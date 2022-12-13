ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Freeze Frame | December 2022

Diversity Week made its return to New York from October 9-13, with The WICT Network Leadership Conference and Touchstones Luncheon, the NAMIC Conference and the Walter Kaitz Foundation Annual Fundraising Dinner all returning to in-person status for the first time since 2019. Plus, the Cable TV Pioneers inducted their 2022 class at a gala ahead of SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Philadelphia, and more.
NEW YORK STATE
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details

A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Here’s Why San Bernardino County Hopes To Leave California

The largest county in the United States has voted to leave California. San Bernardino, the largest geographic county in America, and the 14th largest by population, with more than two million people, voted in the November election to study the possibility of secession from California and forming their own state.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

