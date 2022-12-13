Read full article on original website
American Airlines Has a Free Offer That Passengers Will Like. Most Airlines Do the Opposite
This is a story about American Airlines, Wi-Fi, and the word, "free." Let's start with "free." Imagine you have a new product, and you're trying to decide how to position it for potential customers. You can offer it one of three ways:. "Not free." This is the most straightforward model....
This Popular Airline Is Offering a Pass That Gives You Unlimited Flights for an Entire Year
The discount airline is introducing the GoWild! Pass for flights anywhere in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
The US Bank Altitude Connect card will soon add Priority Pass airport lounge access and more travel protections
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. The U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa...
Airfares on key routes to rise by as much as 25% in 2023 - Amex GBT
SYDNEY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Airfares on key corporate travel routes are expected to rise by as much as 25% in 2023 amid high fuel prices, a stronger U.S. dollar and labour and aircraft shortages, a forecast from American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) showed.
Delta Sky Club lounge access is becoming super exclusive — making the Amex Platinum and Delta Reserve cards more valuable than ever
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Delta Sky Clubs are a popular...
An Airbus A320neo airliner is being converted into a private jet for a VIP customer complete with its own bedroom — see what it'll look like
Airbus' line of business jets is designed with more space than other larger private aircraft, and features bedrooms and bathrooms with showers.
Why booking directly with airlines can be more expensive
Booking directly through airlines involves navigating a maze of fees, add-on offers and confusing seat selection choices.
American and British Airways just opened brand new joint luxury lounges at New York's biggest airport as they grow their partnership — see inside
American and British Airways have moved in together at New York-JFK's Terminal 8, boasting new gates, grandiose lounges, and exclusive check-in areas.
Etihad Airways Is Bringing Back the Airbus A380 for 2023
As production ceases for the Boeing 747, the Airbus A380 is being reintroduced into service with Etihad Airways. The return of the double-decker behemoth was seen as highly unlikely with the sharp downturn in air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several international air carriers, including Etihad, parked their A380s and were unsure if the planes would ever fly again.
British Airways Reduces Redemption Surcharges….For More Miles
I really got my hopes up reading headlines yesterday that British Airways had massively dropped redemption surcharges on award tickets. In once sense, it is true, but it will cost your more Avios in what can better be described as an extended cash + points redemption option. Nevertheless, that’s still good news.
U.S. consumers propel Thanksgiving air travel to highest level in 3 years
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines and airports are preparing for a surge in passengers over the Thanksgiving holiday, with the number of travelers expected to hit the highest level in three years.
Airline overbooks flight, splits up family and makes children fly across the Atlantic separately
Robbie and Sarah Kitchen expected their family summer holiday to Florida to be a dream trip after Covid and a health scare.The family of five from Dundonald in Northern Ireland had originally planned to visit the Sunshine State in 2020, but Covid put paid to the plan. Then Robbie was diagnosed with prostate cancer and spent months undergoing treatment before being given the all clear.Finally, by June 2022 they were packed and ready to fly from their local airport, Belfast City. They had a confirmed booking on Aer Lingus to London Heathrow, with a transfer to Virgin Atlantic for...
Flight delayed or canceled? What you need to know and what airlines owe travelers.
Cancellation and delay compensation policies for air travel vary depending on the circumstances.
Earn 3 free night awards with the Marriott Boundless credit card
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card offers a generous sign-up bonus and a high earning rate on Marriott stays, along with a free night at each anniversary starting with the second year you have the card, which can easily make the card pay for itself.
France Bans Domestic Flights In Areas With A Train Alternative To Cut Down On Carbon Emissions
France is on a mission to cut down on carbon emissions through travel. The European country is banning domestic flights in areas with a train alternative. The decision, approved by the European Commission, applies to routes with a train that takes less than two and a half hours to get to your destination.
Etihad A380 is coming back! Hello First Class Apartments!!
In Singapore, a Culture of Service… and Surprises
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. What do we want when we go on vacation? It’s one of the most difficult questions to answer, let alone something to plan for. But as the world begins to move again after almost two years of a global pandemic, the answer it seems, is we want to do it all. In Singapore, you might just be able to. One of the crown jewels of Asia, Singapore is just starting to come out of a Covid-related shutdown itself. The country...
Miles and Points On Sale — December 7 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
