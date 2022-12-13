Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In FloridaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiramar, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Related
SushiMas to Open Fort Lauderdale Location
The sushi brand opened in Wynwood in 2020 and is starting to take off in South Florida
This Is The Miami Area's Top Google Search For 2022
Google Trends revealed the top trending searches in 2022, and Miami's results may surprise you.
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
secretmiami.com
A Guide To All The Holiday Markets Open In Miami This Season
Christmastime is swiftly approaching, the holiday lights are going up, and many of us have already started working on our holiday shopping lists. And that’s what holiday markets are here for. Get your Christmas spirit on while helping out local vendors and getting your shopping done!. So without further...
WSVN-TV
Date set for opening of new South Florida Brightline stations
(WSVN) - South Florida residents looking to avoid the traffic and take the Brightline to Aventura and Boca Raton won’t have to wait much longer. On Thursday, the company announced that both the Aventura and Boca Raton stations will open on December 21. The Brightline Aventura station is located...
Thrillist
Book a Weekend Trip from Miami to Paris Starting at Just $217
If you're one of the people who doesn't dream of escaping the winter cold to head to Florida and instead dream of escaping Florida to head to the romantic and wintry city of Paris, we've got good news. French Bee is offering its new nonstop route from Miami to Paris Orly starting on December 15.
WSVN-TV
People begin to line up overnight for Jabas Holiday Food Baskets 2022 event in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Long lines of cars wrapping around the block only hours before a local organization is set to help feed a need. Those families are “hungry for help” and lining up for an annual holiday food giveaway. People began to line up in their cars Tuesday...
dsnews.com
Study: Miami Is America’s Most Competitive Rental Market
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
themreport.com
How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
Miami New Times
Pastry Chef Max Santiago Opens Max'd Out Donuts in North Miami Beach
Whether it's classic cakes, creative cookies, or petit gateaux, Miami native Max Santiago has baked them all. Westchester-born and raised, the longtime South Florida pastry chef and baker has nearly three decades of experience crafting the sweeter things in life. In 2015, Santiago helped to cofound Miami’s first artisanal doughnut shop, the Salty Donut (now known as the Salty). When he left to begin consulting in 2017, the goal was to help others open their own pastry and doughnut shops.
4 New Eateries on the Scene
Taco Craft A downtown Fort Lauderdale favorite has planted roots in Plantation. Helmed by Handcrafted Hospitality founder Marc Falsetto, Taco Craft slings Mexican cuisine and refreshing cocktails inside West Broward’s luxury dining and shopping complex, Plantation Walk. Enjoy made-from-scratch dishes, such as a guacamole flight featuring flavors like Classic, Tropical, Sweet Potato, and Taco & […] The post 4 New Eateries on the Scene appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
News Channel Nebraska
10 Top Luxury Restaurants in Miami
Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/luxury-miami-restaurants. If you’re planning a trip to Florida, check out this list of top luxury restaurants in Miami. The most famous party city in the world has some of the best places to eat anywhere in the country. Read on to learn more about our 5 star restaurant choices.
SMALL BITES: Heal the Planet now has a store; what’s on the menu at The O.G.?
Heal the Planet WHAT: The green-a-licious nonprofit headed up by Kenneth Fisher has added a retail component with a shop on the edge of Flagler Village. After some storm-related delays, the Heal the Planet store fully opened in December with items such as sustainable household supplies, health and beauty products and vegan treats. “Our main goal is to carry eco-friendly products at a ...
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach
FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
cbs12.com
Brightline to launch service in Boca Raton, Aventura
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline will soon run through stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The company announced tickets are on sale for the launch of the new stations, with both going into service on Dec. 21, 2022. Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held for both stations on...
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel Room
MIAMI BEACH, FL. — Recently, the authorities in Miami, Florida have been investigating a tragic event at a popular hotel. Detectives working the case say that a woman was found dead at one of the oceanfront hotels in Miami Beach. The investigation has brought about more questions than answers.
City of Miami firefighter caught on camera punching ER patient while restrained
MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Miami firefighter pummeled a patient who had requested to be taken to the emergency room, and it’s not the first time the first responder has been in the headlines. In the security footage, obtained on Monday by...
Miami New Times
Miami-Dade Leaders Are on Their Knees Begging Elon Musk to Move Twitter to Miami
Ever since Twitter boss Elon Musk publicly aired his frustration with the company's current home of San Francisco, Miami-Dade leaders have begun to collectively roll out the red carpet for the tech giant. Last week, a few hours after Musk fumed on Twitter about an investigation by San Francisco’s building...
foodgressing.com
New Year’s Eve Fort Lauderdale 2022 | New Year’s Day 2023
Here’s to saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming a brighter year. Here are ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve Fort Lauderdale 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 in Fort Lauderdale. New Year’s Eve 2022 is Saturday, December 31, 2022. New Year’s Day 2023 is Sunday, January 1,...
Comments / 1