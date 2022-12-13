Marilyn Anne Lamb, 90, of Dunkirk passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She is survived by her children; Sue (Bob) Dickerson of Dade City, Florida, Keith (Sue) Lamb of Tiffin, Linda (Rob) Parsons of Dunkirk, Jeff (Connie) Lamb of Dunkirk and Steve (Kelly) Lamb of Kenton. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Ethel and Charles Roy Judy of Dunkirk, and by her husband of 68 years Clifford Lamb. Marilyn was born November 5, 1932 in Dunkirk. She graduated from Dunkirk High School in 1950. On April 19, 1953 she married the love of her life Clifford at Bethany Church in Upper Sandusky. As well as being a homemaker, Marilyn was Cliff’s rock, and they would go on to build many houses in the Dunkirk area. There will be no services for Marilyn, she will be buried in Dunkirk Cemetery in a private family ceremony. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marilyn’s honor may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dola, Ohio.

DUNKIRK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO