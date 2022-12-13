ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Oyster Point Condo Offered by Residential Properties for $1,029,000

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This Warren condo is located in a premium location. Residential Properties offers the property at $1,029,000. This is the one you have been waiting for! Located in desirable Oyster Point, this fabulous free-standing residence, features a charming bluestone courtyard bathed in sunlight and surrounded by mature plantings - perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. As soon as you open the door and step inside, you will be impressed by the open space, beautiful architectural details, and wonderful floor plan for today's lifestyle.
WARREN, RI
Anchors Away: Group to Relocate Parts of Vanderbilt Memorial

The committee working to restore the monument to Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt on Broadway is hoping to relocate some pieces of the installation. Members of the committee recently met with Newport’s Waterfront and Tree and Open Space commissions regarding relocating two, mid-19th century anchors that are near the monument. “We...
NEWPORT, RI
Committee zeroes in on plans for new Diamond Hill event center

CUMBERLAND – Members of the committee planning a new event and activity center at Diamond Hill Park are planning a 6,100-square-foot building with the capacity to hold some 233 people. Members of the Diamond Hill Park Renovations Building Committee met last Thursday, Dec. 8, to discuss their chosen “concept...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Another Postponement for Division Road Project

Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
COVENTRY, RI
Home buyers experience sticker shock at the loan office

Why a big down payment can backfire. Surging prices, fierce competition, and dwindling numbers of homes for sale have made it notoriously difficult for buyers to get their offers accepted on the homes they want. Now, high mortgage interest rates — which have doubled since March — are causing big problems for buyers, with some surrendering their deposits altogether.
BOSTON, MA
Real Estate Transactions: November 28 – December 2

Real Estate Transactions from November 28 to December 2. 456 Bellevue Ave. was sold by James Tencher Jr. to Leslie Grosvenor for $4,000,000. 596 Thames St. was sold by John Harrington Estate to 594-596 Thames Street, Inc. for $1,026,000. 124 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Phillips Jr. & Cynthia Hallowell...
NEWPORT, RI
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations

A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires

The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
FALL RIVER, MA
How Can the State Takeover of Providence Schools Succeed? Gary Sasse

The continuing food fight between the Rhode Island Commissioner of Education and Providence’s teachers is an impediment to improving the Capitol City’s public schools. This adversarial relationship represents contempt for both Providence students and their families. There is little hope that things will get better without both engaging a new state-local leadership team, and building an organizational infrastructure that follows the architect’s axiom that “form follows function.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
New Artists’ Studio Gallery Opens - Inside Art with Michael Rose

Art spaces that bend definitions are an asset to the community. Beyond traditional galleries and institutional venues, other places in which to experience artworks add much to the cultural scene. In the heart of Westerly, painter Annie Wildey and photographer Michael Fanelli have joined forces to open a new space that blurs the line between gallery, studio, and something altogether new. Their venture, AiR Studio Gallery, is a laudable addition to the Rhode Island art community.
WESTERLY, RI
Wing Power brings the heat in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Wings are getting spicy in Smithfield with the opening of Wing Power at 5 Sanderson Road, where wings, bar appetizers, sandwiches and more are on the menu. Owners Frank Davey Sr. and his wife Linda are joined by their son Frank Jr. to bring specially crafted wing sauces packed with flavor to town. Davey Sr. said he previously ran a wing restaurant in Smithfield, Volcano Wings from 1996-1999, where he won awards for his buffalo sauce.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode Island

Rhode Island has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Kent County, you might just want to visit.
WARWICK, RI

