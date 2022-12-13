Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Kai Widdrington returns for final after illness
Strictly Come Dancing star Kai Widdrington has returned to the show in time for the series final following a bout of illness. As per tradition, all the contestants from the series will return for one final group dance during tonight’s showpiece, with the show’s official social media accounts sharing a teaser.
digitalspy.com
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson almost stabbed himself accidentally on set
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson has revealed he almost accidentally stabbed himself on set. The actor, who plays Will Parry on BBC’s fantasy show, spoke exclusively with Digital Spy about the third and final series, which sees his character equipped with a knife. Despite being a prop, Wilson...
digitalspy.com
Former Gogglebox stars land new BBC job following departure
Former Gogglebox stars George Baggs and his brother Joe have landed a new job with the BBC following their departure from the Channel 4 series earlier this year. As part of its first ever TikTok takeover, George and Joe Baggs, who boast over 2 million followers on TikTok between them, will present a slot on BBC Radio 1 on Christmas Day.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who star Billie Piper reveals she’d return for Rose Tyler spin-off on one condition
Billie Piper has revealed the one condition she would return to the role of Rose Tyler in a potential Doctor Who spin-off. The actress famously played the companion between 2005 and 2006, appearing a number of times since across the TV series and audio dramas. Speaking to BuzzFeed, Piper was...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Lisa Riley promises huge new story for Mandy Dingle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has promised a huge new story for Mandy Dingle as well as some exciting festive scenes. Speaking to Inside Soap, the Mandy Dingle star said that fans desperately want Mandy and Paddy to get back together while teasing an enormous new storyline for her character.
digitalspy.com
Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin teases conflict for Kim in rebooted series
Waterloo Road is coming back for a revival in the New Year, and while that's a cause for celebration for fans, the show itself will be filled with tension and drama, with the first day of term seeing a peaceful protest turn into a full-scale riot. Kim Campbell has taken...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks exit for regular character in All 4 Christmas box set episodes
Huge Hollyoaks spoilers follow from the show's festive box set, which is available to watch now on All4. These episodes will not air on Channel 4 and E4 until next week. Hollyoaks star Emily Burnett has left the show after a year of playing Olivia Bradshaw. Olivia's final scenes air...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland teases big fight at Esther's christening
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has shared details of the christening drama ahead in Monday's episode (December 19). The actress' character Chloe Harris finds herself embroiled in tensions when a big argument kicks off on baby Esther's special day. Chloe and her sister Amy Wyatt are both furious...
digitalspy.com
Loki season 2 teaser reveals character's reunion with Owen Wilson's Mobius
We've known that Marvel's Loki and his best pal from the Time Variant Authority (TVA), Mobius M. Mobius, would reunite for quite some time, but now there's evidence. Disney+ has released a clip showcasing its 2023 slate, including a sneak peek at the second season of Tom Hiddleston's series about the God of Mischief. The video sees the MCU star and Owen Wilson as Mobius all glammed up in suits and bowties, alongside two possible Loki variants in similar outfits.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale teases Cain's huge secret, and 7 more big soap spoilers for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Cain's big secret. (Friday at 7pm on ITV1) At the jail, a prison officer hands Cain...
digitalspy.com
Gavin & Stacey star talks show future following Christmas special
Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page has discussed the show’s future following the most recent Christmas special. The 2019 festive special ended on a cliffhanger as Nessa (Ruth Jones) proposed to Smithy (James Corden), with the broadcast becoming the most-viewed non-sporting event in over a decade. Page, who has...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street newcomer Ciarán Griffiths reveals Damon's ulterior motive in Jacob plot
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street newcomer Ciarán Griffiths has warned of an ulterior motive as his character Damon Hay settles into Weatherfield life. The former Shameless actor has been cast in the role of Jacob Hay's father, who made his first appearance on the cobbles in last Friday's episode.
digitalspy.com
Avatar's Sam Worthington reflects on failed James Bond audition
Avatar star Sam Worthington has reflected on his failed audition for the role of James Bond. The actor, who can be seen in Avatar: The Way of Water, was one of the finalists to play 007 in 2006’s Casino Royale, but lost out to Daniel Craig. Speaking to Variety,...
digitalspy.com
The Voice Kids host Emma Willis reveals daughter is “desperate” to audition but isn’t allowed
The Voice Kids host Emma Willis has revealed she's stopped her daughter from auditioning on the show. The telly host and Busted member Matt Willis are parents to 12-year-old Isabelle, 11-year-old Ace and 6-year-old Trixie, all of whom are showing musical abilities. However, Emma has told The Metro why she...
digitalspy.com
Daredevil's Charlie Cox defends viral 'Walk of Shame' scene in She-Hulk
Daredevil star Charlie Cox has addressed the viral 'walk of shame' scene in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, defending its light-hearted tone. On the Marvel series, Cox's Matt Murdock has a little LA adventure with protagonist Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). After flirting and fighting criminals, they finally slept together, with Matt going for a walk of shame the next day, boots in hand.
digitalspy.com
Marvin Humes being replaced by Dancing On Ice winner Sonny Jay on radio show
Things are shaking up in the radio world as Dancing On Ice winner Sonny Jay is taking over from Marvin Humes on Capital FM's Capital Late Show. Sonny has been on the Capital Breakfast Show alongside Roman Kemp since 2018, but will now move to the later show. Starting January 3, 2023, Sonny will host The Capital Late Show, Monday - Thursdays, from 10pm-1am.
digitalspy.com
Strictly pro Gorka Márquez responds to claims he was "fuming" about Hamza Yassin's win
Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Márquez has addressed claims he was looking glum when Hamza Yassin was announced as this year's winner. Wildlife presenter Hamza and his pro partner Jowita Przystał got the Glitterball trophy at the end of this year's finale. Meanwhile, Gorka and presenter Helen Skelton were among the runners-up, together with Fleur East and Vito Coppola and Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu.
digitalspy.com
Agent Carter and The Winchesters star lands next lead movie role
Bridget Regan, star of Agent Carter and The Winchesters, has landed her next lead movie role in psychological drama Canvas. According to Deadline, Regan will star in Canvas alongside fellow Marvel star Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Samuel Roukin, as well as City on a Hill star Joanne Kelly, The Morning Show's Alain Uy and Bethany Anne Lind from Ozark.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Paddy demands divorce after Chas cheating
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Paddy has told Chas he wants a divorce in emotional Emmerdale scenes. Earlier this week, Chas finally had to face the music for her lies when Paddy confronted her over her affair with Al and plans to secretly leave the village with Eve. Much of Friday's episode...
digitalspy.com
The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon lines up new TV role on Prime Video
Reese Witherspoon is returning to comedy TV with upcoming series All Stars, in the works at Prime Video. The streamer has been successful in a bidding war, landing the show for a two-season order. Produced by Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine, All Stars features the Legally Blonde actress in the lead role and sees The Devil Wears Prada and Cruella writer Aline Brosh McKenna at the helm (via Deadline).
Comments / 0