Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in OhioTravel MavenZanesfield, OH
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMarion, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the ‘ShoeThe LanternColumbus, OH
wktn.com
Obituary for Rowland LaVern Vermaaten
Rowland LaVern Vermaaten died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Hardin Hills Nursing Home in Kenton. He was born on February 4, 1938 in Orange County, California to the late John and Helen (Stookey) Vermaaten. He married his childhood sweetheart, Carolyn (Wells) on September 11, 1960 at the Fairview United Methodist Church. They celebrated 62 years of marriage.
wktn.com
Obituary for Barbara Ruth Bushong
Barbara Ruth Bushong, age 80, of Lima, formerly of Ada, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born on December 23, 1941, in Harrod, Ohio, to the late Oren E. and Mildred (Long) Engle. On July 28, 1961, Barbara married Walter Junior Bushong, who died on October 21, 2005.
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
wktn.com
Kenton High School Coed Varsity Wrestling beat Bath High School 36-30
Four pins and two forfeits give the Kenton High School wrestling team their first victory of the season over Lima Bath in WBL action Thursday night. Senior, Gavin Manns, remains undefeated for the season and started the dual match up with a pin over Kahne Sullivan at the 175 lb weight class (2:37). Sullivan scored the first takedown in the match, but Manns was able to recover and gain a reversal before losing control at the edge of the mat. Manns then scored his own takedown just at the end of the first period to lead 4-3. Sullivan then chose the down position to start the 2nd; reached back to grab Manns head and quickly found himself on his back and pinned by Manns with a half-nelson.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio charities working to provide for kids, families around the holidays
OHIO — While the Christmas season can be a wonderful time of a year for many, others are stressed and overwhelmed, trying to provide toys for the children in their lives. Preparations are underway for the Carols on Cleveland event in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus (on Cleveland Avenue). In its second year, the event is aiming to serve children and families in the area.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports December 14-15, 2022
Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the 14000 block of Watkins Road for an injury crash involving a 2005 Ford F-150 that drove off the road, struck a mailbox and a tree, and came to rest in a creek. One victim was transported to Memorial Hospital and a crash report was taken, #80-22-562.
crawfordcountynow.com
Country music legends Diamond Rio come to Mansfield
MANSFIELD—Diamond Rio, a band known for dozens of hits and platinum albums for over 25 years, will play Mansfield, Ohio’s Renaissance Theatre on Saturday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. The band made popular with hits like “Meet in the Middle”, “How Your Love Makes Me Feel”, “One More Day” and more is sure to have audiences singing along.
Meet Darla, a foodie up for adoption in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Darla, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a family to feed her treats this holiday season. The 6-year-old pitbull mix came to the shelter in May and has been in and out since then. But while she’s been to a few homes, she […]
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
AdWeek
WBNS Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy Leaving Station
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WBNS chief meteorologist Ashlee Baracy is leaving the Columbus, Ohio CBS affiliate this week. “With heavy hearts, we are announcing Chief Meteorologist...
wktn.com
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Bath High School 50-29
The Lady Wildcats were led by Ali Harpel with 8 points. Macee Heckathorn had 7 points, Tatum Miller 6 points, and Gabi Wetherill and Sadie Larrabee added 4 points each. Bath was led by Anne Oliver with 16 points and Claire First with 13 points.
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner near Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
sciotopost.com
Update – Wyandot Deputy Dies in Fatal Pickaway County Crash
Pickaway County – A crash occured in Pickaway County that involves a law enforcement vehicle and a prisoner around 11 am. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs office, Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2010 black Dodge Ram driven by Steven S. Short from Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was traveling...
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
Daily Advocate
Jury finds Bayman guilty of possession of 38 grams of meth
GREENVILLE — A jury found Jeremiah J. Bayman guilty of possession on Wednesday in the Darke County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. “It’s not mine, I’m just holding it for someone,” Bayman said. Bayman, 44, of Lima, was found guilty via jury...
wbnowqct.com
A Bust In Napoleon
Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $500, ordered to have no contact with the victim and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 79 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charges were amended from kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. Rodriguez and a co-defendant, Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, had been indicted on charges that they forced their way into another man’s home on Sept. 25 in Napoleon, restrained his liberty and forced him to drive him to a location. Garcia is awaiting sentencing on Jan. 18 on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Golden retrievers rescued from New Albany home have long road to recovery
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Columbus Humane agents rescued nearly two-dozen animals from a New Albany home last Tuesday, they did it while covered head to toe in protective bodysuits. And yet, a woman and 21 animals had been living there. Inside, Chief Humane Agent Jessica Scott said rescuers found...
Ohio hospital using alternatives to opioids to treat surgical pain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James) and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has implemented a radically different approach to post-surgery pain management that is focused on maximizing non-opioid techniques first, using opioids only as a back-up option.
Columbus man’s body identified in 31-year-old Pickaway County cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
