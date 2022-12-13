Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Toyota shows off its first battery electric pickup truck, but will it be sold in the US?
Toyota Motors unveiled its first battery electric vehicle (BEV) pickup truck this week in Thailand. The EV prototype is generating interest among buyers and looks street-ready, but buyers are asking, will Toyota sell its electric pickup in the US?. Will Toyota’s electric pickup truck make its way to the US?...
electrek.co
Pepsi talks Tesla Semi; exec makes strange comments about the electric truck’s range
Pepsi, the first customer to use Tesla Semi, has commented on the deployment of the electric truck in its fleet and made some strange remarks about its range. When Tesla started deliveries of the Tesla Semi earlier this month, its first customer to take delivery was PepsiCo. Now the company...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: This funny-looking $2,000 electric mini-truck is solar powered
We like to think that we have it all figured out in the West, but while we’re still trying to get solar electric cars off the drawing board, China’s EV engineers already have them driving around. Look no further than this awesome little three-wheeled electric truck that just happens to have enough solar panels to give it nearly infinite range — at least while the sun is out.
electrek.co
NHTSA opens investigation into GM’s autonomous Cruise EVs causing accidents
A report filed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) this week has opened another investigation into GM’s robotaxi company Cruise. According to the filing, the NHTSA has received multiple reports of Cruise’s autonomous EVs blocking roadways and stopping abruptly, causing accidents with other drivers on roads.
electrek.co
Check out this ultimate Tesla house with solar roof, Powerwalls, and more
Today, we are featuring one of, if not the most insane, Tesla house projects. It features virtually all of Tesla’s home energy products. Lately, Tesla has been increasingly relying on third-party installers to deploy its home energy products. Instead of managing the installation, Tesla is gradually becoming more of...
electrek.co
Wheel-E Podcast: RadTrike, $150 DIY 6-seater e-motorbike, solar electric boat camper & more
This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes the newly unveiled RadTrike, 1,500W e-bike, a $150 DIY 6-seater e-motorcycle, a solar-powered electric boat that converts into a camper and lots more.
Comments / 0