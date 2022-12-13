ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GoLocalProv

Providence School Department Has a Bigger PR Staff Than the Governor’s Office

The Providence School Department has been heavily criticized for refusing to respond to questions from teachers, elected officials, parents, and the media. But, the inability to respond to questions has little to do with the school department’s staffing level. The Providence School Department has a larger communications staff than...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

“Operation River Fork” Defendant Pleads Guilty - Feds Seized Cocaine and Cash From RI House

Michael Wilkerson, 38, of Woonsocket, one of eighteen individuals arrested in October 2020 as the result of a wide-ranging FBI Safe Streets Task Force Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation into the trafficking of drugs and firearms in four Rhode Island cities pleaded guilty today to federal cocaine trafficking charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

How Can the State Takeover of Providence Schools Succeed? Gary Sasse

The continuing food fight between the Rhode Island Commissioner of Education and Providence’s teachers is an impediment to improving the Capitol City’s public schools. This adversarial relationship represents contempt for both Providence students and their families. There is little hope that things will get better without both engaging a new state-local leadership team, and building an organizational infrastructure that follows the architect’s axiom that “form follows function.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income

I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

