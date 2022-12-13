MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four men from Florida were recently caught attempting to pass counterfeit bills in Murray, Ky. On December 15 at approximately 12:20 p.m. the Murray Police Department received a complaint from a local business of the counterfeit cash. The caller gave a description of the individuals, as well as a description of the vehicle they were driving.

