Read full article on original website
Related
My Hula Hoop Experience
The author in September 2022 ready to embark on a hula hooping adventure.Photo bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. Disclaimer: This is a story about how I was able to regain my health and fitness after the age of 60. I do not speak on behalf of any other person of any age. I share it here because I believe it’s possible that there may be someone else out there who could benefit from my story.
Men's Health
Watch a Regular Gym Bro Take on Leg Day With a Champion Strongman
Will Tennyson has taken on the exercise routines of some of the world's fittest stars and athletes, from Michael Phelps to the Terminator himself Arnold Schwarzenegger, and worked out with the likes of CrossFitter Noah Ohlsen and bodybuilder-turned-boxer Stefi Cohen. In a new video on his channel, Tennyson travels to Lumberton, Texas for a new challenge: a leg day workout with Charles Mitchell III.
Comments / 0