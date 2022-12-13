Bond has been set at $750,000 for a 31-year-old Centralia man facing four new drug charges after meth and fentanyl were located following a Tuesday morning traffic crash. Lonnie Williamson of North Poplar has been charged with a Class X offense of possession with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine. The charge requires a minimum six-year to a 30-year prison term. He was also charged with possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance of 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl, and possession of the fentanyl.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO