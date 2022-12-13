Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In ScrantonTed RiversScranton, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenNanticoke, PA
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4Sara CwiertniewiczConyngham, PA
Toys for Tots Open Skate in Wilkes-Barre set for December 6thSara CwiertniewiczWilkes-barre, PA
Related
Taylor Borough Council decertifies volunteer fire company
TALYOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the end of more than a century of service to local communities for a Lackawanna County volunteer fire company. Taylor Hose & Engine Company 1 was chartered in 1894. This week, borough council voted to officially decertify the volunteer fire company, blaming its low response rates. It’s all quiet […]
uncoveringpa.com
Festive Fun at Berwick Christmas Boulevard in Columbia County, PA
I’ve visited many fantastic Christmas attractions in PA over the years, and one spot that was constantly recommended for me to check out was Berwick Christmas Boulevard. So, I was excited when I finally had a chance to visit this festive spot. Berwick Christmas Boulevard is held each holiday...
firefighternation.com
PA Town Decertifies its 130-Year-Old Fire Department
David Singleton – The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa. Dec. 16—After serving the borough for more than a century, Taylor Hose & Engine Company 1 now finds itself on the outside looking in. Taylor Borough Council voted this week to decertify the volunteer fire company, formally stripping it of recognition...
Car lands on river bank after crash in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic on Saturday morning in part of Scranton. A car crashed into the embankment off the bridge along Albright Avenue around 8 a.m. The bridge crosses over the Lackawanna River. Police have not said how many people were inside the car at...
Snow cleanup hard work in Forest City
FOREST CITY, Pa. — Snow is pretty until it's time to remove it from streets, sidewalks, and parking lots. There was a lot of that happening in Forest City on Friday. Richard Miller works at Hornbeck Chevrolet. He and his coworkers had a busy morning clearing the lot to move cars around. Miller lives a bit further north in Thompson and was surprised to see how much snow fell in Forest City.
All hands on deck for snowstorm cleanup in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Carbondale DPW crews were loading up on salt, heading out to tackle the snow as fast as it falls. DPW supervisor Frank Galko said with this storm, they wanted to play the long game and had a plan to tackle the city streets. "That's why...
Municipal leaders prepare for winter storms to come
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The first winter storm of the season is moving away from the area and the wintry mix made for some travel challenges. It was also the first test of the season for area road crews, which, by all accounts, were ready to go with manpower and supplies. But what about future […]
First responders hurt in crash
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two first responders were hurt after a crash in Luzerne County. A crew from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue was responding to a different crash just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning along Cando Expressway near Hazleton when their vehicle was hit. The first responders were...
Lombardo looking forward to big 2023 for Pittston
PITTSTON – As another year rapidly comes to a close, City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo reflects on 2022 and looks forward to, what
wkok.com
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family
LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
State govt. approves $4.5 million investment in railroad lines
Harrisburg, Pa. — Four railroad freight projects have been approved for funding by the State Transportation Committee, totaling $4.5 million. The projects are located in Union, Bradford, and Lycoming Counties. Funding is being supplied through the state's Rail Transportation Assistance and Rail Freight Assistance programs. The majority of funding — $3 million — will be used for the construction of a 110-car capacity loop track and unloading equipment for a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jermyn takes property owners to court over Rushbrook Creek easements
Jermyn is taking eight property owners to court over easements for its long-awaited Rushbrook Creek flood-protection project. Before the Department of Environmental Protection can move forward with work on the nearly 30-year-old flood project, Jermyn needs easements across 41 properties to access the stream. The majority of property owners took the $100 offer for each easement, but eight did not, prompting the borough to turn to the courts, council President Frank Kulick said. Easements allow someone temporary or permanent access to private land without buying it. Jermyn needs both temporary and permanent easements to construct and maintain the flood-protection project.
WOLF
Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
Speed limits, other restrictions restored on roadways in the region: Updates from PennDOT
PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region. Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced on Thursday to 45 mph all interstates and several other routes in the region. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits. PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear. Restrictions as follows are lifted: Truck restriction on Route 54 in Northumberland County and Route 44 in Lycoming CountyCertain Tier 1 vehicles on Interstate 80 in Northcentral Pa.
A mixed bag of rain and snow for Luzerne County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lot of people are still dealing with the aftermath of the winter storm, but some areas didn’t have much cleanup. Many prepared all week for the winter weather that belted the area, with Wilkes-Barre residents getting more use out of their umbrellas than snow boots. As the snow and rain […]
Snow piles up in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — It was like the scene out of a Christmas movie as Main Street in Honesdale was covered with white snow. "A lot of slippery roads here at first, and now it's just snow and slush, but you know it just comes with the weather," said Skip Seitz, Honesdale DPW.
Brush pile in Williamsport closed temporarily
Williamsport, Pa. — Residents of Williamsport may have encountered a closed sign on the gates of the city's brush pile recently. According to Mayor Derek Slaughter, the brush pile has reached capacity to the point of near overflow. Contents currently in the brush pile will be grinded on Jan. 3, and residents will have access to the brush pile again beginning Jan. 9, 2023. Until then, the gates will remain closed.
Trucker charged after rig hits PennDOT pickup, fire unit at I-80 accident scene in Pa.
MILTON - An Indiana truck driver has been charged after his rig struck a PennDOT pickup truck and a fire vehicle at the scene of an accident Thursday on I-80 in Northumberland County. Karanjeet Singh, 28, of Noblesville, was charged with driving too fast for conditions, state police said Friday....
travelawaits.com
Why You’ll Love The Small Pennsylvania Town With Big Holiday Spirit
There is something special about holiday seasons in small towns and Montrose, Pennsylvania, stands out for the season. Nestled among the Endless Mountains, this charming little town comes alive in December with a festive atmosphere and big holiday spirit that brings visitors from far and wide to experience its unique charm.
susqcoindy.com
Driller to pay $16.29M to construct water system in ‘no contest’ plea agreement
Coterra Energy, formerly Cabot Oil & Gas, entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor count for negligently discharging methane into the Dimock-area water wells and agreed to pay $16.29 million for the construction of a local water system and distribution to the affected area in Dimock Twp. The settlement price tag exceeds the largest fine possible, said Attorney General Josh Shapiro following the hearing.
Comments / 0