SURGOINSVILLE- Joey Barton, 62, the master cattle hauler has hauled his last load home. He passed away at his residence on Monday, December 12, 2022. Joey was born in Rogersville, TN to John and Mamie “Sis” Barton on May 31, 1960. Joey loved to farm and wheel and deal. He could often be found at Minors Market talking to anyone who would listen. Joey was a kind and caring person who will be missed deeply by his friends and family and his dog Pooto.

ROGERSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO