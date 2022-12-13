The Ole Miss women's basketball team will host the McNeese State Cowgirls today at noon CT. The game can be live streamed on the SEC Network+. Ole Miss brings a 9-2 record into the contest for its final, home non-conference bout of the season. The Rebels picked up their 13th straight win at home against a non-conference opponent, dating back to last season, earlier this week when they beat Jacksonville. If the Rebels secure a win over the Cowgirls, they will be undefeated for the season at home non-conference games. Overall in the Coach Yo era, Ole Miss has a 31-8 home record against non-conference teams.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO