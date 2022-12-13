Read full article on original website
‘The Pale Blue Eye': Christian Bale Investigates a Series of Cult-Related Murders in Chilling New Trailer (Video)
Christian Bale plays an 1830s detective tasked with solving a series of grisly, possibly cult-related murders in Netflix’s ice-cold thriller, “The Pale Blue Eye.” Watch the first trailer above. Scott Cooper’s film, which the streamer acquired last year in a $55 million deal, takes place at West...
A producer from Will Smith's new movie 'Emancipation' brought a photograph of an enslaved man to the premiere, sparking a backlash
Twitter users responding to Joey McFarland's decision to show the historical image on the red carpet said he didn't name the enslaved man correctly.
Hollyoaks airs exit scenes for Liberty Savage
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired exit scenes for Liberty Savage. Cast member Jessamy Stoddart is now off on maternity leave following an on-screen departure for Liberty in the post-credits scene in Wednesday's (December 14) first-look episode. Liberty was making her final preparations for her flight to New Zealand for...
EastEnders star Charlie Brooks speaks out on shock Jada return story
EastEnders spoilers follow. Charlie Brooks has spoken out on how Jada's return story will impact Janine in EastEnders. Kelsey Calladine-Smith is coming back to the soap for its festive episodes as Jada could upend Janine's nuptials with Mick because the teen holds the key to all of Janine's lies. Since...
Inside No. 9 bosses confirm show going on "pause"
Inside No. 9 co-creators Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton have announced that the show is going on "pause". The duo, who write and star in the anthology horror series revolving around the number 9, have revealed to The Sun that the upcoming ninth series will be the last… for now.
Nasty Little Man Turns 30: Founder Steve Martin on Working With Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, David Bowie and How Music Publicity Has Changed
The music industry is filled with many high-powered publicity firms, but Nasty Little Man’s might be the most stacked in the business: Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Foo Fighters, U2, Radiohead, Beastie Boys, Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, Damon Albarn and Gorillaz, LCD Soundsystem, Iggy Pop, Beck and many more have been clients of the firm over the last 30 years. Artists of this caliber rarely need to do much, if any, press, but under the stewardship of Nasty founder Steve Martin, they have not only found continual new ways to engage with the media but also elevate their profiles at a...
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
EastEnders confirms surprise Christmas story for Kim and Denise
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed a surprise Christmas story for the Fox family. Denise and Kim will be forced to turn to Phil Mitchell for help when their festive plans descend into disaster. The sisters' close bond has been tested recently, thanks to Amy's relationship with Howie's son Denzel.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 7 Preview: The Finale Will Reveal All
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Episode 7 will reveal all, including who dies during this outing of the HBO show. When does the finale air, and what can fans expect?
First look at Death In Paradise spin-off with Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton
A first look at Death In Paradise's upcoming spin-off series Beyond Paradise has been unveiled. The upcoming show will see Kris Marshall return as DI Humphrey Goodman alongside Sally Bretton's Martha Lloyd, moving events from Saint Marie to the British countryside. The first image sees the happy couple together in...
Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin reveals how reboot differs from original series
Waterloo Road is coming back to kick off 2023 in a big way, but this reboot isn't about taking us back to the mid 2000s — instead, it's reflecting the time we're in now. Speaking to Radio Times, Angela Griffin spoke about why she agreed to reprise her role as Kim Campbell, who has gone from head of pastoral care to head teacher, stating that it was the show's promise to explore the issues facing modern pupils that brought her back.
Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 — air date, cast, plot, trailer, interview and everything we know
The Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 arrives on ITV1 on Christmas Day.
EastEnders airs shock Keanu and DCI Keeble twist
EastEnders spoilers follow. Keanu Taylor made a shock reappearance to his family during Thursday's (December 15) episode of EastEnders, and was met with mixed reactions from the inhabitants of the Square. However, a cliffhanger ending with a surprising accomplice suggested that this was no spontaneous visit after three years away......
Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte spin-off gets teased by Netflix boss
Bridgerton's upcoming Queen Charlotte spin-off has been described by Netflix boss Peter Friedlander as "stunning". The prequel is set to tell the epic love story of the young Queen's marriage to King George and how it sparked a societal upheaval, thereby creating the world of the Ton as we've come to know it in Bridgerton.
Hollyoaks star Theo Graham explains twist in Hunter and Olivia betrayal story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Theo Graham has explained why his character Hunter McQueen sleeps with Olivia Bradshaw after his return to the village. The Channel 4 soap announced a shock Christmas storyline this week, confirming that Hunter and Olivia will spend the night together. The betrayal takes place on...
TV tonight: a woman’s body is dissected on screen
The medical team who dissected Toni Crews’s body honour her memory. Plus: Denise van Outen goes to Lidl, while Mel B hits Aspen. Here’s what to watch this evening
Willow’s Producers Explain Why It Made All The Sense In The World To Make A Sequel On Disney+
Willow's past was quite important for its potential future on Disney+.
Netflix confirms future for Warrior Nun after season 2
Netflix has announced that Warrior Nun has been cancelled, and will not be getting a season 3. The show's creator and showrunner Simon Barry responded to the news on December 14, tweeting his thanks to the fanbase. "I’ve just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun — my...
Hollyoaks star Ruby O'Donnell explains Peri and Shaq's shock twist
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Ruby O'Donnell has teased a big twist on the way for her character Peri Lomax and a grieving Shaq Qureshi. Earlier this week, the Channel 4 soap named Peri and Shaq as ones to watch when the annual Christmas box-set drops on All 4 on Friday (December 16).
Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy's TV comeback reveals air date
Eugene Levy's next show has been given a release date for Apple TV+. The Reluctant Traveller, a continent-hopping travel series which sees Levy visiting some of the world's most intriguing destinations, will launch on February 24. Across the eight episodes, the star – known to many as Jim's dad in...
