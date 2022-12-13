Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaTravel MavenSeven Devils, NC
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Visit the Largest Ski Area in North CarolinaDiana RusSugar Mountain, NC
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Related
A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
Missing special needs teen sought by Jonesborough police found safe
UPDATE: Justin Crow has been found and is now at home safe, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesborough Police Department. ——————————————————————————————————— UPDATE: According to JPD Major Jamie Aistrop, search efforts for Friday night have been suspended and will resume Saturday morning. In the meantime, Aistrop urged all residents of the North Jonesborough subdivision […]
Hawkins Co. mom begs TN health board to bring her daughter home with life-saving machine
A Tennessee mother is desperate to bring her 10-month-old daughter home for Christmas.
Worker died at Cardinal Glass in Tennessee, spokesperson says
An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass facility in Church Hill died Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport man charged in Sullivan robbery, police pursuit
BLOUNTVILLE — A Kingsport man is facing multiple charges following the armed robbery of a convenience store and a police pursuit in Sullivan County on Friday afternoon. According to a news release from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Andy Seabolt, the agency received a call about an armed robbery at the Scotchman, 3686 Highway 126, Blountville, just before 3:30 p.m.
Dog saves owner from Johnson City apartment fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday. The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross. Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up […]
wcyb.com
Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
supertalk929.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
wjhl.com
These adorable animals need a forever home for the holidays
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you would like to adopt on this video, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 or you can pay the shelter a visit. Be sure to check out...
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 18-24)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details. All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas with friends and family!
Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
Garage fire destroys Lee Co. home
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Jonesville Volunteer Fire Department (JVFD) crews responded to a structure fire that destroyed a home on Thursday. According to JVFD chief Michael Twigg, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 150 block of Shavers Ford Road around 7 p.m. Thursday night in reference to a fire. When they arrived, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County EMS 'fills the box'
Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services did not come away from Walmart empty handed. Instead, the first responders came away with the most toys and goodies they have ever received in their annual "Fill the Box" campaign.
Kingsport Times-News
Joey Barton
SURGOINSVILLE- Joey Barton, 62, the master cattle hauler has hauled his last load home. He passed away at his residence on Monday, December 12, 2022. Joey was born in Rogersville, TN to John and Mamie “Sis” Barton on May 31, 1960. Joey loved to farm and wheel and deal. He could often be found at Minors Market talking to anyone who would listen. Joey was a kind and caring person who will be missed deeply by his friends and family and his dog Pooto.
Kingsport Times-News
TLC Community Center in Elizabethton invites families with children to its Christmas party.
ELIZABETHTON — The TLC Community Center is getting ready for its big, free Christmas party on Friday for anyone with a child in their home. The party will be held at the TLC Community Center, 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Angie Odom, director of...
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
Nationwide Report
Gary John Hochstein III Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kingsport (Kingsport, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning. The accident happened on Interstate 81 north at around 7:30 a.m. A Dodge Ram pickup truck struck a red Hyundai sedan from behind as it was making its way north.
Crumbl Cookies coming to Bristol, VA
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A famous dessert business is expanding in the Tri-Cities, according to Bristol, Virginia officials. Bristol, VA mayor Anthony Farnum shared in a Facebook post that a new Crumbl Cookies location will open next to El Patio near Interstate 81’s Exit 7. In Farnum’s post, a photo shows promotional material pasted to […]
Comments / 0