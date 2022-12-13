Read full article on original website
How to watch, listen and follow Ole Miss hoops taking on Temple
The five-game homestead at the SJB Pavilion continues on this afternoon as the Ole Miss Rebels (7-3, 0-0 SEC) will look to get back on track against Temple, having lost three of their last four games. This is the third time this season the Rebels have faced off against a member of the AAC.
Rebels host McNeese State in high-noon showdown at Pavilion
The Ole Miss women's basketball team will host the McNeese State Cowgirls today at noon CT. The game can be live streamed on the SEC Network+. Ole Miss brings a 9-2 record into the contest for its final, home non-conference bout of the season. The Rebels picked up their 13th straight win at home against a non-conference opponent, dating back to last season, earlier this week when they beat Jacksonville. If the Rebels secure a win over the Cowgirls, they will be undefeated for the season at home non-conference games. Overall in the Coach Yo era, Ole Miss has a 31-8 home record against non-conference teams.
Ole Miss Flips Purdue OL Commitment Fields Following Visit
Rebels secure third offensive line commitment ahead of National Signing Day
Three-star IOL Ethan Fields flips his commitment from Purdue to Ole Miss
Geismar (La.) Dutchtown interior offensive lineman Ethan Fields flipped his commitment from Purdue to Ole Miss on Friday night and he is now the third prospect to flip their commitment from Boilermakers to another program in the 2023 class. Fields originally committed to Purdue on June 27 a day after...
Ole Miss lands Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste out of transfer portal
Ole Miss landed its first player from the transfer portal in the 2023 cycle Thursday night when linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment. Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal from Central Florida. Baptiste made his commitment announcement via Twitter. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining, as he played four...
Inside Zach Arnett’s Abrupt Ascension at Mississippi State
Fox & Hound is a bar and grill nestled in the north Mississippi town of Southaven. There is nothing spectacular about it. It’s got a pool table or two, some dart boards and serves burgers, wings and buckets of cold beer.
Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history
UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
ONE MORE DAY: MSCS extends winter break for students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools students will get a little longer to enjoy their winter break. MSCS announced on Friday, December 16 that it will extend students’ winter break by one day. That means that all MSCS schools will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023. The...
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
Toll lanes in Memphis being considered to ease traffic congestion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paying extra to drive?. That’s what would happen if express toll lanes come to the Bluff City. Are you willing to pay a little extra to drive on the road?. Gov. Bill Lee is considering a plan to build express toll lanes to help ease traffic on highways across the state.
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
Water Valley man arrested, charged with rape in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Oxford Police Department is investigating a rape case involving a juvenile. OPD arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, and charged him with statutory rape. Investigators say they were notified by the hospital of the incident that occurred on Sunday, December 11. He was...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
Oxford police report man accused of intimidating witness
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is accused of intimidating a witness. Today, Oxford Police reported that 23-year-old Derrian Pegues is accused of contacting the victim on December 2. The investigation first started on November 25 when officers took a report about malicious mischief after a vehicle was...
Walls police officer, 2 others injured in crash, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Mississippi police officer and two other people were injured following a crash in DeSoto County. The crash happened Thursday night just before 11 p.m. at Hwy. 61 and Starlanding Road. A Walls Police officer was taken to Baptist DeSoto, along with two others, according...
All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
