MSNBC
Fox hosts rage after Biden signs gay marriage law
President Biden signing landmark federal protections for same-sex and interracial couples who want to get married. Despite the move expanding marriage rights for Americans, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the frenzy of right-wing responses claiming the bill “moves to restrict freedom of religion and freedom of speech.”Dec. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden releases most JFK assassination records — but withholds thousands
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
MSNBC
Trump makes a fool of himself hawking weird imaginary trading cards
Alex Wagner looks at Donald Trump's weird new licensing deal selling schlocky photoshops of his face on action figure outfits that is so plainly scammy and cringe-inducing that even his most ardent supporters are covering their eyes and is only the latest in a recent string of stumbles as Trump's star fades.Dec. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Daughter of American detained in Iran: It's Biden's 'duty' to bring American hostages home
Three Americans are currently imprisoned in Iran, including Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz, both wrongfully detained since 2018. Sharghi’s daughters, Hannah and Ariana, and Tahbaz’s daughter Tara sit down with Andrea Mitchell to talk about the imprisonment of their fathers and to urge the White House to take action to bring them home. After the fire in Evin Prison, “we thought he was dead. We didn’t get to speak to him for two days,” says Ariana. “This is a humanitarian issue, and it should be separate from policy and politics. And we need to put patriotism before the politics and make those difficult decisions, as we saw him make with Brittney Griner, to do what he needs to do to bring them home,” says Tara. “He could have died, and their lives are not just sitting around until it's politically convenient for the White House to make this decision. It needs to happen urgently,” says Hannah.Dec. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump's latest grift is too much for even Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn
MSNBC
McNamee: Musk Twitter suspensions a 'direct attack' on journalism & democracy
Roger McNamee, a longtime Silicon Valley investor and author of "Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe," joins MSNBC's Ali Velshi to discuss the controversial decision by Twitter to suspend the accounts of journalists who have been critical of owner Elon Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," for what Musk called “doxxing.”Dec. 17, 2022.
MSNBC
A look at how the ex-president left America’s national security secrets exposed
New York Times correspondent Mike Schmidt, executive producer of Showtime’s “The Circus” John Heilemann, and former FBI special agent Clint Watts discuss new reporting in the New York Times that lays out just how easy it would have been for thousands of Mar-a-Lago guests to get to governments documentsDec. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
New footage of Pelosi attack debunks right-wing conspiracy theories
Bodycam footage of the Paul Pelosi assault was played in court, and it was what all of us—including Tucker Carlson—have always known it was: A brutal and horrific attack on an innocent, 82 year-old man.Dec. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Texts show ‘lying clown’ Giuliani was Ginni Thomas’s ‘hero’
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from Talking Points Memo about text messages that were sent between former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Virginia Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, during Rudy Giuliani’s performance at the infamous “hair dye” press conference in the weeks after the 2020 election.Dec. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
'Today is the right day to remove' Iran from women's panel, says U.S. ambassador
The U.N. will vote Wednesday on whether to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term. U.S. Amb. to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield joins Morning Joe to discuss. Dec. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Why the GOP's new brand is losing
MSNBC
Busted: Watch DeSantis take credit for vax before pandering to conspiracy theorists
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trying to cater to the GOP's anti-vaxxer base by spreading false information about COVID vaccines. DeSantis going on Fox News forming what critics are calling a "shadow CDC" to investigate vaccines. It comes as a new study says COVID vaccines prevented 3 million deaths the U.S. MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows you how DeSantis completely flip-flopped on the issue as speculation on a 2024 run continues.Dec. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
If Elon Musk is a free speech absolutist, why is he suspending journalists?
Elon Musk framed his takeover of Twitter as a bid to maximize free speech on the social media site, pledging that as long as speech wasn’t violating a country’s laws, it would be safe on his platform. But on Thursday, Musk suspended the accounts of several prominent national journalists, including reporters from CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post, for expressing legal speech.
MSNBC
Trump's war on legal immigration is his most enduring legacy
The centerpiece of former President Donald Trump’s immigration plan — the infamous wall on the border with Mexico — never came to pass. But the physical wall was never the only component of his war on immigrants. He and his staff still managed to erect an intangible dam of sorts at the border, constructed out of a slew of policies meant to hinder, discourage and otherwise bottleneck the progress of hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking to legally settle in the United States.
MSNBC
Sandy Hook survivor 10 years later: 'We have so much further to go'
Katy Tur spoke with Sandy Hook Elementary School Librarian about healing a decade after tragedy and what she wants to see change in the fight against gun violence.Dec. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
The Supreme Court missed an easy win on transparency when it really needs one
With the Supreme Court’s reputation taking a beating lately, you’d think the justices might want an easy win for transparency. The court said Monday that it will resume the pre-pandemic practice of announcing opinions in court. To be clear, that’s a good thing. It allows the justices — both in the majority and, on rare occasion, the dissent — to summarize their rulings for the public, with remarks that don’t always appear in their written work.
MSNBC
Black women need to give themselves permission to RSVP 'no'
On my LinkedIn page, I recently included a meme that , “Sometimes when you’re invited, you’re still not welcome. Know the difference.” The message resonated with my followers, especially Black women. Many commenters shared the sentiment — that while we deserve to be at every table, not every table deserves us.
MSNBC
The major role of Christian nationalism on Jan. 6
Christian nationalism “is a political ideology and cultural framework that seeks to fuse American and Christian identities,” explained Amanda Tyler, executive director of Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty, at a House Oversight subcommittee meeting on political extremism Tuesday. “It suggests that ‘real’ Americans are Christians and that ‘true’ Christians hold a particular set of political beliefs.” And, Tyler emphasized, it “helped fuel the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, uniting disparate actors and infusing their political cause with religious fervor.”
