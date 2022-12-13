The music industry is filled with many high-powered publicity firms, but Nasty Little Man’s might be the most stacked in the business: Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Foo Fighters, U2, Radiohead, Beastie Boys, Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Damon Albarn and Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, Iggy Pop, Beck and many more have been clients of the firm over the last 30 years. Artists of this caliber rarely need to do much, if any, press, but under the stewardship of Nasty founder Steve Martin, they have not only found continual new ways to engage with the media but also elevate their profiles at a...

