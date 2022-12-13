The author in September 2022 ready to embark on a hula hooping adventure.Photo bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. Disclaimer: This is a story about how I was able to regain my health and fitness after the age of 60. I do not speak on behalf of any other person of any age. I share it here because I believe it’s possible that there may be someone else out there who could benefit from my story.

10 DAYS AGO