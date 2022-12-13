Four pins and two forfeits give the Kenton High School wrestling team their first victory of the season over Lima Bath in WBL action Thursday night. Senior, Gavin Manns, remains undefeated for the season and started the dual match up with a pin over Kahne Sullivan at the 175 lb weight class (2:37). Sullivan scored the first takedown in the match, but Manns was able to recover and gain a reversal before losing control at the edge of the mat. Manns then scored his own takedown just at the end of the first period to lead 4-3. Sullivan then chose the down position to start the 2nd; reached back to grab Manns head and quickly found himself on his back and pinned by Manns with a half-nelson.

KENTON, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO