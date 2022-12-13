Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
Vintage Santa Claus Land Commercial & Home Movies Bring Back Great Southern IN Memories
SANTA CLAUS LAND -- GREAT MEMORIES FROM MY YOUTH. Then there is Santa Claus IN, arguably the Christmassiest town on the planet. Yes, I just made up a word; I don't care. As you know, you cannot visit Holiday World in December, as it is closed for the season. But that wasn't the case in its previous incarnation, Santa Claus Land. Back when that was the popular theme park's name, it was a fraction of the size it is now, but no less endearing. And it was a Christmas tradition in my family to visit during the holiday season. One such visit happened when I was in middle school. It was December 23rd, 1978, and it was C-O-O-O-LD. The rides that were on site at the time were closed, but you could still enjoy an awesome lunch at the Kringle Cafe, and we did. I remember it being a buffet, unless I'm remembering incorrectly.
Indiana Woman Chooses Kindness by Helping Staff at Evansville Restaurant
When you look around you, hopefully, you see a lot of kindness. Even though it seems that fewer and fewer kind things or actions happen, they still happen. We don't see much kindness in the media, but people do choose kindness every day. Kindness is a choice. When faced with...
Your Last Chance to Celebrate ‘Christmas at the Inn’ in Downtown Owensboro
Friday After 5 is annually one of the most popular summer events we have in Owensboro-Daviess County. This year, they've created a holiday series that is proving equally as popular. For the last two Friday nights, the Holiday Inn Riverfront has hosted Christmas at the Inn." This Friday, December 16th, will mark the final installment of the year and it's going to be merry, festive, bright, holly and jolly.
Tis the Season for Free Christmas Fun in Owensboro…But You’ll Need to Hurry
Lights. Camera. Action. No, we're not making a movie; I'm getting you ready for holiday festivities. Everywhere you turn, there are lights. Hopefully, the camera on your mobile device works. All that's left is to spring into action and start capturing memories. I'm bowled over by the Christmas lights I've...
First-of-its-Kind Exclusive Guntry Club Set to Open in Southern Indiana
In March of 2022, LawMan Tactical, LLC announced plans for a new tactical training facility. Evansville's Sunset Plaza on HWY 41 N will be rebranded to 'LawMan Plaza' featuring state-of-the-art facility 'The Lawman Tactical Guntry Club'. What is a Guntry Club?. LawMan Tactical has plans for a full-service type of...
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
Old Crow Medicine Show Headline the 2023 ROMP Lineup in Kentucky
ROMP will return to Yellow Creek Park in Daviess County, Kentucky June 21st through the 24th and here's your first look at the 2023 lineup. The popular four-day festival will be headlined by:. OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW. In addition to Old Crow Medicine Show, the 2023 lineup features three Hall...
wevv.com
'Guntry Club' to open this weekend in Evansville
A new gun training center and firing range will soon open what they call a "guntry club." Lawman tactical will officially open this weekend at Sunset Plaza on Highway 41. The business will be open Tuesday thru Friday from 9a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturdays from 9a.m. to 5p.m.
Owensboro, KY Singer-Songwriter Gets an Awesome Shout Out from CMT
Hayley Payne, a singer-songwriter from Owensboro, KY, has had a really exciting month. Just this past weekend, she played Nashville's famed Bluebird Cafe for the first time ever. Her whole family was there to watch her play in that iconic setting. Here's a great shot shared by her brother, Ethan.
Clark Griswold impersonator caught in Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One holiday themed ride has been turning heads and getting people around Boonville to ask — “You serious, Clark?” The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the Christmas decorated car that’s got everybody talking. The woody wagon bares similar resemblance to the car used in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. […]
Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry
It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
14news.com
Indoor gun range closing in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year. The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd. The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising...
Here’s the Best Way to Buy 2023 French Lick Polar Express Tickets
Every time that I hear Josh Groban's 'Believe', I have to hold back tears. That song is featured in The Polar Express movie, and it holds a special place in my heart. Last week, my son asked if we could go to French Lick, Indiana, and ride the Polar Express train. This was a standing tradition with his MeMe. Sadly, she is no longer with us, but I decided to look into getting tickets for our family.
Daviess County, Kentucky Community Rallies to Support Family in Need
Recently a father wrote into Christmas Wish asking for help this holiday season. A husband had lost his wife, leaving the family broken. He wants to give his son the best Christmas ever. This is where Firehouse Subs and the Burns Foxes Volleyball team come in. You can eat some delicious food today and know you're helping to heal a local family.
Henderson woman arrested at home on kidnapping charge
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson woman is behind bars after deputies accuse her of terroristic threatening and kidnapping. Shortly before 8 o’clock Saturday night, Henderson County Deputies say they showed up to Tammy Rogers’ home on Spottsville Bluff City Road and arrested her. The sheriff’s office is releasing very little details at this time. […]
wevv.com
Evansville gun shop and firing range to permanently close
Uncle Rudy's Indoor firing range in Evansville will be closed by the end of the year. The firing range's owner took to social media to announce the closure. Uncle Rudy's owner decided to close its doors due to the market conditions. The owner says rising costs are one of the...
14news.com
Traffic alert: Crews called to several crashes in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say crews were called to some crashes Wednesday evening in Vanderburgh County, and at least two were reported to have injuries. They were on northbound 41 at St. George and on the Lloyd Expressway at Fielding Road. When we arrived to the crash on 41,...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
14news.com
What’s that smell? Officials weigh in on smell along Highway 41
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve heard from several people wondering what they are smelling in the area of Highway 41 and Lynch. Some people say they smell it all the way up to North High School. We reached out to officials with the Water and Sewer Utility, and they...
Last Minute Christmas Wish Toy Run Happens this Weekend in McLean County
Iron Legacy MC and Brothers of Ares Vet/LE MC are hosting a Christmas Wish Toy Drive. Christmas Wish has over 1,900 wish letters to fill, so this last-minute event will help us get to the finish line. Santa's Workshop is buzzing with elves who are filling wish letters from all...
WBKR
Owensboro, KY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1