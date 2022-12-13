Jermyn is taking eight property owners to court over easements for its long-awaited Rushbrook Creek flood-protection project. Before the Department of Environmental Protection can move forward with work on the nearly 30-year-old flood project, Jermyn needs easements across 41 properties to access the stream. The majority of property owners took the $100 offer for each easement, but eight did not, prompting the borough to turn to the courts, council President Frank Kulick said. Easements allow someone temporary or permanent access to private land without buying it. Jermyn needs both temporary and permanent easements to construct and maintain the flood-protection project.

