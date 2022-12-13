Read full article on original website
Obituary for Rowland LaVern Vermaaten
Rowland LaVern Vermaaten died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Hardin Hills Nursing Home in Kenton. He was born on February 4, 1938 in Orange County, California to the late John and Helen (Stookey) Vermaaten. He married his childhood sweetheart, Carolyn (Wells) on September 11, 1960 at the Fairview United Methodist Church. They celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Obituary for Barbara Ruth Bushong
Barbara Ruth Bushong, age 80, of Lima, formerly of Ada, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born on December 23, 1941, in Harrod, Ohio, to the late Oren E. and Mildred (Long) Engle. On July 28, 1961, Barbara married Walter Junior Bushong, who died on October 21, 2005.
Kenton High School Coed Varsity Wrestling beat Bath High School 36-30
Four pins and two forfeits give the Kenton High School wrestling team their first victory of the season over Lima Bath in WBL action Thursday night. Senior, Gavin Manns, remains undefeated for the season and started the dual match up with a pin over Kahne Sullivan at the 175 lb weight class (2:37). Sullivan scored the first takedown in the match, but Manns was able to recover and gain a reversal before losing control at the edge of the mat. Manns then scored his own takedown just at the end of the first period to lead 4-3. Sullivan then chose the down position to start the 2nd; reached back to grab Manns head and quickly found himself on his back and pinned by Manns with a half-nelson.
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14
James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Bath High School 50-29
The Lady Wildcats were led by Ali Harpel with 8 points. Macee Heckathorn had 7 points, Tatum Miller 6 points, and Gabi Wetherill and Sadie Larrabee added 4 points each. Bath was led by Anne Oliver with 16 points and Claire First with 13 points.
Motorcyclist Killed in Springfield Collision With Box Truck
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A collision between a motorcycle and a box truck in Springfield Township, and the results are fatal. 38-year-old Stephanie Terry who has an Akron address was killed in the crash Tuesday afternoon at Krumroy and Sypher Roads in the township. The...
Convicted Wapak mayor files appeal
WAPAKONETA — Former Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh on Monday filed a notice with the Auglaize County Common Pleas Court of his intent to appeal his October convictions on charges of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, theft in office and three counts of conflict of interest. The...
Update – Wyandot Deputy Dies in Fatal Pickaway County Crash
Pickaway County – A crash occured in Pickaway County that involves a law enforcement vehicle and a prisoner around 11 am. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs office, Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2010 black Dodge Ram driven by Steven S. Short from Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was traveling...
DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
A Bust In Napoleon
Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $500, ordered to have no contact with the victim and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 79 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charges were amended from kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. Rodriguez and a co-defendant, Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, had been indicted on charges that they forced their way into another man’s home on Sept. 25 in Napoleon, restrained his liberty and forced him to drive him to a location. Garcia is awaiting sentencing on Jan. 18 on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Crime Stoppers is still seeking information on the whereabouts of Quintez Burns
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Crime Stoppers is still looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man who skipped out on his trial in September. 28-year-old Quintez Burns failed to appear at his trial on the charge of felonious assault for an alleged incident that happened in 2021. Investigators say there was a fight following a basketball game at the YMCA that left a man seriously injured. Burns was scheduled to have a change of plea hearing earlier this summer but instead asked for a new attorney after he says they didn't see eye to eye on his defense. If you have any information about Burns, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. James Blauvelt, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for two counts of receiving stolen property. Dre’Vante Wilson, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pat $827.16 for carrying a...
Bucyrus man arrested on Federal Death Threat charges
BUCYRUS—Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, is sitting in a Cleveland jail after death threats made to a newly elected Arizona Governor were traced back to his phone. According to charges filed in the US District Court for Northern Ohio, allegations are that on three occasions, Russell left messages with the Arizona secretary of states office in which he threatened to injure or kill a specific individual.
Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Auditor of State’s office in Columbus released its final report Thursday on a man who stole more than $1.8 million from the Clark County Auditor’s Office. According to Auditor of State Keith Faber, 64-year-old Robert Vanderhorst, a former Clark County employee in Springfield since 1991, stole over 1.87 million dollars […]
Catlett acquitted of most serious charges
LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for five hours over a span of two days before returning verdicts of not guilty on rape and kidnapping charges against a Lima man Friday. The 12-member panel did, however, find Scott Catlett guilty of gross sexual imposition and a lesser-included charge...
Woman forced to find new home after Piqua motel condemned, questions claims of ‘unsafe’ conditions
PIQUA — A woman had to suddenly move after the City of Piqua condemned the Red Roof Inn she called home. The city said the motel was “unsafe” and “unsanitary” forcing its residents, like Angel Barker, to leave. Residents were given three days to find...
Jury finds Bayman guilty of possession of 38 grams of meth
GREENVILLE — A jury found Jeremiah J. Bayman guilty of possession on Wednesday in the Darke County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. “It’s not mine, I’m just holding it for someone,” Bayman said. Bayman, 44, of Lima, was found guilty via jury...
Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Monday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Koop Road and state Route 66 late Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. after a driver drifted over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized, and the person hit was ultimately life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.
Former Wapakoneta Utilities Dept. clerk enters not guilty plea to 15 felony charges
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former clerk in Wapakoneta facing fifteen felony charges for allegedly stealing money from the city has entered a plea of not guilty. 48-year-old Christine Steinke, a former clerk of the Wapakoneta Utilities Department, was charged by the Ohio Attorney General and Auglaize County Prosecutor on thirteen counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. She appeared in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court where she entered her plea of not guilty to all counts. Her current recognizance bond was also stayed.
