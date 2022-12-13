ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Nationwide report shows 'maternity care deserts' in Local 6 region, illustrates lack of maternity care access in rural areas

By Jane Kim, Justin Jones
wpsdlocal6.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Cassidy's Cause: Equine therapy expenses add up, you can help by sponsoring a horse

PADUCAH — Sponsoring a horse at Cassidy's Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy is a beautiful way to show you care this holiday season. Cassidy's Cause is a local nonprofit providing equine therapy to people with disabilities. "Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy helps individuals move beyond the confines of their bodies and disabilities into new, unexplored worlds," the organization explains on their website. They say watching children begin to gain confidence and self-esteem as they interact with the horses is "truly an unforgettable experience."
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Hispanic church helps congregants impacted by 2021 December tornadoes

MAYFIELD, KY - The December 10th 2021 tornadoes impacted people in the Local 6 region, including the Hispanic community in Mayfield. Faith organizations rose to the occasion and helped their congregants. One family rose above language barriers and hardships toward recovery. "The whole roof was destroyed. All the windows. and...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19

Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

City of Paducah announces holiday changes to Public Works Department schedule

PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department's garbage pickup, recycling, and composting schedules during upcoming winter holidays. There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23. Instead, Friday's routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 22. Dec. 26 recycling will...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield church

Hispanic church helps congregants impacted by 2021 December tornadoes. The December 10th 2021 tornadoes impacted people in the Local 6 region, including the Hispanic community in Mayfield. Faith organizations rose to the occasion and helped their congregants. One family rose above language barriers and hardships toward recovery.
MAYFIELD, KY
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation assigns three new agents to northern Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation congratulated 17 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2022 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program. The new agents are now looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

How to sell your homemade food under Missouri law

This past June, Gov. Mike Parson approved House Bill 1697 into law, which allows cottage food producers to sell their products online, joining 43 other states and the District of Columbia. This bill expanded upon Senate Bill 525 signed into law in 2014, which allows bakers to sell products they make in their home kitchens directly to consumers.
MISSOURI STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer

It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Carbondale will uphold COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale, Ill., will officially keep it’s COVID-19 Vaccination Policy. The policy requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to be employed. The decision, made by an independent third party, found that Carbondale had the right under the Management Rights clause to...
CARBONDALE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy