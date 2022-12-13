Read full article on original website
Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday morning, students at Woodland Park High School held a walk-in to protest the potential hire of Woodland Park School District's interim superintendent Ken Witt. "It is important to show you have a voice in your community," said Jacob Desmidt, a junior at Woodland Park High School. "We do not The post Woodland Park students protest potential hiring of interim superintendent appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
City will not cover court expenses
Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister speaks with June Charron. Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister speaks with June Charron. Morning team speaks with June Charron in Pueblo West. Morning team speaks with June Charron in Pueblo West. Economic Update: Inflation’s impact on renters. Economic Update: Inflation's impact on renters. Pass Key Restaurant.
mshsprospector.org
MSHS begins the principal hiring process
Manitou Springs High School has begun the thorough process of hiring a full-time principal for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. The first meetings began on Dec. 4, and the position was posted on Dec. 14. The school began the process by getting input from staff, while also organizing a meeting open to parents who wanted to contribute to the process. The school will eventually get additional input from students.
OSHA blames safety and training failures in June deaths at Pueblo’s Comanche Generating Station
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A release by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) shared more details about a deadly coal pile accident that killed two workers at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo. On June 2, first responders spent hours trying to get to two men who disappeared in an 80-foot-high coal pile. An investigation The post OSHA blames safety and training failures in June deaths at Pueblo’s Comanche Generating Station appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo City Council rejects anti-abortion ordinance
Pueblo City Council voted Monday night to indefinitely table an ordinance that would have effectively banned abortion in the city. Council President Heather Graham motioned to table the ordinance, which was written and championed by an anti-abortion activist from Texas, at the start of the regular meeting, following a work session on its legality. “If […] The post Pueblo City Council rejects anti-abortion ordinance appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
firefighternation.com
Colorado Springs (CO) Refuses to Defend Firefighter Charged in Fatal Accident Responding to Call
Dec. 13—The Colorado Springs City Council declined to defend a city firefighter who is facing a criminal charge after allegedly driving over and killing a woman while responding to a fire in Dorchester Park. The council voted 6-2 Tuesday to decline to cover the costs related to the firefighter’s...
OSHA: death of workers at Pueblo coal plant preventable
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — An investigation into the deaths of two workers at an industrial coal facility in Pueblo in June 2022 revealed that the workers’ employer failed to follow federal standards and did not train employees on proper safety procedures. An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) showed that […]
KRDO
Pueblo Board of Elections approves redistricting
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo Board of Elections recently reviewed and amended the distribution of the current population of the city with a redistricting of precincts in District 1 and District 2. According to the city, the Board of Elections adopted a resolution to move Precinct 9...
KRDO
Hazmat Team responds to Colorado Springs middle school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department Hazmat Team responded to a local middle school on reports of nearly a dozen students not feeling well. According to the CSFD, crews responded to North Middle School to investigate a report of 11 students "mildly not feeling well." CSFD...
milehighcre.com
Kaiser Permanente to Invest $100M to Build State-of-the-Art Medical Facilities in Colorado
To enhance service for its current members and to prepare for future growth, Kaiser Permanente recently announced it is investing $100 million to build new and upgraded state-of-the-art medical facilities in eight communities across Colorado’s Front Range. Two brand-new facilities will replace existing medical offices in leased spaces in...
The School Buzz: Pueblo elementary school continues Santa’s Segunda tradition
We’re just ten days away from Christmas and the spirit of giving is alive and well in Pueblo’s D60. Park View Elementary School recently continued a neat tradition they’ve been doing since the 90s, that helps many of their students around the holidays. It’s called Santa’s Segunda. The school takes in like-new or slightly used The post The School Buzz: Pueblo elementary school continues Santa’s Segunda tradition appeared first on KRDO.
Secretary of VA visits Colorado Springs to discuss new resources for veterans exposed to toxic substances
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Denis McDonough, head of Veterans Affairs (VA) in the U.S. met with veterans and VA employees Thursday at the Colorado Springs VA clinic. During his visit, McDonough discussed new resources available for the millions of veterans who were exposed to toxic chemicals while fighting for our country. KRDO McDonough is The post Secretary of VA visits Colorado Springs to discuss new resources for veterans exposed to toxic substances appeared first on KRDO.
FOX21News.com
We are Pueblo: Rise & grind with Solar Roast Coffee
(SPONSORED) — Solar Roast Coffee, which originated in Pueblo, Colorado, is dubbed solar roast because it does just that. They are the only commercial solar-powered coffee roasters in the world. Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak is giving us a taste of Pueblo’s Solar Roast Coffee cafes!. Coffee...
nbc11news.com
Man in wheelchair struck and killed by El Paso County deputy
The exhibit was scheduled to close next month, but History Colorado decided to extend its stay through June. Survivors of last month's Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs testified before the House oversight committee Wednesday. Gas prices fall nationally, local prices are no exception. Updated: 7 hours ago. Gas prices...
Pueblo Police searching for suspect in structure fire
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a suspect after a structure fire on Saturday, Dec. 10. According to PPD, on Dec. 10 officers were called to the south side of Pueblo about a structure fire. During PPD’s investigation, they determined that a man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a […]
KRDO
Heavy police presence at Cañon City school, officers ‘clearing’ scene
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported at a K-8 school in Cañon City. According to the Cañon Police Department, officers were clearing Harrison School on Field Ave. People are asked to avoid that area. As of 8:53 a.m., CPD said "all is okay...
FOX21News.com
We Are Pueblo: Legend Auto Care & Customs Pueblo
(SPONSORED) — Do you have a car enthusiast on your holiday list? Legend Auto Care provides auto repair, including annual car care memberships, plus they know about customizations and classic cars. In Pueblo, Krista Witiak visited the family-owned and operated business which is known to have the best automotive solutions in the area.
Milberger Farms: “Where Pueblo Chile is King”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Where Pueblo Chile is King,” are the first words you’ll see pop up on the Milberger Farms website, a locally owned business and family-run operation on St. Charles Mesa in Pueblo. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister stopped by Milberger Farms on day four of ‘We Are Pueblo’ week, and spoke to […]
UPDATE: Stolen wallet suspect identified in Pueblo
UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/15/2022 2:07 p.m. PPD tweeted that they have identified the woman. They thank the community for their assistance. THURSDAY 12/15/2022 8:54 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman allegedly used stolen wallet at store in Pueblo (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly […]
CSFD responds to car fire on S. Circle Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a car fire near South Circle Drive and Arlington Drive, and asked that the public avoid the area. A plume of smoke can be seen in photos shared by the fire department on Twitter. CSFD said the car is in the southbound lanes […]
