Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in OhioTravel MavenZanesfield, OH
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMarion, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the ‘ShoeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wktn.com
Obituary for Rowland LaVern Vermaaten
Rowland LaVern Vermaaten died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Hardin Hills Nursing Home in Kenton. He was born on February 4, 1938 in Orange County, California to the late John and Helen (Stookey) Vermaaten. He married his childhood sweetheart, Carolyn (Wells) on September 11, 1960 at the Fairview United Methodist Church. They celebrated 62 years of marriage.
crawfordcountynow.com
Country music legends Diamond Rio come to Mansfield
MANSFIELD—Diamond Rio, a band known for dozens of hits and platinum albums for over 25 years, will play Mansfield, Ohio’s Renaissance Theatre on Saturday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. The band made popular with hits like “Meet in the Middle”, “How Your Love Makes Me Feel”, “One More Day” and more is sure to have audiences singing along.
wktn.com
Kenton High School Coed Varsity Wrestling beat Bath High School 36-30
Four pins and two forfeits give the Kenton High School wrestling team their first victory of the season over Lima Bath in WBL action Thursday night. Senior, Gavin Manns, remains undefeated for the season and started the dual match up with a pin over Kahne Sullivan at the 175 lb weight class (2:37). Sullivan scored the first takedown in the match, but Manns was able to recover and gain a reversal before losing control at the edge of the mat. Manns then scored his own takedown just at the end of the first period to lead 4-3. Sullivan then chose the down position to start the 2nd; reached back to grab Manns head and quickly found himself on his back and pinned by Manns with a half-nelson.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports December 14-15, 2022
Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the 14000 block of Watkins Road for an injury crash involving a 2005 Ford F-150 that drove off the road, struck a mailbox and a tree, and came to rest in a creek. One victim was transported to Memorial Hospital and a crash report was taken, #80-22-562.
One man dead after crash in Eastmoor
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a car accident near the Bexley area. Officers responded to the intersection of Astor Avenue and S. James Road at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday after a car accident, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Raymond Wickliffe was a passenger in a 2015 Chrysler Limited when […]
Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy leaving 10TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chief Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy will be leaving 10TV for an exciting opportunity. Her last day will be Thursday, Dec. 15. Ashlee has been with 10TV for more than seven years and was the first female Chief Meteorologist for the station. The entire team at 10TV wishes...
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
Meet Darla, a foodie up for adoption in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Darla, a dog at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is looking for a family to feed her treats this holiday season. The 6-year-old pitbull mix came to the shelter in May and has been in and out since then. But while she’s been to a few homes, she […]
Deputy killed in crash while transporting prisoner near Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
First responders, community pay tribute to northwest Ohio deputy killed in Pickway County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — He was a father, a son, a husband and a hero. Wyandot County Sheriff Deputy Daniel Kin meant so much to so many people. He started with the department last October. In tributes shared to social media, many people called him a hero. Nathan Frasure calls him a friend.
sciotopost.com
Update – Wyandot Deputy Dies in Fatal Pickaway County Crash
Pickaway County – A crash occured in Pickaway County that involves a law enforcement vehicle and a prisoner around 11 am. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs office, Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2010 black Dodge Ram driven by Steven S. Short from Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was traveling...
Delaware Gazette
Man killed in deputy-involved shooting
An investigation is ongoing after a domestic incident resulted in a Powell man being fatally shot by a deputy from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Monday night. The sheriff’s office reported Tuesday morning a call came in just before 9 p.m. Monday. The caller, Sean Michael Hinton, 42, of Powell, requested, then demanded the sheriff’s office send deputies to his address at 673 Slate Hollow Court. He told the dispatcher that they “just needed to send some deputies,” and he refused to elaborate as to why. After becoming agitated, he hung up on the dispatcher when pressed for more information.
10TV welcomes Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz to the Doppler 10 weather team
COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV-WBNS welcomes Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz who will lead the Doppler 10 weather team with his experience both as a scientist of understanding Columbus weather and knowledge of the forecasting software. “I’m really looking forward to rolling my sleeves up and getting to work,” said Martz....
wktn.com
Kenton High School Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Bath High School 50-29
The Lady Wildcats were led by Ali Harpel with 8 points. Macee Heckathorn had 7 points, Tatum Miller 6 points, and Gabi Wetherill and Sadie Larrabee added 4 points each. Bath was led by Anne Oliver with 16 points and Claire First with 13 points.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Lunches in Columbus
It’s the middle of the day, and you’re starving. If you’re looking for the best of the best lunch options, look no further. Our readers cast their ballots in our annual reader survey and helped us craft a list of the top lunch spots in all of Columbus.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation
BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
Lima man sentenced to community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima man will spend three years on community control for burglary, a second-degree felony, after a hearing Monday morning. Butler, 39, will be subject to random drug testing and must complete an anger management class for ripping a television off the wall in his girlfriend’s home.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Tacos in Columbus
Pizzas, burgers and tacos. The three basic American food groups. We asked our readers for the second year in a row about their favorite spot for tacos and the results were wild and varied. From sit-down restaurants to taco trucks and finer-dining to quick-and-cheap, all kinds of taco options were represented.
columbusmonthly.com
A Forgotten Community Searches for Answers After the Devastating Yenkin-Majestic Fire
Diana Debro’s head had just hit her pillow a few minutes after midnight on April 8, 2021, when she heard a boom and felt her whole house shift, like a giant hand had shoved her Wildwood Avenue home. Debro jumped out of bed. “A plane fell!” she yelled to her daughter.
Lima man gets almost 5 years for burglary, grand theft
LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to almost five years in prison for a burglary in which more than $40,000 was taken from the victim. Kevin Hill, 51, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony burglary, fourth-degree felony grand theft and third-degree felony grand theft of firearms on Wednesday. Police believe others were involved in the Sept. 2, 2021 robbery, and Hill said someone “possibly” informed him that the victim, John Miller, had a large amount of money in his home.
Comments / 0