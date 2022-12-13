Two new horses sworn into San Francisco Police Department

Gus and Duke were sworn into the SFPD on Wednesday, marking the end of a search that lasted more than a year. The San Francisco Police Department’s policies disqualify 99% of potential candidate horses. San Francisco Police Department

The San Francisco Police Department welcomed two new members of the equestrian variety on Wednesday.

Two horses, Gus and Duke, were sworn in as members of the San Francisco Police Department mounted unit at the Fred C. Egan Police Stables in Golden Gate Park, according to police.

“This occasion marks a new beginning for these majestic animals as well as an end to the exhaustive search, which took more than a year,” the department said in a statement.

The two equines behaved well during the ceremony, which was to be expected as department policy requires horses to be well broke and gentle, said spokesperson Allison Maxie.

Department policy also requires horses to be “of sound mind and in top physical condition.” The policies disqualify 99% of potential candidate horses, and candidates that do make the cut are required to go through a trial in which they are exposed to practically all environments present within San Francisco, according to the department.

Mounted patrol units supplement patrols throughout The City, specifically in areas such as the Embarcadero, Marina Green, the Palace of Fine Arts, China Basin, McLaren Park, Castro Street, Japantown, Golden Gate Park, Union Square and Pier 39. The department noted the height of mounted patrol units allow officers a clear view to observe crowded areas.

The Mounted Patrol has operated since 1864, making it the second-longest operating mounted unit in the country after New York City’s detail.