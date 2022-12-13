Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
GoLocalProv
Oyster Point Condo Offered by Residential Properties for $1,029,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. This Warren condo is located in a premium location. Residential Properties offers the property at $1,029,000. This is the one you have been waiting for! Located in desirable Oyster Point, this fabulous free-standing residence, features a charming bluestone courtyard bathed in sunlight and surrounded by mature plantings - perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. As soon as you open the door and step inside, you will be impressed by the open space, beautiful architectural details, and wonderful floor plan for today's lifestyle.
newportthisweek.com
Anchors Away: Group to Relocate Parts of Vanderbilt Memorial
The committee working to restore the monument to Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt on Broadway is hoping to relocate some pieces of the installation. Members of the committee recently met with Newport’s Waterfront and Tree and Open Space commissions regarding relocating two, mid-19th century anchors that are near the monument. “We...
Valley Breeze
Committee zeroes in on plans for new Diamond Hill event center
CUMBERLAND – Members of the committee planning a new event and activity center at Diamond Hill Park are planning a 6,100-square-foot building with the capacity to hold some 233 people. Members of the Diamond Hill Park Renovations Building Committee met last Thursday, Dec. 8, to discuss their chosen “concept...
independentri.com
South Kingstown votes to go back to drawing board for marijuana regulations
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — New proposed regulations for governing the sale of recreational marijuana have drawn enough opposition from some residents that the Town Council wants another review of the proposed rules. The Town Council Monday night heard various comments in which residents asked the town to reconsider approaches...
Providence man wins $473K Wild Money jackpot
A Providence man has claimed the Wild Money jackpot of $473,654 from the Dec. 11 drawing.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Another Postponement for Division Road Project
Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
Another top exec is out at Lifespan after $77M loss
Rhode Island's top hospital group quietly parted ways with its chief financial officer earlier this fall.
ecori.org
South Kingstown Council Pulls Plug on Controversial Town Farm Park Land Swap
WAKEFIELD, R.I. — In a unanimous vote, members of the South Kingstown Town Council passed a resolution at Monday night’s council meeting authorizing the withdrawal of the town‘s support for a land swap with South County Health. Town Farm Park had been proposed as the site of...
Boston Globe
Home buyers experience sticker shock at the loan office
Why a big down payment can backfire. Surging prices, fierce competition, and dwindling numbers of homes for sale have made it notoriously difficult for buyers to get their offers accepted on the homes they want. Now, high mortgage interest rates — which have doubled since March — are causing big problems for buyers, with some surrendering their deposits altogether.
newportthisweek.com
Real Estate Transactions: November 28 – December 2
Real Estate Transactions from November 28 to December 2. 456 Bellevue Ave. was sold by James Tencher Jr. to Leslie Grosvenor for $4,000,000. 596 Thames St. was sold by John Harrington Estate to 594-596 Thames Street, Inc. for $1,026,000. 124 Gibbs Ave. was sold by Phillips Jr. & Cynthia Hallowell...
fallriverreporter.com
Local man sentenced to prison for defrauding Home Depot of $600,000 at Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire locations
A local man who admitted to participating in a conspiracy that defrauded Home Depot out of more than one half-million dollars in tools and building supplies was sentenced today to one year and a day in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, 35-year-old...
5 years since Benny’s: What are the locations now?
From outdoor supplies and tools to games and toys, there wasn't much the retail chain didn't offer.
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires
The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
GoLocalProv
How Can the State Takeover of Providence Schools Succeed? Gary Sasse
The continuing food fight between the Rhode Island Commissioner of Education and Providence’s teachers is an impediment to improving the Capitol City’s public schools. This adversarial relationship represents contempt for both Providence students and their families. There is little hope that things will get better without both engaging a new state-local leadership team, and building an organizational infrastructure that follows the architect’s axiom that “form follows function.”
ABC6.com
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
GoLocalProv
New Artists’ Studio Gallery Opens - Inside Art with Michael Rose
Art spaces that bend definitions are an asset to the community. Beyond traditional galleries and institutional venues, other places in which to experience artworks add much to the cultural scene. In the heart of Westerly, painter Annie Wildey and photographer Michael Fanelli have joined forces to open a new space that blurs the line between gallery, studio, and something altogether new. Their venture, AiR Studio Gallery, is a laudable addition to the Rhode Island art community.
Valley Breeze
Wing Power brings the heat in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Wings are getting spicy in Smithfield with the opening of Wing Power at 5 Sanderson Road, where wings, bar appetizers, sandwiches and more are on the menu. Owners Frank Davey Sr. and his wife Linda are joined by their son Frank Jr. to bring specially crafted wing sauces packed with flavor to town. Davey Sr. said he previously ran a wing restaurant in Smithfield, Volcano Wings from 1996-1999, where he won awards for his buffalo sauce.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode Island
Rhode Island has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Kent County, you might just want to visit.
Local coffee syrup business returns after 20 years
For generations, Silmo Coffee Syrup was a staple in New Bedford homes.
