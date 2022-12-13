Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
GoLocalProv
Providence School Department Has a Bigger PR Staff Than the Governor’s Office
The Providence School Department has been heavily criticized for refusing to respond to questions from teachers, elected officials, parents, and the media. But, the inability to respond to questions has little to do with the school department’s staffing level. The Providence School Department has a larger communications staff than...
GoLocalProv
“Operation River Fork” Defendant Pleads Guilty - Feds Seized Cocaine and Cash From RI House
Michael Wilkerson, 38, of Woonsocket, one of eighteen individuals arrested in October 2020 as the result of a wide-ranging FBI Safe Streets Task Force Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation into the trafficking of drugs and firearms in four Rhode Island cities pleaded guilty today to federal cocaine trafficking charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
GoLocalProv
City Furthering “Police State” - ACLU Criticizes Increase of License Plate Readers in Providence
The ACLU of Rhode Island is criticizing a proposed increase in license plate readers in Providence, saying city officials are creating a "police state" -- and not supporting community safety. The ACLU issued the following statement in response to the press conference by the Providence Mayor and Police Department on...
ABC6.com
Providence man sentenced for stealing and selling tires, rims off luxury cars
PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man is being sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in multiple thefts from luxury car dealerships. According to court documents, Michael Farias, 57, and accomplices stole thousands of dollars worth of tires and rims from the cars. These robberies spanned...
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
Fall River police open internal probe after officer charged at Foxwoods casino
Police confirmed the charge came after an "altercation" at the resort casino.
Uprise RI
Governor McKee claims those opposed to State House eviction want to keep people homeless
After Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee helped cut the ribbon on Venterra Group’s U.S. office’s Providence offices he took a moment to answer questions from the press about his efforts to evict a homeless protest from the State House plaza. Governor McKee: We continued to work with them...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: “How to Create a Crisis” - Rhode Island Education Leaders Have Written the Book
Northeastern University's graduate school has a guide to how to manage a crisis communications situation. Well, Rhode Island education leaders -- the Rhode Island Commissioner of Education and the leadership of the Providence Public School District -- have written a new book, "How to Create a Crisis." The Northeastern guide,...
GoLocalProv
How Can the State Takeover of Providence Schools Succeed? Gary Sasse
The continuing food fight between the Rhode Island Commissioner of Education and Providence’s teachers is an impediment to improving the Capitol City’s public schools. This adversarial relationship represents contempt for both Providence students and their families. There is little hope that things will get better without both engaging a new state-local leadership team, and building an organizational infrastructure that follows the architect’s axiom that “form follows function.”
ABC6.com
Attleboro man indicted in connection to decades-old Fairhaven rape case
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WLNE) — A Bristol County grand jury indicted an Attleboro man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl more than 20 years ago in Fairhaven. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Wednesday that Patrick Avila was charged with rape of a child with force. On Oct. 26,...
independentri.com
South Kingstown votes to go back to drawing board for marijuana regulations
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — New proposed regulations for governing the sale of recreational marijuana have drawn enough opposition from some residents that the Town Council wants another review of the proposed rules. The Town Council Monday night heard various comments in which residents asked the town to reconsider approaches...
Claiming to be cops, suspects pistol-whip and zip-tie residents in Providence home invasion
A police official said investigators believe the incident was targeted.
ABC6.com
6 Providence men accused of stealing nearly $18K from Home Depot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Six Providence men were accused of stealing nearly $18,000 worth of Home Depot products in Boston earlier this month. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said that on Dec. 9, Boston police went to the Home Depot at VFT Parkway and spoke with the store’s loss prevention officer.
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
Woman charged with stealing $164,284 from elderly man in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old Old Saybrook man. According to police, the Old Saybrook man discovered he was a victim of fraud after he saw $164,284 had been wiped from his checking account. 3 teens charged in connection to multi-town […]
Ranked: SouthCoast Cities and Towns Average Household Income
I've always wondered what it means to be "middle class." I mean, I guess I have a pretty good idea. If I had to put it into words, I'd probably say that middle class families make enough money to squeak by each month, drive fairly reliable cars, can pretty much pay the important bills (even if they are a little late), and maybe spring for an occasional family vacation. If something unexpected comes up, though, it hurts, and they feel the financial pain. The financial setback could take months before they have recovered.
ABC6.com
Demolition of former New Bedford power plant postponed
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The demolition of the former New Bedford power plant has been postponed. The former Cannon Street Power Plant demolition was scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon, starting with the implosion of the well known “cigarette” smoke stack. However, a security guard on...
Comments / 0