Obituary for Barbara Ruth Bushong
Barbara Ruth Bushong, age 80, of Lima, formerly of Ada, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born on December 23, 1941, in Harrod, Ohio, to the late Oren E. and Mildred (Long) Engle. On July 28, 1961, Barbara married Walter Junior Bushong, who died on October 21, 2005.
Obituary for Rowland LaVern Vermaaten
Rowland LaVern Vermaaten died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Hardin Hills Nursing Home in Kenton. He was born on February 4, 1938 in Orange County, California to the late John and Helen (Stookey) Vermaaten. He married his childhood sweetheart, Carolyn (Wells) on September 11, 1960 at the Fairview United Methodist Church. They celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Welcome home Logan!
SIDNEY — Christmas came early for Logan Heath and his family this year. After being involved in a car crash in October, Logan returned to his rural Sidney home Wednesday afternoon, escorted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy who found him the night of the crash. Logan,...
Kenton High School Coed Varsity Wrestling beat Bath High School 36-30
Four pins and two forfeits give the Kenton High School wrestling team their first victory of the season over Lima Bath in WBL action Thursday night. Senior, Gavin Manns, remains undefeated for the season and started the dual match up with a pin over Kahne Sullivan at the 175 lb weight class (2:37). Sullivan scored the first takedown in the match, but Manns was able to recover and gain a reversal before losing control at the edge of the mat. Manns then scored his own takedown just at the end of the first period to lead 4-3. Sullivan then chose the down position to start the 2nd; reached back to grab Manns head and quickly found himself on his back and pinned by Manns with a half-nelson.
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
First responders, community pay tribute to northwest Ohio deputy killed in Pickway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — He was a father, a son, a husband and a hero. Wyandot County Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin meant so much to so many people. He started with the department last October. In tributes shared to social media, many people called him a hero. Nathan Frasure calls him a friend.
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner near Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
Update – Wyandot Deputy Dies in Fatal Pickaway County Crash
Pickaway County – A crash occured in Pickaway County that involves a law enforcement vehicle and a prisoner around 11 am. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs office, Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2010 black Dodge Ram driven by Steven S. Short from Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was traveling...
Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in traffic crash
Circleville, Ohio — A Wyandot County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a traffic crash Thursday morning in Pickaway County. Deputy Daniel J. Kin, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, died following the crash at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104 around 11:05 a.m., according to a press release from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Bath High School 50-29
The Lady Wildcats were led by Ali Harpel with 8 points. Macee Heckathorn had 7 points, Tatum Miller 6 points, and Gabi Wetherill and Sadie Larrabee added 4 points each. Bath was led by Anne Oliver with 16 points and Claire First with 13 points.
Country music legends Diamond Rio come to Mansfield
MANSFIELD—Diamond Rio, a band known for dozens of hits and platinum albums for over 25 years, will play Mansfield, Ohio’s Renaissance Theatre on Saturday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. The band made popular with hits like “Meet in the Middle”, “How Your Love Makes Me Feel”, “One More Day” and more is sure to have audiences singing along.
Kenton Girls 8th Grade Basketball Falls to Glandorf
The Wildcats had a strong start, but Glandorf pulled away in the second half. Sidney Payne led in scoring with 18 points, Olivia Grasley had 4 points and Ary Gradick had 3 points.
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14
James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
Which Columbus stores and restaurants are open on Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio retailers are open on Christmas for last-minute holiday meals and items. Find which stores are open near you below. Hours could vary by location. BenihanaBenihana is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Boston MarketBoston Market select locations will be open on Christmas. Columbus Fish MarketColumbus Fish Market is […]
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
A Bust In Napoleon
Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $500, ordered to have no contact with the victim and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 79 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charges were amended from kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. Rodriguez and a co-defendant, Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, had been indicted on charges that they forced their way into another man’s home on Sept. 25 in Napoleon, restrained his liberty and forced him to drive him to a location. Garcia is awaiting sentencing on Jan. 18 on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. James Blauvelt, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for two counts of receiving stolen property. Dre’Vante Wilson, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pat $827.16 for carrying a...
Catlett acquitted of most serious charges
LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for five hours over a span of two days before returning verdicts of not guilty on rape and kidnapping charges against a Lima man Friday. The 12-member panel did, however, find Scott Catlett guilty of gross sexual imposition and a lesser-included charge...
