Ron DeSantis: Florida Leads National Rankings on Parent Involvement in Education

By Florida Daily
 5 days ago
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s ranking as the number one state in the country for parent empowerment, according to the Center for Education Reform’s Parent Power! Index.

The annual Parent Power! Index debuted in 1999 and measures the extent to which states have policies in place that put students first, value the unique needs of every family, and empower parents to oversee their child’s education. Each state was ranked using three criteria: choice programs, charter schools, and innovation. Overall, Florida scored 94.6 percent, leading all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more on the index and methodology, click here.

“Parental involvement is important to a child’s success both in school and in life, and in Florida we are proud to protect parents’ right to be involved in a child’s education,” said DeSantis on Monday. “This recognition continues to show that Florida is a national leader in school choice, parent empowerment, and education as a whole.”

“Florida will always protect the right of parents to raise their children how they best see fit,” said Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz. “We are proud to offer a variety of educational options for parents without limitations due to location or income. As the rest of the nation follows the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Department of Education will continue to support initiatives that uphold parental rights and expand school choice.”

Florida Rankings by Category

#1 in nation for digital and personalized learning

#1 in nation for choice programs

#2 in nation for charter schools

#3 in nation for teacher quality

Florida also received high scores for leadership, COVID-19 response, and transparency

The full 2022 Parent Power! Index Report can be read here.

In addition to this recognition, Florida ranked number one in the nation on the Heritage Foundation Education Freedom report card, which analyzes both the quantity and quality of a state’s school choice offerings. Nearly half of Florida students have chosen an educational option outside of their zoned traditional public school, such as open enrollment, Family Empowerment Scholarships, charter schools, virtual education, vouchers, education savings accounts, and more. To see the full Heritage Foundation Education Freedom report card, click here.

