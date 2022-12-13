ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jalopnik

Etihad Airways Is Bringing Back the Airbus A380 for 2023

As production ceases for the Boeing 747, the Airbus A380 is being reintroduced into service with Etihad Airways. The return of the double-decker behemoth was seen as highly unlikely with the sharp downturn in air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several international air carriers, including Etihad, parked their A380s and were unsure if the planes would ever fly again.
BoardingArea

British Airways Reduces Redemption Surcharges….For More Miles

I really got my hopes up reading headlines yesterday that British Airways had massively dropped redemption surcharges on award tickets. In once sense, it is true, but it will cost your more Avios in what can better be described as an extended cash + points redemption option. Nevertheless, that’s still good news.
The Independent

Airline overbooks flight, splits up family and makes children fly across the Atlantic separately

Robbie and Sarah Kitchen expected their family summer holiday to Florida to be a dream trip after Covid and a health scare.The family of five from Dundonald in Northern Ireland had originally planned to visit the Sunshine State in 2020, but Covid put paid to the plan. Then Robbie was diagnosed with prostate cancer and spent months undergoing treatment before being given the all clear.Finally, by June 2022 they were packed and ready to fly from their local airport, Belfast City. They had a confirmed booking on Aer Lingus to London Heathrow, with a transfer to Virgin Atlantic for...
BoardingArea

Etihad A380 is coming back! Hello First Class Apartments!!

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Rolling Stone

In Singapore, a Culture of Service… and Surprises

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. What do we want when we go on vacation? It’s one of the most difficult questions to answer, let alone something to plan for. But as the world begins to move again after almost two years of a global pandemic, the answer it seems, is we want to do it all. In Singapore, you might just be able to. One of the crown jewels of Asia, Singapore is just starting to come out of a Covid-related shutdown itself. The country...
BoardingArea

Miles and Points On Sale — December 7 2022

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...

