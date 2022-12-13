Read full article on original website
Related
ottumwaradio.com
Pedersen to Depart Cardinal, Take New Position in Cedar Falls
Joel Pedersen, Superintendent of the Cardinal Community School District, is slated to be the new Chief Administrator of Central Rivers Area Education Agency, according to a press release. Pedersen has been Cardinal’s Superintendent since 2010. He previously worked in the Davis County Community School District as a principal, Director of...
weareiowa.com
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Northern Iowa at No. 12/11 Iowa
No. 12/11 Iowa (8-3, 2-0) is set to host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. •...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
School board member resigns over handling of high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A school board member in the Roland-Story Community School District has resigned, citing in part, the handling of an assault case against a champion high school wrestler. At Monday night’s school board meeting, Jasmine Goeders resigned. In a statement read at the meeting, Goeders expressed her disappointment with the current district […]
KCRG.com
Waterloo Schools approve new student dress code policy
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Community School District school board voted 5-1 on Monday to approve a new student dress code policy. The new policy will aim to give students more options and flexibility with their attire while at school. “I feel good about the process we have taken...
A Cedar Rapids Soul Food Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
This morning, the Cedar Rapids restaurant Vivian's Soul Food made a sad announcement on Facebook. After six years in business, the eatery has permanently closed its doors. The announcement reads:. "Unfortunately, COVID followed by unprecedented times in our economy have brought residual impacts that are worsening with each day that...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
Waterloo Restaurant In Business For 70+ Years Demolished
A staple of the city of Waterloo is ending 2022 as rubble. A building that had been standing for more than 70 years has been demolished. It's been a troubling and heartwarming few months for one Waterloo business. We reported in late October that the eatery D+K Hickory House went...
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
KCRG.com
Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Linn County Considering Pipeline Ordinance
On Wednesday, the Linn County Board of Supervisors held its second of three considerations on an ordinance changing setback requirements for new hazardous material pipelines. The ordinance sets out a formula for how close a new pipeline could be built near a place of public assembly or dwelling. It would impact Wolf Carbon Solution’s 280-mile pipeline project.
Victim Identified in Fatal Wednesday Crash at Highway 13 & Mt. Vernon Road
A rush hour accident in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning has left one person dead. A two vehicle accident on the east side of Cedar Rapids was reported to authorities just after 7:45 Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff's Department says they were called to the corner of Highway 13 and...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Pickup Truck Causes Accidental Damage in Greeley
A pickup truck caused some damage during an accident in Greeley on Monday morning. It happened around 5:30 am on Highway 38. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year old Wesley Pins of Farley was heading southbound when he lost control of his truck while taking a drink of coffee. The truck struck a parked car on the right side of the road and ran over a utility pole.
Comments / 0