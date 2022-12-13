ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WBKR

Vintage Santa Claus Land Commercial & Home Movies Bring Back Great Southern IN Memories

SANTA CLAUS LAND -- GREAT MEMORIES FROM MY YOUTH. Then there is Santa Claus IN, arguably the Christmassiest town on the planet. Yes, I just made up a word; I don't care. As you know, you cannot visit Holiday World in December, as it is closed for the season. But that wasn't the case in its previous incarnation, Santa Claus Land. Back when that was the popular theme park's name, it was a fraction of the size it is now, but no less endearing. And it was a Christmas tradition in my family to visit during the holiday season. One such visit happened when I was in middle school. It was December 23rd, 1978, and it was C-O-O-O-LD. The rides that were on site at the time were closed, but you could still enjoy an awesome lunch at the Kringle Cafe, and we did. I remember it being a buffet, unless I'm remembering incorrectly.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Your Last Chance to Celebrate ‘Christmas at the Inn’ in Downtown Owensboro

Friday After 5 is annually one of the most popular summer events we have in Owensboro-Daviess County. This year, they've created a holiday series that is proving equally as popular. For the last two Friday nights, the Holiday Inn Riverfront has hosted Christmas at the Inn." This Friday, December 16th, will mark the final installment of the year and it's going to be merry, festive, bright, holly and jolly.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

'Guntry Club' to open this weekend in Evansville

A new gun training center and firing range will soon open what they call a "guntry club." Lawman tactical will officially open this weekend at Sunset Plaza on Highway 41. The business will be open Tuesday thru Friday from 9a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturdays from 9a.m. to 5p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Clark Griswold impersonator caught in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One holiday themed ride has been turning heads and getting people around Boonville to ask — “You serious, Clark?” The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the Christmas decorated car that’s got everybody talking. The woody wagon bares similar resemblance to the car used in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. […]
BOONVILLE, IN
WBKR

Indiana Server Dishes on Why Cash is King in the Service Industry

It's rare that I have cash in my wallet. For almost every purchase I make, regardless of the amount, I use my debit or credit card. When I make the weekly grocery run, I use my debit card. When I'm out running errands and stop to grab a bottled soft drink at a convenience store for $1.75, I use my debit card. And, when my family and I go to a restaurant for lunch or dinner, or when I'm at a bar with my wife or some friends having a few beers, I pay the tab and leave the server a tip with, you guessed it, my debit card. But, the server has a very good reason why they would prefer you and I plan ahead and swing by an ATM to grab some cash before stopping into their place.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Indoor gun range closing in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year. The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd. The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Here’s the Best Way to Buy 2023 French Lick Polar Express Tickets

Every time that I hear Josh Groban's 'Believe', I have to hold back tears. That song is featured in The Polar Express movie, and it holds a special place in my heart. Last week, my son asked if we could go to French Lick, Indiana, and ride the Polar Express train. This was a standing tradition with his MeMe. Sadly, she is no longer with us, but I decided to look into getting tickets for our family.
FRENCH LICK, IN
WBKR

Daviess County, Kentucky Community Rallies to Support Family in Need

Recently a father wrote into Christmas Wish asking for help this holiday season. A husband had lost his wife, leaving the family broken. He wants to give his son the best Christmas ever. This is where Firehouse Subs and the Burns Foxes Volleyball team come in. You can eat some delicious food today and know you're helping to heal a local family.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson woman arrested at home on kidnapping charge

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson woman is behind bars after deputies accuse her of terroristic threatening and kidnapping. Shortly before 8 o’clock Saturday night, Henderson County Deputies say they showed up to Tammy Rogers’ home on Spottsville Bluff City Road and arrested her. The sheriff’s office is releasing very little details at this time. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Evansville gun shop and firing range to permanently close

Uncle Rudy's Indoor firing range in Evansville will be closed by the end of the year. The firing range's owner took to social media to announce the closure. Uncle Rudy's owner decided to close its doors due to the market conditions. The owner says rising costs are one of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?

Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

