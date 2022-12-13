ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Suspected Russian FSB officer charged in U.S. sanctions case

 5 days ago

NEW YORK — (AP) — A suspected officer with Russia’s Federal Security Service was among seven people charged by U.S. prosecutors Tuesday with smuggling sensitive electronic components to help Russia's military effort.

Prosecutors claimed the seven worked with two Moscow-based companies controlled by Russian intelligence services to acquire electronic components in the U.S. that have civilian uses, but can also be used to help make nuclear and hypersonic weapons and in quantum computing.

The exporting of the technology involved is heavily regulated and occurred in violation of U.S. sanctions, according to a 16-count indictment unsealed Monday in Brooklyn.

Five Russian nationals were charged, including Vadim Konoshchenok, a suspected officer with Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB. He was arrested in Estonia last week and will undergo extradition proceedings to the United States, U.S. authorities said.

“The Department of Justice and our international partners will not tolerate criminal schemes to bolster the Russian military’s war efforts,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement announcing the charges.

About 375 pounds of ammunition originating from the United States was found by Estonian authorities in a warehouse used by Konoshchenok, according to federal prosecutors.

The four other Russian nationals remain at large.

Also arrested and charged were Alexey Brayman, a lawful U.S. resident living in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Vadim Yermolenko, a U.S. citizen living in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

Brayman's attorney David Lazarus said in an email that his client has not been convicted of anything and is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Yermolenko’s attorney said via email she had no comment.

Attorney information was not immediately available for the other defendants.

U.S. officials said the arrests had disrupted the procurement network allegedly used by Russian intelligence services, which they said had been operating as far back as 2017.

U.S. scrutiny of efforts to evade sanctions on Russia intensified after the invasion of Ukraine last winter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Austria investigates Greek man as suspected spy for Russia

BERLIN — (AP) — A Greek national is under investigation in Austria for allegedly spying for Russia for years, the Austrian government said Monday. The Interior Ministry said that the 39-year-old, who is not currently in detention, has Russian roots and is the son of a former Russian intelligence employee who was once stationed as a diplomat in Austria and neighboring Germany. It said that he is believed to have received "military special training" in Russia and was in Moscow shortly before and during the invasion of Ukraine.
Italy court weighs handover in EU Parliament corruption case

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — An Italian court was deciding Monday whether to hand over a suspect in a big corruption scandal linked to the European Parliament, in which Belgian prosecutors suspect the wife and daughter of a former EU lawmaker of participating in a plan to peddle influence on behalf of Qatar and Morocco. Former EU lawmaker Pier Antonio Panzeri and three other people were charged Dec. 9 with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering. Belgian prosecutors are investigating if they "were paid large sums of money or offered substantial gifts to influence parliament's decisions." The allegations that cash and gifts were exchanged for political influence are at the heart of one of the biggest scandals to hit the European Parliament. Lawmakers last week suspended work on Qatar-related files and vowed to toughen lobbying laws. Qatar vehemently denies its involvement. According to two European arrest warrants issued by Belgian judge Michel Claise and seen Monday by The Associated Press, Panzeri is "suspected of intervening politically with members working at the European Parliament for the benefit of Qatar and Morocco, against payment."
Nighttime drone attack hits Kyiv as Putin heads to Belarus

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Multiple explosive drones attacked Ukraine's capital before dawn Monday as Moscow pursues its campaign to torment the invaded country from the air amid a broad battlefield stalemate. In a sign that Russia might be seeking ways to bolster depleted forces, President Vladimir Putin...
Jan. 6 panel eyes recommending 3 criminal charges for Trump

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue an unprecedented criminal charge of insurrection and two other counts against former President Donald Trump. Besides insurrection, an uprising aiming to overthrow the government, the...
Saudi-Iran talks said to have stalled over protests in Iran

BAGHDAD — (AP) — Baghdad-mediated diplomatic talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have come to a halt, largely because of Tehran claims the Sunni kingdom has played a role in alleged foreign incitement of the mass anti-government protests underway in Iran, multiple Iraqi officials said. The...
EU member countries reach compromise on gas price cap

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers on Monday finalized a long-awaited deal to implement a natural gas price cap that they hope will help households and businesses better weather excessive price surges. EU member countries had failed to overcome their differences at previous emergency meetings, but several EU leaders said last week that fixing a maximum ceiling to pay for gas was likely to be achieved this time. After talks in Brussels on Monday, the Czech presidency of the European Council, which represents member countries, said a deal was reached. Details of the agreement have yet to be unveiled. Since it could not find a consensus on the divisive topic, the Czech presidency opted for a "qualified majority" as the voting rule to get the political agreement. Under EU rules, a qualified majority requires that 55% of member countries, or 17 out of the 27, vote in favor of a proposal. Such a vote also requires that those nations represent at least 65% of the bloc's population.
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

CAIRO — (AP) — Iranian authorities arrested one of the country's most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said. The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie "The Salesman," was detained a...
Texas-Mexico cities strained ahead of expected migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — Along the U.S. southern border, two cities — El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico — prepared Sunday for a surge of as many as 5,000 new migrants a day as pandemic-era immigration restrictions expire this week, setting in motion plans for emergency housing, food and other essentials.
New York's migrant crisis worsens as busloads pull in ahead of Title 42 crush

Buses carrying dozens more migrants rolled into the Big Apple Monday morning, even as Mayor Eric Adams warned that the lifting of Title 42 this week would set off an exponentially greater surge of asylum seekers and overwhelm the city's severely overburdened systems. Shortly after 6 a.m., two buses with about 80 people on board arrived at Port Authority in midtown, with additional buses from the border scheduled to arrive later today. Photos taken at the scene showed the newcomers, including young children, disembarking at the transit hub, with some wrapped in blankets against the freezing temperatures. The migrants were met by city...
Third air bag death confirmed, owners urged to get repairs

DETROIT — (AP) — Stellantis and U.S. safety regulators have confirmed that an exploding Takata air bag inflator has killed another driver. The company and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reiterated warnings to owners of 274,000 older Dodge and Chrysler vehicles to stop driving them until faulty inflators are replaced.
Russia may expedite launch of next space capsule after leak

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia's space corporation Roscosmos said Monday that a coolant leak from a Russian space capsule attached to the International Space Station doesn't require evacuation of its crew, but the agency kept open the possibility of launching a replacement capsule, if needed. Roscosmos said a...
