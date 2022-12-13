ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Related
ottumwaradio.com

Pedersen to Depart Cardinal, Take New Position in Cedar Falls

Joel Pedersen, Superintendent of the Cardinal Community School District, is slated to be the new Chief Administrator of Central Rivers Area Education Agency, according to a press release. Pedersen has been Cardinal’s Superintendent since 2010. He previously worked in the Davis County Community School District as a principal, Director of...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
weareiowa.com

Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness

IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
98.1 KHAK

December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History

*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
IOWA STATE
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Northern Iowa at No. 12/11 Iowa

No. 12/11 Iowa (8-3, 2-0) is set to host the Northern Iowa Panthers (5-3, 0-0) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2:01 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. •...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Schools approve new student dress code policy

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Community School District school board voted 5-1 on Monday to approve a new student dress code policy. The new policy will aim to give students more options and flexibility with their attire while at school. “I feel good about the process we have taken...
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Soul Food Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors

This morning, the Cedar Rapids restaurant Vivian's Soul Food made a sad announcement on Facebook. After six years in business, the eatery has permanently closed its doors. The announcement reads:. "Unfortunately, COVID followed by unprecedented times in our economy have brought residual impacts that are worsening with each day that...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa

Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two injured in crash involving Vinton-Shellsburg school bus van

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a Vinton-Shellsburg School Bus van on Thursday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said no children were on the school bus van when it happened, but both drivers involved were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Linn County Considering Pipeline Ordinance

On Wednesday, the Linn County Board of Supervisors held its second of three considerations on an ordinance changing setback requirements for new hazardous material pipelines. The ordinance sets out a formula for how close a new pipeline could be built near a place of public assembly or dwelling. It would impact Wolf Carbon Solution’s 280-mile pipeline project.
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Pickup Truck Causes Accidental Damage in Greeley

A pickup truck caused some damage during an accident in Greeley on Monday morning. It happened around 5:30 am on Highway 38. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year old Wesley Pins of Farley was heading southbound when he lost control of his truck while taking a drink of coffee. The truck struck a parked car on the right side of the road and ran over a utility pole.
GREELEY, IA

