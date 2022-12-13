Read full article on original website
The First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado Opens at Southlands
This is the first Colorado location for the family-owned and operated business based in Illinois
estesparknews.com
Colorado Gives Day Results: Statewide, Northern Colorado, And Estes Park
By all accounts, last week’s annual statewide day of giving was a success. "Coloradans found the causes they care about and made good happen on Colorado Gives Day," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation, the organization behind the giving event. Here are the statewide stats:
estesparknews.com
Verne E. Blue
LaVerne E. Blue, age 80, passed away peacefully on December 5 at the home he loved in Glen Haven, Colorado. His wife of 39 years feels blessed that she was able to grant his wishes to remain at home during the past 11 years while he courageously battled multiple health issues.
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland
Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned mortuary has served the northern Colorado community since 2000. The compassionate funeral directors at Viegut Funeral Home treat you and your loved ones just like family while exceeding all of your expectations. Because you deserve transparency to make the best decisions, the costs of all services and products are available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration, presented with dignity and respectful service. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. Proud to serve our Colorado veterans’ families.
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
estesparknews.com
Claire Violete Eastwood
Claire Violete Eastwood passed away in Estes Park, Colorado on Friday December 9, 2022, shortly after her 99th birthday. ‘Grandma Vi’, as she was known to everyone, was born November 18, 1923, in New Bedford, Massachusetts. During 8th grade, she went to work in the clothing mills as a seamstress to help support her family, where she worked until marrying Harold Eastwood in 1941. Shortly after the wedding, she began working in her mother-in-law's French bakery in New Bedford.
Fort Morgan Times
CU’s $120 million investment loss upends plans for “once in a lifetime” spending on campus projects
The University of Colorado lost $120 million by not withdrawing investment gains ahead of this year’s market downturn, a snafu that has forced CU leaders to halt or delay some of the “once in a lifetime” spending plans they made across the system’s four campuses in the wake of historic investment returns in 2021.
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com
Gary Shapiro: The Podcast
After 39 years with 9News, Gary Shapiro retired on December 9. That’s a lot of 9s. He had a unique vantage point to the biggest stories that happened in Colorado over four decades. Gary sat down with Bucket List Community Cafe’s podcast to talk about the stories he’s covered, his thoughts on life after television, and reflections on the incredible changes we’ve seen in broadcasting both locally and nationally. Full transparency, Gary and I go way back to our early days at KAKE TV in Wichita, Kansas in the early 80’s. Our paths led us both to Denver and we’ve stayed friends and colleagues. We’re thrilled he sat down to chat with Bucket List Community Cafe.
5280.com
A New Colorado Cookbook Features Stories and Recipes by Local Immigrant and Refugee Women
Prerna Kapoor’s butter chicken is legendary. The Parker resident earned her butter chicken queen title when she won a Denver cook-off for the dish, something that surprised her, but shouldn’t have. Kapoor grew up eating her way through her parents’ Indian restaurants in Japan, so you could say the specialty is in her blood.
9News
Colorado teen hospitalized with flu complications
Two weeks ago, Beckett Reiff was wrestling for Mead High School. Now, he's on life support after developing complications from the flu.
Westword
Fat Sully's Opens at Denver Biscuit Company in Centennial on December 16
"The people of Centennial spoke, and we listened," says Patrik Strate, general manager of the Centennial location of Denver Biscuit Company (DBC), which opened in April at 8271 South Quebec Street. Under the umbrella company of Atomic Provisions, most Denver Biscuit Company locations — except the Stanley Marketplace outpost —...
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communities
A legal marijuana grow in Colorado.Photo byBrett Levin via Flickr. (Across Colorado) State officials warned the public about potential health risks with recreational marijuana sold in five communities across Colorado.
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US
If Pinocchio lied, his nose grew longer. While some lies aren't that obvious to see, there are actually places in the United States where people lie more often, at least that's what a new study shows.
estesparknews.com
Bureau of Reclamation To Raise Water Levels In Lake Estes And Marys Lake
The Bureau of Reclamation will begin refilling Lake Estes and Marys Lake in Estes Park, Colorado the week of December 19, 2022, following maintenance on Olympus Dam and the East Portal of the Adams Tunnel. Since early October, water levels in Lake Estes have remained at an elevation of 7460...
Adventurous Souls Will Love Staying in this Cozy Colorado Yurt
Staying in a yurt offers adventurous travelers the unique balance between being immersed in nature, while also having the luxury of certain, modern conveniences. Stay Overnight in a Mongolian Yurt in Ward, Colorado. This is Colorado glamping at its finest. Whether your travels take you to Colorado, or somewhere else,...
