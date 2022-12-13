ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

wktn.com

Obituary for Rowland LaVern Vermaaten

Rowland LaVern Vermaaten died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Hardin Hills Nursing Home in Kenton. He was born on February 4, 1938 in Orange County, California to the late John and Helen (Stookey) Vermaaten. He married his childhood sweetheart, Carolyn (Wells) on September 11, 1960 at the Fairview United Methodist Church. They celebrated 62 years of marriage.
MOUNT VICTORY, OH
WHIZ

Goodwill Hosts Holiday Event

Zanesville, OH-Goodwill “Buy The Pound” store in Zanesville helped out kids from Avondale Youth Center in their annual holiday event. The store normally charges for their items by the pound. Thursday, kids got to come in and fill up a cart with any item they wanted free of charge. Goodwill provided pizza and drinks and Senior Participant Specialist Mike Carpenter said they had one more surprise for the kids.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

The City of Zanesville is Hosting a Blood Drive in Honor of a Tragic Industrial Accident

ZANESVILLE,OH – On November 30th there was a tragic industrial accident on interstate 70. The accident brought most of the city of Zanesville to a standstill. Stephanie Winland, an employee at the Zanesville Community Development Department, reached out to the wife of the industrial worker who was injured in the accident. She said her husband needed more than 30 units of blood after the accident and encouraged people to donate blood. Out of respect of the family and her wishes, the city of Zanesville is hosting a blood drive on December 28th.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One man dead after crash in Eastmoor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a car accident near the Bexley area. Officers responded to the intersection of Astor Avenue and S. James Road at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday after a car accident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Raymond Wickliffe was a passenger in a 2015 Chrysler Limited when […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From “Elf The Musical” and “The Nutcracker” to the Blue Jackets, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic: Dec. 17 A showcase of the top high school boys’ basketball teams. Nationwide Arena – 200 W. Nationwide Blvd. Tickets. 11 a.m. “Beaus and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio charities working to provide for kids, families around the holidays

OHIO — While the Christmas season can be a wonderful time of a year for many, others are stressed and overwhelmed, trying to provide toys for the children in their lives. Preparations are underway for the Carols on Cleveland event in the Linden neighborhood of Columbus (on Cleveland Avenue). In its second year, the event is aiming to serve children and families in the area.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

New home for old town hall

WESTERVILLE — The Historic Genoa Township Hall is already raised and ready to be moved by truck to a new location. Currently at 5007 Tussic Street Road, the brick building will be moved a half mile away to the eastern end of McNamara Park. The often-delayed event is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. Traffic will be closed on Big Walnut Road and Old 3C Highway during the move.
WESTERVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Kenton High School Coed Varsity Wrestling beat Bath High School 36-30

Four pins and two forfeits give the Kenton High School wrestling team their first victory of the season over Lima Bath in WBL action Thursday night. Senior, Gavin Manns, remains undefeated for the season and started the dual match up with a pin over Kahne Sullivan at the 175 lb weight class (2:37). Sullivan scored the first takedown in the match, but Manns was able to recover and gain a reversal before losing control at the edge of the mat. Manns then scored his own takedown just at the end of the first period to lead 4-3. Sullivan then chose the down position to start the 2nd; reached back to grab Manns head and quickly found himself on his back and pinned by Manns with a half-nelson.
KENTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Specialty Stores in Columbus

Looking for a special gift for that special someone in your life? Tis the season! Which means it’s really no better time than to unveil our readers’ annual picks for the top specialty stores in Columbus! These are the places that offer one-of-a-kind items that are great for gift giving — whether you’re shopping for someone else or for yourself.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Tacos in Columbus

Pizzas, burgers and tacos. The three basic American food groups. We asked our readers for the second year in a row about their favorite spot for tacos and the results were wild and varied. From sit-down restaurants to taco trucks and finer-dining to quick-and-cheap, all kinds of taco options were represented.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Columbus stores and restaurants are open on Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio retailers are open on Christmas for last-minute holiday meals and items. Find which stores are open near you below. Hours could vary by location. BenihanaBenihana is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Boston MarketBoston Market select locations will be open on Christmas. Columbus Fish MarketColumbus Fish Market is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle an apartment fire in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly before 8:30 a.m. this morning at 1920 North Bridge Street. The Bridge Street Landing apartment complex. Firefighters on the scene said the fire was located in the ceiling of one of...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in traffic crash

Circleville, Ohio — A Wyandot County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a traffic crash Thursday morning in Pickaway County. Deputy Daniel J. Kin, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, died following the crash at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104 around 11:05 a.m., according to a press release from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH

