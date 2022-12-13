ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles responds to Marlon and Naomi fan theory

Death in Paradise is all about the sun-soaked whodunnits, but viewers also love a bit of romance too, and we know that people have gotten excited over the prospect of Marlon and Naomi becoming an item after spotting some chemistry between them in previous episodes. When asked about the theories...
digitalspy.com

Former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn shares next role

Former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn has announced that her next project will see her make her on-stage debut. Sharing the news on her Instagram account, McGlynn revealed that she is joining Peter James' production Wish You Were Dead alongside Clive Mantle, George Rainsford (Casualty) and Leon Stewart.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Gillian Wright forced to drop out of panto after injury

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Gillian Wright has been forced to drop out of her upcoming pantomime appearance after falling and breaking her wrist during rehearsals. Revealing the news via her Instagram account, the Jean Slater actress wrote: "Rehearsing a wonderful Wicked Queen in this lovely script, with these lovely...
digitalspy.com

Black Adam and Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi lands next lead movie role

Black Adam and Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi has landed her next lead movie role in an upcoming Christmas film titled The Hollys. The actress will play Emma Holly, a hardworking single mother whose life begins to fall apart after she loses her job as a prominent food editor in the run up to the festive period (via Deadline).
digitalspy.com

Home and Away fans spot clue that popular character could return

Home and Away fans think that Courtney Miller could be returning to Summer Bay as Bella Nixon in the near future. The actress uploaded photos of herself in a 1960s inspired look while sat in a makeup chair, with what looks lots of photos of the cast in the background.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star James Bye's wife admits worrying about Strictly Come Dancing curse

EastEnders star James Bye threw some shapes in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this year while taking part in the star-studded celebrity dance contest. However, while his wife Victoria enjoyed watching her other half perform on the BBC show, she’s now confessed to having had fears about the Strictly curse.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Kellie Bright admits disappointment over Mick and Linda ending

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about the approaching end of Mick and Linda, with Danny Dyer leaving the soap after almost nine years. Dyer announced he was departing EastEnders earlier this year, meaning the soap had to figure out a way to write off his character Mick Carter. The time has almost come, with Mick set to exit the show in some way or another this Christmas.
digitalspy.com

Netflix boss addresses decision to continue The Witcher without Henry Cavill

Netflix boss Peter Friedlander has addressed the decision to continue The Witcher without Henry Cavill. Cavill’s detachment from season four of The Witcher was met with shock from fans, many of whom saw him as an irreplaceably perfect Geralt. However, it was rumoured that he had to step back from the show in order to clear up his schedule to film as Superman, only for the DC shake-up to remove Cavill from future Superman films.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders confirms Mick and Janine's shock Christmas exit story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed a dramatic car chase in Mick Carter's final storyline. Danny Dyer is bowing out of his popular role as Mick over the festive season, with his exit due to air as part of this year's Christmas episodes. Charlie Brooks, who plays his on-screen partner Janine, is also departing.
digitalspy.com

Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte spin-off gets teased by Netflix boss

Bridgerton's upcoming Queen Charlotte spin-off has been described by Netflix boss Peter Friedlander as "stunning". The prequel is set to tell the epic love story of the young Queen's marriage to King George and how it sparked a societal upheaval, thereby creating the world of the Ton as we've come to know it in Bridgerton.
digitalspy.com

First look at WandaVision star in new Disney+ show

Disney+ has an exciting new series coming out next spring, titled Tiny Beautiful Things. Based on Cheryl Strayed's collection Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Someone Who's Been There, the show follows Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) as Clare, a writer who finds great success just as her personal life begins to crumble.
digitalspy.com

Home and Away's Justin Morgan shares Marilyn's secret as Heather danger continues

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan reluctantly shares Marilyn Chambers' big secret on UK screens in the New Year. The Summer Bay soap ended with a major cliffhanger on Channel 5 last month, as the final episode of 2022 saw Marilyn and her friends held captive by Heather Fraser.
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Paddy demands divorce after Chas cheating

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Paddy has told Chas he wants a divorce in emotional Emmerdale scenes. Earlier this week, Chas finally had to face the music for her lies when Paddy confronted her over her affair with Al and plans to secretly leave the village with Eve. Much of Friday's episode...

