Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
TheStreet

Oil Jumps On OPEC Output Agreement, Russia Price Cap, China Demand Bets

Global oil prices moved higher Monday after OPEC leaders, as well as key allies including Russia, agreed to maintain their program of production cuts until at least the end of next year. The cartel, which concluded a virtual meeting late Sunday, made no changes to their October agreement, which pulled...
maritime-executive.com

Oil Prices Fall Despite G7 Cap on Russian Crude

Brent has fallen 11 percent since before the new restrictions on Russian oil, easing concerns over economic impact. The new G7 price cap on seaborne Russian oil exports has had little impact on pricing or supply, with Brent actually falling in the days after implementation - and for policymakers in the West, this could be a sign of success.
pgjonline.com

Hungary to Start Talks with Qatar About Buying LNG

(Reuters) — Hungary and Qatar have agreed that their state-owned energy companies will start talks about Hungary buying LNG from the Gulf Arab state, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Wednesday. "It is in Hungary's interest to draw in new sources into its gas supply,"...
WSOC Charlotte

US, world markets rattled by plans for more rate hikes

Shaken by the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance this week on rates hikes to come, U.S. futures sold off sharply, pointing major markets toward another weekly loss. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P each skidded 1.1% before the opening bell Friday. Shares in Europe and Asia also...
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Facing Market Uncertainty After Prolonging Production Cut

It was no surprise that OPEC+ decided to hold production steady at its latest meeting and the association of oil producers now must face the unstable market. — It was no surprise that OPEC+ decided to hold production steady at its latest meeting and the association of oil producers now must face the unstable market.
energyintel.com

EIA Sees Falling Russian Output, Drooping Oil Prices

The world is set to lose lots of Russian oil production in 2023, but prices for crude oil and especially diesel are expected to soften some as there is more than sufficient supply from other nations, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO).
