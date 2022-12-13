ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: All-State teams released

Note: The All-Idaho teams are chosen by a vote of the state’s coaches. The Idaho Statesman hosts the vote and publishes the results. Area football teams were well represented on the All-State teams released Thursday, with Rigby (5A), Skyline (4A) and Sugar-Salem (3A) sweeping player of the year and coach of the year awards.
UHSAA announces final Region and classification decision, keeping Logan in 4A – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – After several weeks of discussion and public comment, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) has officially adopted regions and classifications for high schools throughout the state of Utah. Of particular note, Region 11 will remain the same through the 2023-25 academic-athletic seasons with Sky View, Green Canyon, Logan, Ridgeline, Bear River and Mountain Crest staying in the 4A classification.
Our Daughter, Mother, Sister, Aunt and Friend passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Nicole was born on 11 January 1992 in Layton, Utah to her parents Jeffrey Hertell Ivers and Lois Drue Clyde. Nicole was the fourth of five children. She was a...
UHSAA Adopts New Classifications & Regions For 2023-25

SALT LAKE CITY – After receiving feedback from districts and schools on realignment, the Utah High School Activities Association has adopted a new region alignment. The new alignment, announced by UHSAA on Thursday, December 15, will take place in the fall of 2023. 6A – 18 Teams. 6A...
Teana Marie Petersen Hillyard – Cache Valley Daily

Our dear mother, Teana Marie Petersen Hillyard, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the age of 79. She spent her last few days surrounded by family and friends. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend to so many. She will be truly missed. Teana was...
Arlington Petersen – Cache Valley Daily

January 7, 1920 – December 9, 2022 (age 102) Arlington Petersen passed away peacefully in his home December 9, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. VerNon was born in Newton , Utah to Marinus P. and Mary Elizabeth Petersen on January 7, 1920. VerNon was the 5th child of 9 children. We was preceded in death by both parents and six of his siblings, his daughter Dorothy Mae, a son, Gerald VerNon Petersen, his son-in-law James Edward Chance and in June 2015 he lost the love of his life, Dorothy Saunders Petersen.
Reed Alderman – Cache Valley Daily

Eldon Reed Alderman passed peacefully from this life, surrounded by family, December 10, 2022. Reed was born April 6, 1929, in Driggs, Idaho to George Monroe Alderman and Norma McDaniel Alderman. Reed’s early years were spent in Tetonia, Idaho. He enjoyed fishing, playing baseball, and getting into mischief with his...
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson dies

PROVO, Utah — Former Utah Attorney General David Wilkinson has died at the age of 86. Wilkinson, who served from 1981 through 1989, passed away Saturday. He is survived by his wife, four children and 17 grandchildren. Current Attorney General Sean D. Reyes released a short statement Tuesday, saying:
Popular Food Chain Returning to Twin Falls and Southern Idaho

Growing up in Twin Falls, residents have seen many food chains and stores come and go through the years. Some store chains have come into the Magic Valley and succeeded and continue to thrive, while others have come, failed, and left town never to return. Occasionally, these big corporate chains will wait a few years and come back into town to give it another chance, with some succeeding and others failing again. Excitement rises when a new place opens, but how long that excitement lasts, depends on the success of the store. One popular food chain is looking to give Twin Falls another try, and many are excited to see it in the Magic Valley once more.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
