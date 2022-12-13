ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investor Slams Realtor in Suit Over Crown Heights Development Site

An investor took aim at CW Realty founder Cheskie Weisz in a lawsuit over the recent sale of a controversial development site near the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Haim Kahan filed a lawsuit against the new owners of […] Click here to view original web page at therealdeal.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?

Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Michele Schultz

When A Brooklyn Women’s Clothing Store Reopens

Bay Ridge and Mill Basin woman's clothing store reopen pride on customer service, family atmosphere, and stylish outfits. On the 28th day of June 2021, at past 2:15 p.m., the neighborhood in Mill Basin Brooklyn, walk up to the doorbell entry to a spacious and eye extravagance interior.
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

South Bronx Development Sites Trade for $37M

Despite a slowdown in investment sales, some people in New York City are still doing deals. Brooklyn-based development firm Beitel Group has picked up 315 Grand Concourse and 270 Walton Avenue in the South Bronx for $23.3 million, rounding out an assemblage that could produce a few hundred apartments, according to broker Nir Mor, who handled the deal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Applications Now Open To Join Your Local Community Board in Brooklyn and Manhattan

Photo by Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation via Flickr. Many New Yorkers complain about issues within their neighborhoods, like trash, new development projects, bike lanes, transportation, and the list goes on. This is your chance to participate in local democracy and decision making by becoming a Community Board Member...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023

Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we're here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn't surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Lendlease Closes $360 Million Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Brooklyn

Lendlease, a leading global real estate and investment management group, and joint venture partner Aware Super, one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds, today announced the closing of a $360 million construction loan for the development of 1 Java Street in New York. The 36-story, 834-apartment multifamily development will rise along the Greenpoint waterfront in Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox

For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Belmont: Building Applications Filed with DOB for 6-Story Building at 536 East 183rd Street

Building applications have been filed with DOB for a new, 6-story, mixed-use building at 536 East 183rd Street in the Belmont section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between Third Avenue and Bathgate Avenue, the lot is located an 18-minute walk from the 182nd-183rd Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Dean St. Realty LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
fsrmagazine.com

P.F. Chang's Opens Flagship Restaurant in Manhattan

P.F. Chang's announced the opening of its New York City flagship restaurant today, marking the brand's first full-service location in Manhattan. Located at 113 University Place, New York, NY, P.F. Chang's Union Square restaurant will mark its fourth flagship nationwide, joining Honolulu, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. "People are attracted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker

NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”

Unit owners at Glenwood Management’s first condo project might wish the developer had stuck to rentals. Five years after the developer entered the condo market with a project at 60 East 86th Street, the board claims the 19-story offering on Upper East Side with 14 units is coming undone — and it wants Glenwood to pony up $21 million for damages.
MANHATTAN, NY
Elite Daily

E.l.f.'s Glow Plow To Hand Out Free Holiday Goodies In NYC On Dec. 14

It’s getting glowy out there. Amid the dropping temps across the country, there’s an “e.l.f.ing glow storm” heading to the Northeast. You know what that means? 100% chance of heavy slay, especially in the New York area. To prepare you for what’s ahead, e.l.f. Cosmetics is giving away *free* goodies to groups of (lucky AF) people across the boroughs of NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 14, via e.l.f.’s glow plows — because snow plows are so last season — and just in time for the holidays, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Ohana snags Tillary Hotel from bankruptcy as it battles squatters

Ohana Real Estate can bring Downtown Brooklyn’s Tillary Hotel into its family after a messy bankruptcy battle. The hospitality firm acquired the 174-room hotel, a 64-unit apartment building and a commercial condo unit at 60 Duffield Street with a $94 million credit bid in an auction last month, almost two years after an entity tied to Brooklyn dealmaker Isaac Hager and his business partner Lipa Rubin put the Tillary Street property into bankruptcy.
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul Announce Groundbreaking for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Brooklyn’s East New York

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Logan Fountain, a mixed-use project developed under the 2016 East New York rezoning, that will transform a defunct gas station into affordable housing units, transitional housing for homeless families, and new retail space. “Projects like Logan Fountain are...
BROOKLYN, NY

