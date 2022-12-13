ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Public hearing held for land redevelopment project between Everglades Blvd and Immokalee Rd

By Ryan Arbogast
 5 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A proposed land redevelopment could change nearly 700 acres of cleared farmland in unincorporated Collier County.

“There’s going to be new development as all these people move to Florida, and the question is what kind of development and where are we gonna put it? Is it going to be sustainable, is it going to be resilient in the face of something like Hurricane Ian, is it going to keep our water safe and clean,” said Brad Cornell, the policy head at the Audubon Western Everglades.

The project, pioneered by Barron Collier, would take the land about a half mile northwest of Immokalee Rd. and Everglades Blvd. and turn it into a gated community.

“There are some additional measures we are looking for. That’s gonna be some additional negotiations. You gotta make sure you have bear-proof trash cans, you gotta make sure you can still burn … Like at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, we burn to make sure the habitat is maintained well. When people do go on the road, what we need to see are provisions for underpasses, so they’re basically tunnels that allow wildlife to move without getting hit on the road. Roadkills are one of the major risks to bears and panthers and other wildlife,” said Cornell.

The “Brightshore Village” would host at most about 2,000 units, as well as an area center.

“The change is happening as we speak. The priorities of the board of county commissioners are being adjusted to put that emphasis on the support of the infrastructure for the residents that are already here,” said Collier County Commissioner Bill McDaniel.

The land is part of the Collier County “Rural Land Stewardship” program, which requires large areas of undeveloped land to leave three acres available for wildlife conservation for each acre developed.

“It’s a collaboration with the big landowners to allow them to build big villages and towns on places that are already heavily impacted – cleared farmland. They have to protect three times as much panther habitat and wetlands, we think that’s a good compromise. That’s the way this is working. If we consolidate and condense the development into towns and villages away from wetlands and away from panther habitat, then that works,” said Cornell.

The Collier County Commission only heard public sentiments on Tuesday. A vote on whether the project could pass is expected by the end of December.

If passed, construction could begin within two years.

“Two years, plus-minus. A lot of it is economically driven. Ave Maria was approved in ’02, and everyone thought there would be ten thousand houses, and the economy sat down, so it got set aside,” said McDaniel.

