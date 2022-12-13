Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?Anna S.New York City, NY
bkreader.com
Investor Slams Realtor in Suit Over Crown Heights Development Site
An investor took aim at CW Realty founder Cheskie Weisz in a lawsuit over the recent sale of a controversial development site near the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Haim Kahan filed a lawsuit against the new owners of […] Click here to view original web page at therealdeal.com.
Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
NBC New York
Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?
Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
When A Brooklyn Women’s Clothing Store Reopens
Bay Ridge and Mill Basin woman's clothing store reopen pride on customer service, family atmosphere, and stylish outfits. On the 28th day of June 2021, at past 2:15 p.m., the neighborhood in Mill Basin Brooklyn, walk up to the doorbell entry to a spacious and eye extravagance interior.
Commercial Observer
South Bronx Development Sites Trade for $37M
Despite a slowdown in investment sales, some people in New York City are still doing deals. Brooklyn-based development firm Beitel Group has picked up 315 Grand Concourse and 270 Walton Avenue in the South Bronx for $23.3 million, rounding out an assemblage that could produce a few hundred apartments, according to broker Nir Mor, who handled the deal.
eastnewyork.com
Applications Now Open To Join Your Local Community Board in Brooklyn and Manhattan
Photo by Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation via Flickr. Many New Yorkers complain about issues within their neighborhoods, like trash, new development projects, bike lanes, transportation, and the list goes on. This is your chance to participate in local democracy and decision making by becoming a Community Board Member...
These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023
Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we're here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn't surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
New York’s First Black Latina-Owned Movie Theater Is Finally Here
A Brooklyn woman who grew frustrated from not seeing a diverse array of faces and stories on the big screen decided she wouldn’t wait on someone else to provide more inclusivity on theater screens – so she opened one up herself. Emelyn Stuart is the founder of Stuart...
rew-online.com
Lendlease Closes $360 Million Construction Loan for Multifamily Development in Brooklyn
Lendlease, a leading global real estate and investment management group, and joint venture partner Aware Super, one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds, today announced the closing of a $360 million construction loan for the development of 1 Java Street in New York. The 36-story, 834-apartment multifamily development will rise along the Greenpoint waterfront in Brooklyn.
Possible NYC Ferry expansion, including Staten Island-Brooklyn connection, on hold
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Yorkers hoping to see the city’s fast ferry system expanded with additional routes will have to wait a few years before officials even start considering the possibility. In August 2021, Staten Island finally joined the NYC Ferry system with the launch of its St....
bkreader.com
Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox
For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
norwoodnews.org
Belmont: Building Applications Filed with DOB for 6-Story Building at 536 East 183rd Street
Building applications have been filed with DOB for a new, 6-story, mixed-use building at 536 East 183rd Street in the Belmont section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between Third Avenue and Bathgate Avenue, the lot is located an 18-minute walk from the 182nd-183rd Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Dean St. Realty LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
A local's guide to enjoying the Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights in 2019. The train is your best bet. Go early, fuel up at local bakeries and restaurants, share the sidewalk — and please don’t look inside people’s windows. [ more › ]
fsrmagazine.com
P.F. Chang's Opens Flagship Restaurant in Manhattan
P.F. Chang's announced the opening of its New York City flagship restaurant today, marking the brand's first full-service location in Manhattan. Located at 113 University Place, New York, NY, P.F. Chang's Union Square restaurant will mark its fourth flagship nationwide, joining Honolulu, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. "People are attracted...
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
therealdeal.com
Condo board sues Glenwood, calling luxury Manhattan project “hazardous”
Unit owners at Glenwood Management’s first condo project might wish the developer had stuck to rentals. Five years after the developer entered the condo market with a project at 60 East 86th Street, the board claims the 19-story offering on Upper East Side with 14 units is coming undone — and it wants Glenwood to pony up $21 million for damages.
Elite Daily
E.l.f.'s Glow Plow To Hand Out Free Holiday Goodies In NYC On Dec. 14
It’s getting glowy out there. Amid the dropping temps across the country, there’s an “e.l.f.ing glow storm” heading to the Northeast. You know what that means? 100% chance of heavy slay, especially in the New York area. To prepare you for what’s ahead, e.l.f. Cosmetics is giving away *free* goodies to groups of (lucky AF) people across the boroughs of NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 14, via e.l.f.’s glow plows — because snow plows are so last season — and just in time for the holidays, too.
therealdeal.com
Ohana snags Tillary Hotel from bankruptcy as it battles squatters
Ohana Real Estate can bring Downtown Brooklyn’s Tillary Hotel into its family after a messy bankruptcy battle. The hospitality firm acquired the 174-room hotel, a 64-unit apartment building and a commercial condo unit at 60 Duffield Street with a $94 million credit bid in an auction last month, almost two years after an entity tied to Brooklyn dealmaker Isaac Hager and his business partner Lipa Rubin put the Tillary Street property into bankruptcy.
rew-online.com
Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul Announce Groundbreaking for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Brooklyn’s East New York
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Logan Fountain, a mixed-use project developed under the 2016 East New York rezoning, that will transform a defunct gas station into affordable housing units, transitional housing for homeless families, and new retail space. “Projects like Logan Fountain are...
