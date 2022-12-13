ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Rebels host McNeese State in high-noon showdown at Pavilion

The Ole Miss women's basketball team will host the McNeese State Cowgirls today at noon CT. The game can be live streamed on the SEC Network+. Ole Miss brings a 9-2 record into the contest for its final, home non-conference bout of the season. The Rebels picked up their 13th straight win at home against a non-conference opponent, dating back to last season, earlier this week when they beat Jacksonville. If the Rebels secure a win over the Cowgirls, they will be undefeated for the season at home non-conference games. Overall in the Coach Yo era, Ole Miss has a 31-8 home record against non-conference teams.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss lands Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste out of transfer portal

Ole Miss landed its first player from the transfer portal in the 2023 cycle Thursday night when linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste announced his commitment. Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal from Central Florida. Baptiste made his commitment announcement via Twitter. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining, as he played four...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history

UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
COLDWATER, MS
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
COLDWATER, MI
WREG

Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
COLDWATER, MS
WLBT

Water Valley man arrested, charged with rape in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Oxford Police Department is investigating a rape case involving a juvenile. OPD arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, and charged him with statutory rape. Investigators say they were notified by the hospital of the incident that occurred on Sunday, December 11. He was...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Oxford police report man accused of intimidating witness

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is accused of intimidating a witness. Today, Oxford Police reported that 23-year-old Derrian Pegues is accused of contacting the victim on December 2. The investigation first started on November 25 when officers took a report about malicious mischief after a vehicle was...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

All students at elementary school surprised with new bikes for Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was all smiles at one Memphis-Shelby County elementary school on Friday. Every single student at Cromwell Elementary got to take home a brand-new bicycle on the last day of school before Christmas break. And, it was a total surprise!. Around 200 bikes were already assembled,...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

247Sports

