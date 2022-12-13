Read full article on original website
Monday will be the warmest day of the next nine so Enjoy the sunshine and 50s. Monday night and Tuesday are looking cloudy with some drizzle possible. Tuesday night into Wednesday we're projecting another round of drizzle with a chance for a light wintry mix in northwest Oklahoma on Wednesday morning.
Week Starts Off Chilly As Arctic Blast Looms
TULSA, Okla. - Chilly temperatures are sticking around Green Country as some very light precipitation moves through for our Monday morning. Very light precipitation will come to a quick end by mid-morning with no notable impacts across Green Country. Clouds will linger for the morning but sunshine looks to break back out from west-to-east midday into the afternoon. Areas west of Tulsa w ill climb to the lower 50s with more sunshine, with areas east of Tulsa holding in the 40s under the stubborn clouds.
