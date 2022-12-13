Read full article on original website
Related
Mother who pulled kids from public school over woke curriculum says home-schooling produces 'amazing' results
A Texas mother of four shared her experience home-schooling three of her kids for the first time and the huge academic advancements they made in reading.
Washington Examiner
Middle-school teacher asks students what pronouns to use when speaking to their parents
A middle-school teacher from Minneapolis , Minnesota, gave her class a survey about their names and gender pronouns , which included a question on what pronoun they should use when talking to a student's parents. Mandi Jung, who teaches science at Highland Park Middle School, shared her curriculum online ,...
Upworthy
Teacher shares the heartwarming affirmations a student's mom writes on all his pencils
Everyone needs a bit of encouragement now and then. Especially on those days when life knocks you down, a positive affirmation or act of kindness from the right person could prove powerful enough to help you pick yourself back up. While this is true for all irrespective of age, one mom knew that it is particularly impactful for children and came up with a simple hack to offer support and words of encouragement to her son while he's at school. Amanda Cox was working as a teacher at Fehl-Price Elementary in Beaumont, Texas, when she spotted the loving mom's efforts to brighten her son's day.
scituation.net
AP Psychology’s Blindfolded Night Lab
On Tuesday, December 6th, students in AP Psychology classes at SHS participated in a night lab to further develop their psychology knowledge outside the classroom. In the lab, students were blindfolded and instructed to walk one lap around the second floor of the building. There were unblindfolded students located at the top of the staircases and at door frames to prevent injuries. So, how does this correlate to psychology?
Comments / 0