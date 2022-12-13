Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
ISS captures Folsom Lake and Sacramento Valley in second flyover this week
(KTXL) — The International Space Station made a pass over Northern California on Saturday, their second one this week, as they capture a clear shot of Folsom Lake and the western edge of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada. At 1:25 p.m., the ISS made their pass over Northern and Central California, coming off the Pacific Ocean […]
No Tickets Sold With All Six Mega Millions Lottery Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will grow to $465 million.
mendofever.com
A Bear Killed on the Willits Grade Calls Attention to Rural California’s High Rates of Wildlife-Vehicle Collisions
Hopland resident Shawn Joaquin Padi was driving on Highway 101 this morning when he drove upon a dead black bear lying alongside the roadway on the Willits Grade. Last night or early this morning, a driver collided with the animal causing fatal injuries. Padi took a photo, posted it on...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
nexttv.com
Freeze Frame | December 2022
Diversity Week made its return to New York from October 9-13, with The WICT Network Leadership Conference and Touchstones Luncheon, the NAMIC Conference and the Walter Kaitz Foundation Annual Fundraising Dinner all returning to in-person status for the first time since 2019. Plus, the Cable TV Pioneers inducted their 2022 class at a gala ahead of SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in Philadelphia, and more.
Exam finds famed LA mountain lion may have been hit by car
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The famous Hollywood-roaming mountain lion known as P-22 is drastically underweight and was probably struck and injured by a car, wildlife experts who conducted a health examination on the big cat said Tuesday. The male cougar, whose killing of a leashed dog has raised concerns...
California Residents Horrified After Hunting Arrows Seen Falling From the Sky
Police in Huntington Beach California are investigating after multiple residents reported rogue hunting arrows landing on and around their homes. People have been spotting the weapons lodged in their roofs, and some have even seen them fly through the sky. But no one knows where they’re coming from or why they’re being fired.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
Manhunt Underway for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Oregon
Manhunt Underway for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Oregon
Officers fire pepper balls to get woman to surrender after Fullerton pursuit
Police fired pepper balls at a woman who led officers on a pursuit in Orange County Saturday.
So long, California: Major county votes to study secession
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — The November elections saw Californians continue to embrace progressive leadership, but voters in one of the state’s most populous counties are so frustrated with this political direction that they voted to consider seceding and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal approved...
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
6 ponies at Griffith Park still waiting to be adopted, but what's next after attraction closes?
The owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides said he had a total of 36 ponies and all but six have been adopted so far.
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full Details
A storm system that has been watched for quite some time now will move through the region this weekend, lasting into Monday in some spots. It will deliver a cold front that will zoom from west to east, covering the entire metro forecast zone with heavy rainfall and some mountain snow, along with gusty winds along the front and especially the mountain and desert regions so read on for details ...
foxla.com
P-22: Officials provide grim update about LA’s famous mountain lion
LOS ANGELES - Officials provided a grim update about P-22, Los Angeles’ celebrity mountain lion, saying it’s coming down to two likely scenarios for the famous big cat, and that it's unlikely he'll be released back into the wild. After a days-long search, California Department of Fish and...
SFGate
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Southern California euthanized, officials say
LOS ANGELES — A coyote that attacked a 2-year-old in the front yard of her family's Woodland Hills home earlier this month has been captured and killed, officials said Sunday. Home security video captured the coyote attacking the toddler on the afternoon of Dec. 3 while her father was...
iheart.com
Here’s Why San Bernardino County Hopes To Leave California
The largest county in the United States has voted to leave California. San Bernardino, the largest geographic county in America, and the 14th largest by population, with more than two million people, voted in the November election to study the possibility of secession from California and forming their own state.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
