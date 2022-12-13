Nationwide report shows 'maternity care deserts' in Local 6 region, illustrates lack of maternity care access in rural areas

Read full article on original website
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cassidy's Cause: Equine therapy expenses add up, you can help by sponsoring a horse
PADUCAH — Sponsoring a horse at Cassidy's Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy is a beautiful way to show you care this holiday season. Cassidy's Cause is a local nonprofit providing equine therapy to people with disabilities. "Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy helps individuals move beyond the confines of their bodies and disabilities into new, unexplored worlds," the organization explains on their website. They say watching children begin to gain confidence and self-esteem as they interact with the horses is "truly an unforgettable experience."
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
wpsdlocal6.com
Hispanic church helps congregants impacted by 2021 December tornadoes
MAYFIELD, KY - The December 10th 2021 tornadoes impacted people in the Local 6 region, including the Hispanic community in Mayfield. Faith organizations rose to the occasion and helped their congregants. One family rose above language barriers and hardships toward recovery. "The whole roof was destroyed. All the windows. and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19
Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
wpsdlocal6.com
Preschool construction project to result in extended closure of section of Otis Dinning Drive
PADUCAH — The Paducah Head Start Preschool construction project will cause a section of Otis Dinning Drive to close for an extended period of time, beginning on Dec. 21. According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the closure will extend from Washington to Polk streets and is expected to last for the entirety of the second semester.
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah announces holiday changes to Public Works Department schedule
PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department's garbage pickup, recycling, and composting schedules during upcoming winter holidays. There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23. Instead, Friday's routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 22. Dec. 26 recycling will...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local woman mistakenly receives tornado relief check intended for survivors
WEST KENTUCKY — We know at least some of the money from the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund ended up in the wrong hands. On the anniversary of the December 2021 tornado outbreak, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the remaining $10 million in donations would be given to tornado survivors.
wpsdlocal6.com
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
missouribusinessalert.com
How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law
This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
WKYT 27
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
kcur.org
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
southarkansassun.com
Ozark Families Eagerly Anticipating the Arrival of Third Pandemic School lunch Payout
According to a report published on December 7, 2022, by Lauren , some families in Missouri are anxiously awaiting a state check for pandemic EBT funds. This money is part of the COVID-19 relief program that helps cover food benefits for low-income children. Families thought the checks would arrive this...
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
southarkansassun.com
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
KFVS12
Carbondale will uphold COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale, Ill., will officially keep it’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy. The policy requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be employed. The decision, made by an independent third party, found that Carbondale had the right under the Management Rights clause to...
