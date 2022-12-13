Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
5 years since Benny’s: What are the locations now?
From outdoor supplies and tools to games and toys, there wasn't much the retail chain didn't offer.
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
Former New Bedford Priest Under Investigation for Misconduct
FALL RIVER — The Fall River Diocese says a priest who formerly worked in parishes in New Bedford and Seekonk has been placed on leave while he is being investigated for misconduct. Father David Sharland is facing scrutiny for alleged misconduct that the diocese did not disclose, but described...
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
Community Focus: Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong
Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss his plans for the city now that he's been sworn into office.
independentri.com
South Kingstown votes to go back to drawing board for marijuana regulations
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — New proposed regulations for governing the sale of recreational marijuana have drawn enough opposition from some residents that the Town Council wants another review of the proposed rules. The Town Council Monday night heard various comments in which residents asked the town to reconsider approaches...
fallriverreporter.com
The bells are ringing once again at St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, and that’s not all
What was once a familiar sound in the south end of Fall River can be heard once again. According to St. Anne’s Shrine of Fall River, the long silent bells are ringing as of Wednesday. Through the generosity of many benefactors, the bells of St. Anne are heard, once...
middletownri.com
Celebrate The New Year With #FirstDayHike
The state Department of Environmental Management is encouraging everyone to start 2023 off right with a hike on Jan. 1, 2023 at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown. Part of a national initiative, commemorative pins will be available for participants.
Valley Breeze
Giorgio said to be taking small steps toward recovery
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Ron Giorgio, the 22-year-old singer with the old-time voice like Sinatra, was said to be taking “baby steps” in his recovery from a bad car crash last week. Giorgio, the former North Providence High School student who performs at all kinds of local venues,...
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
50-Year-Old Rhode Island Woman Breaks 3 World Weightlifting Records
At 50 years old, Jennifer Jasper of North Smithfield, Rhode Island is breaking records in the sport of weightlifting. Recently, Jasper won the Masters World Champions in Orlando by setting the world record for snatch, clean and jerk, and the total combined record for the 50-54-year-old division. Who is Jennifer...
ABC6.com
Education Commissioner responds to Providence school demolition
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Education Commissioner, Angélica Infante-Green, as well as Governor McKee spoke in response to the news that two Providence schools would be demolished next year. The news was broken on Twitter by the Providence Teachers Union over the weekend, who exposed the plan, ahead of...
Carl Lauro, Feinstein at Broad St. Elementary Schools in Providence to close next year
The union's Jeremy Sencer also said Gilbert Stuart Middle School will also be "phased out" starting next year.
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires
The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket man puts on quite a Christmas light show
WOONSOCKET – As the weather outside got a bit more frightful, cars lined the front of 73 Roberta Ave., tuning in to 95.1 FM to watch the Christmas light show put on by city resident Matt Mello. As another car arrived, Mello ran into his house to grab candy...
Valley Breeze
Committee zeroes in on plans for new Diamond Hill event center
CUMBERLAND – Members of the committee planning a new event and activity center at Diamond Hill Park are planning a 6,100-square-foot building with the capacity to hold some 233 people. Members of the Diamond Hill Park Renovations Building Committee met last Thursday, Dec. 8, to discuss their chosen “concept...
ABC6.com
4 men wanted in connection to ‘violent’ home invasion in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Four men are wanted in connection to a “violent” home invasion in Providence early Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Trask Street. According to a police report obtained by ABC 6 News, police were called to the home at...
