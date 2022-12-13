ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

middletownri.com

Celebrate The New Year With #FirstDayHike

The state Department of Environmental Management is encouraging everyone to start 2023 off right with a hike on Jan. 1, 2023 at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown. Part of a national initiative, commemorative pins will be available for participants.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

Giorgio said to be taking small steps toward recovery

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Ron Giorgio, the 22-year-old singer with the old-time voice like Sinatra, was said to be taking “baby steps” in his recovery from a bad car crash last week. Giorgio, the former North Providence High School student who performs at all kinds of local venues,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Education Commissioner responds to Providence school demolition

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Education Commissioner, Angélica Infante-Green, as well as Governor McKee spoke in response to the news that two Providence schools would be demolished next year. The news was broken on Twitter by the Providence Teachers Union over the weekend, who exposed the plan, ahead of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires

The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket man puts on quite a Christmas light show

WOONSOCKET – As the weather outside got a bit more frightful, cars lined the front of 73 Roberta Ave., tuning in to 95.1 FM to watch the Christmas light show put on by city resident Matt Mello. As another car arrived, Mello ran into his house to grab candy...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Committee zeroes in on plans for new Diamond Hill event center

CUMBERLAND – Members of the committee planning a new event and activity center at Diamond Hill Park are planning a 6,100-square-foot building with the capacity to hold some 233 people. Members of the Diamond Hill Park Renovations Building Committee met last Thursday, Dec. 8, to discuss their chosen “concept...
CUMBERLAND, RI

