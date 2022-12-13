Read full article on original website
What the keystone pipeline shutdown means to you
A Keystone Pipeline System oil spill this week at least briefly caused a spike in oil prices and its environmental impact is yet unknown. What impacts is it expected to have going forward?
Data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
The massive Keystone Pipeline has been shut down after oil was found to be leaking into a Kansas creek.
14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas temporarily shuts down Keystone Pipeline. Prices go up
Update: On Friday, the amount of crude oil spilled in the Washington County incident was said to be more than all other Keystone Pipeline spills combined. That story is posted here. An estimated 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled from the Keystone Pipeline into Mill Creek near the city of...
Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak, halting flow of 600,000 barrels a day
The Keystone Pipeline has been shut down following a leak discovered near the border of Kansas and Nebraska.
Keystone Pipeline could be sold
TC Energy, a listed Canadian oil and gas infrastructure giant, said it plans to divest C$5 billion of assets next year. Why it matters: This could include a sale of the politically charged Keystone Pipeline, which TC ultimately was blocked from expanding. What they're saying: In an earnings call, CEO...
Oil removal effort for Keystone pipeline spill to extend to next week - U.S. EPA
(Reuters) - The effort to remove oil from the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade will extend into next week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday, making it likely that the Keystone pipeline shutdown will last for several more days. TC Energy shut...
Keystone spill prompts scrutiny of permit allowing pipeline to run faster
WINNIPEG/CALGARY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The largest oil spill in the 12-year history of TC Energy Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone pipeline, discovered late Wednesday, raises questions about special permission it received five years ago to run at higher pressure, making it unique among U.S. oil pipelines.
BRIEF-TC Energy Estimated Release Volume From Keystone Pipeline Spill Is 14,000 Barrels
* ESTIMATED RELEASE VOLUME FROM KEYSTONE PIPELINE SPILL IS 14,000 BARRELS
Keystone Pipeline Spills Thousands of Barrels of Oil in Small Kansas Creek
Environmentalists and renewable energy advocates are shaking their heads, after Canada's TC Energy spilled over 14,000 barrels of oil into a small Kansas creek from the infamous Keystone Pipeline. The cause of the Keystone Pipeline leak in Kansas remains unknown, but it's one of the largest crude oil spills in the U.S. in almost 10 years.
