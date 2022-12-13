ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KS

Axios

Keystone Pipeline could be sold

TC Energy, a listed Canadian oil and gas infrastructure giant, said it plans to divest C$5 billion of assets next year. Why it matters: This could include a sale of the politically charged Keystone Pipeline, which TC ultimately was blocked from expanding. What they're saying: In an earnings call, CEO...
Washington Examiner

Greens hopeful Interior review of oil and gas leases leads to cancellations

Environmental groups are hopeful the Interior Department will pull the plug on any number of thousands of oil and gas leases issued during previous administrations after it completes a retroactive review of their underlying environmental assessments. It would be a welcome outcome for green nongovernmental organizations, whose legal challenges against...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-TC Energy Estimated Release Volume From Keystone Pipeline Spill Is 14,000 Barrels

* ESTIMATED RELEASE VOLUME FROM KEYSTONE PIPELINE SPILL IS 14,000 BARRELS

