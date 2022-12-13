ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University. On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates. “Jordan has...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Carthage fans prepare to watch their team from AT&T stadium

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday morning, the Carthage community sent off the football program to their 4A Division 2 state championship game. The Bulldogs play Wimberly, Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Arlington at the AT&T stadium.  Fans were thrilled to be sending the Bulldogs off to yet to another state championship game. The […]
CARTHAGE, TX
UTSA

UTSA celebrates student-athlete graduates

SAN ANTONIO — The UTSA Department of Intercollegiate Athletics celebrated 25 student-athlete graduates in a ceremony this week. "We are so proud of our student-athletes for achieving this significant milestone in their academic careers," UTSA Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos said. "Earning a college degree requires responsibility, dedication and perseverance, and each of these student-athletes has worked diligently toward achieving this goal. We can't wait to watch them continue to represent UTSA in a positive light as they prepare to contribute to the world ahead of them."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLTV

Carthage Wide Receiver Noah Paddie speaks about being a Bulldog

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs Media Day was held Tuesday where KTRE had the opportunity to speak with the coach and many of the players, including Bulldogs special teams returner and wide receiver Noah Paddie. Paddie came to Carthage to play football and said so far the program...
CARTHAGE, TX
UTSA

UTSA faces off with crosstown rival UIW

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA women's basketball team is set to travel across town to go head-to-head with crosstown rival UIW on Thursday night. Tip-off on ESPN+ is set for 6 p.m. (CT) at the McDermott Center. LEADING THE ROADRUNNERS. Junior Jordyn Jenkins leads the team in scoring with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mix 93.1

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Asian restaurant Fun Noodle Bar coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Asian food restaurant with locations scattered around Texas is taking steps to expand to Tyler. Fun Noodle Bar has obtained a sign permit from the City of Tyler. The permit shows an address of 713 W. Southwest 323. This is in River Oaks Plaza. An...
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Remnants of Game Warden Scott Robertson’s home in Marshall, Texas, still stand after lightning hit the house, causing a fire Tuesday evening as tornadic storms swept across parts of the Arklatex. “Family, I can’t replace that; but we can replace stuff,” he said....
MARSHALL, TX
101.5 KNUE

Family in Marshall, Texas Lost Everything Right Before Christmas

Life isn’t fair sometimes, and one family is learning that the hard way right before Christmas. I was given the details on this tough story from a law enforcement Investigator in East Texas, and I had to share the details to see what could be done to assist this family. It’s heartbreaking to hear about a family in Marshall, Texas losing all of their possessions right before the holidays.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Henderson High School head football coach resigns

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson High School’s head football coach Othell Robinson has resigned from his position. Robinson will remain as coach until the end of the school year. The Henderson ISD school board accepted his resignation at a meeting Monday night. When contacted for comment, Robinson stated that...
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Part of S. Donnybrook Ave. in Tyler closed

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - S. Donnybrook Ave. has been closed at the E. Eighth St. intersection due to a broken water line. The water line was hit by a contractor, causing a road closure Monday, according to a release from the City of Tyler. A Tyler Water Utilities crew has been working throughout the day to complete repairs, but there is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

1 person shot in Smith County

TYLER, Texas — One person injured after shooting in Smith County. Victim was taken in a vehicle to Dairy Queen on Hwy 31 West and FM 2661 where they met an ambulance. Then ambulance then took the victim to a hospital. Officials say the condition of the victim are...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy