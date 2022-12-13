ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Andover Townsman

2022 Fenway Bowl, Cincinnati vs. Louisville: TV, time and Home Field Sports staff picks

In case you missed it, the Home Field Sports crew is holding its second annual College Bowl Pick ‘Em, and we’re hoping you’re the big benefactor from our predictions. Like we did last year, we started with $1,000 Bowl Bucks, and we’re making a play on each of the 42 bowl games this season. And when it’s over, we’ll take whatever money we have left and make a “Final Jeopardy” type pick in the National Championship Game in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9.
CINCINNATI, OH
Andover Townsman

Andover hosts robot scrimmage

To prepare for the upcoming season, Andover High School's Robotics Club recently held a scrimmage with 12 teams. Many of newer teams were there for their first FiRST TECH Challenge event, said Avanthika Suryadevara, vice president of the Andover Robotics Club. The FIRST Tech Challenge is a competition were students...
ANDOVER, MA
Andover Townsman

PHOTOS: Deck the halls for the Holly Ball

Dads and daughters hit the dance floor at the annual Holly Ball, held at the Cormier Youth Center. The event featured dancing, games, prizes, refreshments and was organized by the Andover Recreation Department.
Andover Townsman

Celebrating Hanukkah in the Merrimack Valley

Residents of the Merrimack Valley celebrated the first day of Hanukkah on Sunday. At Temple Emanuel in Andover, families experienced the spirit of Hanukkah following a family-friendly service. They enjoyed activities and crafts, a latke bar, a scavenger hunt and various games. Kids got in on the festivities building menorahs...
ANDOVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy