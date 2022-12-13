We've known that Marvel's Loki and his best pal from the Time Variant Authority (TVA), Mobius M. Mobius, would reunite for quite some time, but now there's evidence. Disney+ has released a clip showcasing its 2023 slate, including a sneak peek at the second season of Tom Hiddleston's series about the God of Mischief. The video sees the MCU star and Owen Wilson as Mobius all glammed up in suits and bowties, alongside two possible Loki variants in similar outfits.

