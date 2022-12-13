Read full article on original website
KLTV
Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University. On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates. “Jordan has...
Carthage fans prepare to watch their team from AT&T stadium
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday morning, the Carthage community sent off the football program to their 4A Division 2 state championship game. The Bulldogs play Wimberly, Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Arlington at the AT&T stadium. Fans were thrilled to be sending the Bulldogs off to yet to another state championship game. The […]
UTSA
UTSA celebrates student-athlete graduates
SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Department of Intercollegiate Athletics celebrated 25 student-athlete graduates in a ceremony this week. "We are so proud of our student-athletes for achieving this significant milestone in their academic careers," UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos said. "Earning a college degree requires responsibility, dedication and perseverance, and each of these student-athletes has worked diligently toward achieving this goal. We can't wait to watch them continue to represent UTSA in a positive light as they prepare to contribute to the world ahead of them."
KLTV
Carthage Wide Receiver Noah Paddie speaks about being a Bulldog
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs Media Day was held Tuesday where KTRE had the opportunity to speak with the coach and many of the players, including Bulldogs special teams returner and wide receiver Noah Paddie. Paddie came to Carthage to play football and said so far the program...
UTSA
UTSA faces off with crosstown rival UIW
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA women's basketball team is set to travel across town to go head-to-head with crosstown rival UIW on Thursday night. Tip-off on ESPN+ is set for 6 p.m. (CT) at the McDermott Center. LEADING THE ROADRUNNERS. Junior Jordyn Jenkins leads the team in scoring with...
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
KLTV
Asian restaurant Fun Noodle Bar coming to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Asian food restaurant with locations scattered around Texas is taking steps to expand to Tyler. Fun Noodle Bar has obtained a sign permit from the City of Tyler. The permit shows an address of 713 W. Southwest 323. This is in River Oaks Plaza. An...
KSLA
Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Remnants of Game Warden Scott Robertson’s home in Marshall, Texas, still stand after lightning hit the house, causing a fire Tuesday evening as tornadic storms swept across parts of the Arklatex. “Family, I can’t replace that; but we can replace stuff,” he said....
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degree
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *Copy written by Betty Harden.
Family in Marshall, Texas Lost Everything Right Before Christmas
Life isn’t fair sometimes, and one family is learning that the hard way right before Christmas. I was given the details on this tough story from a law enforcement Investigator in East Texas, and I had to share the details to see what could be done to assist this family. It’s heartbreaking to hear about a family in Marshall, Texas losing all of their possessions right before the holidays.
UT Tyler receives $150,000 gift from alumni to enhance Department of Mechanical Engineering
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler announced a $150,000 gift from Dr. Lance Hibbeler to the College of Engineering that will provide enhancements to the Department of Mechanical Engineering. “We are grateful for this tremendous gift that will impact our mechanical engineering students for many years to come. This is (an) […]
Food Love: This is the Italian Dish You Need Today in Tyler, TX
Um, y'all? I found the Italian dish you need to have today--or tomorrow--for lunch or dinner in Tyler, Texas. Seriously, how on earth did I forget how much I love this iconic dish from one of ou Tyler, TX Italian Restaurants? Well, I'll have to remember not to make that mistake again.
KLTV
Henderson High School head football coach resigns
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson High School’s head football coach Othell Robinson has resigned from his position. Robinson will remain as coach until the end of the school year. The Henderson ISD school board accepted his resignation at a meeting Monday night. When contacted for comment, Robinson stated that...
Was this your ticket? $225,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is the name of the game this time of the year in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys push toward the playoffs and high school football nears its end, but someone playing a different game is keeping the winning up on their end, thanks to the lottery.
KLTV
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. retires after decades of service to Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After serving Smith County for more than 40 years, 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen Jr. is retiring. “I’ve driven down to the courthouse every morning for 40 years and walked in those eastside steps,” Skeen said. And while that has been the consistent...
A Popular Burrito Restaurant to Add a Second Location, in South Tyler
If you live in Flint, Bullard, or the South Tyler, TX area, we've got some great news for your burrito cravings. Soon you'll no longer have to drive all the way down Broadway to the Loop to get your fix. Made with Real Ingredients. For Real Food. For Real Actions....
KLTV
Part of S. Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler closed
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - S. Donnybrook Ave. has been closed at the E. Eighth St. intersection due to a broken water line. The water line was hit by a contractor, causing a road closure Monday, according to a release from the City of Tyler. A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs, but there is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
The Oldest Working DQ is Right Here in East Texas. Guess Which City?
Did you know the oldest operational Dairy Queen location is right here at home in East Texas?. I had no idea, but I was delighted to hear it. Interestingly, the oldest continuously working Dairy Queen can be found in Henderson, Texas at 1215 US-79 N. But if you were to drive by and take a look you'd never be able to tell necessarily.
Tyler ISD High School employees receive surprise gifts from Churches Serving Schools
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Independent School District employees jumped with joy as they received a surprise from Churches Serving Schools. Several churches wanted to show their appreciation for staff members and they gave them $10 gift cards and drinks from Smoothie King. “I came down to see the Smoothie King and also a wonderful […]
1 person shot in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — One person injured after shooting in Smith County. Victim was taken in a vehicle to Dairy Queen on Hwy 31 West and FM 2661 where they met an ambulance. Then ambulance then took the victim to a hospital. Officials say the condition of the victim are...
