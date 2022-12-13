Read full article on original website
Falling Gas Prices May Be Sign of Looming Economic Disaster
Gas prices have fallen to averages not seen since before Russia invaded Ukraine, a sign that the global economy is in rough shape.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Dec. 7, 2022
Natural gas fell through the rising trend line on its short-term time frames, indicating that a bearish reversal is due. Price might still retest the broken support before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 50% level around $6.348 and the 100 SMA...
Business Insider
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
Oil futures slumped Tuesday to levels not seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Traders are worried about oil demand in the face of economic uncertainties. They reduced their net long positions in Brent oil by about one-third in the week to last Tuesday. Just days after an EU price cap of...
EU's gas price cap scheme could backfire, raise volatility -ECB
FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Proposed European Union rules aimed at tempering natural gas price spikes may actually jeopardize financial stability and need to be redesigned, the European Central Bank said on Thursday in a formal opinion.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets
Global oil prices moved higher Monday after OPEC leaders, as well as key allies including Russia, agreed to maintain their program of production cuts until at least the end of next year. The cartel, which concluded a virtual meeting late Sunday, made no changes to their October agreement, which pulled...
Big Oil stocks are pointing to higher gas prices to come
Brutally high oil and gas prices were the talk of the town in 2022 and one of the largest contributing factors to sky-high inflation. The thing is: When you reach the top, there's nowhere to go but down. And that's exactly where oil is going.
'There are red lines': Europe warns of sanctions after Twitter bans journalists
Elon Musk's decision to suddenly ban prominent tech journalists from Twitter is fanning a fierce backlash in Europe.
Oil Prices Keep Dropping Amid Economic Fears — Could It Last Through the Holidays and Beyond?
Oil prices dipped to their lowest point of the year this week despite the recent announcement by OPEC and its allies to keep cutting supplies as fears of a global recession outweigh supply...
Oil prices may hit $110 a barrel in 2023 but Russia risk could 'turbocharge' them even higher, BofA says
Brent crude could climb as high as $110 per barrel in 2023, according to Bank of America. Analysts wrote in a note on Thursday that a price cap on Russian oil remains an upside risk. The note outlines other key risks, including OPEC members like Iraq and Libya. Brent crude...
maritime-executive.com
Oil Prices Fall Despite G7 Cap on Russian Crude
Brent has fallen 11 percent since before the new restrictions on Russian oil, easing concerns over economic impact. The new G7 price cap on seaborne Russian oil exports has had little impact on pricing or supply, with Brent actually falling in the days after implementation - and for policymakers in the West, this could be a sign of success.
pgjonline.com
Hungary to Start Talks with Qatar About Buying LNG
(Reuters) — Hungary and Qatar have agreed that their state-owned energy companies will start talks about Hungary buying LNG from the Gulf Arab state, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Wednesday. "It is in Hungary's interest to draw in new sources into its gas supply,"...
Oil prices rise as OPEC maintains production-cut targets and China's thawing Covid-zero stance sparks hope of demand recovery
OPEC said on Sunday it would stick to the oil production target the group set in October — to slash output by 2 million barrels per day.
US, world markets rattled by plans for more rate hikes
Shaken by the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance this week on rates hikes to come, U.S. futures sold off sharply, pointing major markets toward another weekly loss. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P each skidded 1.1% before the opening bell Friday. Shares in Europe and Asia also...
Oil drops, hits lowest since January as U.S. data fans fuel demand fears
HOUSTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil edged to its lowest since the start of the year in volatile trading, after U.S. government data showed an unexpectedly large build in fuel stocks, feeding fears about demand in a market already spooked by an uncertain economy.
rigzone.com
OPEC+ Facing Market Uncertainty After Prolonging Production Cut
It was no surprise that OPEC+ decided to hold production steady at its latest meeting and the association of oil producers now must face the unstable market. — It was no surprise that OPEC+ decided to hold production steady at its latest meeting and the association of oil producers now must face the unstable market.
energyintel.com
EIA Sees Falling Russian Output, Drooping Oil Prices
The world is set to lose lots of Russian oil production in 2023, but prices for crude oil and especially diesel are expected to soften some as there is more than sufficient supply from other nations, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO).
