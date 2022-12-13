Read full article on original website
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
Be That as It May – [Boldy James] & [Cuns]
I know I’m late to the Boldy James party considering I only started listening to him a few months ago, but ever since I have been playing the catch-up game and I have loved every minute of it. There is just this gritty, shadowy sound within his delivery coupled with the instrumentals he utilizes that make you feel like you’re up to something as you cruise the streets beneath the glow of lamp posts, and due to the fact that growing up in the suburbs, I didn’t do anything even close to this, it makes me feel like I’m taking on an entirely different persona.
Jass Clutch Links Up With Memphis Rapper Finesse2Tymes for “Whole Lot” video
Rapper Jass Clutch from North Carolina is on the rise and has no plans of stopping any time soon. With her new visual “Whole Lot,” out now, she linked up with Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes, to help her deliver the perfect cadence on the track.” Finesse2Tymes appears in the visual and the two exchange bars on “Whole Lot,” which establishes the direction that Jass Clutch will take this year. 2023 will be a huge year for the rising artist, and this single sets the tone undoubtedly.
Sko – [PGF Nuk]
Artists all over the world have received some pretty impressive recognition as 2022 came and went, but I like to focus more on the local emcees who really made some waves this year. For most of these musicians, they found themselves at the center of most Chicago rap-based discussions, but one artist seemed to make his way out of the city into discussions about the bigger picture. Of course, the emcee I’m referring to is PGF Nuk, one of the newest and most exciting drill spitters in the Windy City, and I feel like the more I listen to him, the more I am absolutely consumed by all of the thrilling sounds he brings to life.
DJ Khaled Just Rented Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11
The hip-hop mogul is offering his fans a chance to sleep with his 'most-prized kicks.'
