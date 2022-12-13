ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wktn.com

Obituary for Barbara Ruth Bushong

Barbara Ruth Bushong, age 80, of Lima, formerly of Ada, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Lima Memorial Health System. She was born on December 23, 1941, in Harrod, Ohio, to the late Oren E. and Mildred (Long) Engle. On July 28, 1961, Barbara married Walter Junior Bushong, who died on October 21, 2005.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Marilyn A. Lamb

Marilyn Anne Lamb, 90, of Dunkirk passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. She is survived by her children; Sue (Bob) Dickerson of Dade City, Florida, Keith (Sue) Lamb of Tiffin, Linda (Rob) Parsons of Dunkirk, Jeff (Connie) Lamb of Dunkirk and Steve (Kelly) Lamb of Kenton. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Ethel and Charles Roy Judy of Dunkirk, and by her husband of 68 years Clifford Lamb. Marilyn was born November 5, 1932 in Dunkirk. She graduated from Dunkirk High School in 1950. On April 19, 1953 she married the love of her life Clifford at Bethany Church in Upper Sandusky. As well as being a homemaker, Marilyn was Cliff’s rock, and they would go on to build many houses in the Dunkirk area. There will be no services for Marilyn, she will be buried in Dunkirk Cemetery in a private family ceremony. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Marilyn’s honor may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dola, Ohio.
DUNKIRK, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Rowland LaVern Vermaaten

Rowland LaVern Vermaaten died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Hardin Hills Nursing Home in Kenton. He was born on February 4, 1938 in Orange County, California to the late John and Helen (Stookey) Vermaaten. He married his childhood sweetheart, Carolyn (Wells) on September 11, 1960 at the Fairview United Methodist Church. They celebrated 62 years of marriage.
MOUNT VICTORY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton High School Coed Varsity Wrestling beat Bath High School 36-30

Four pins and two forfeits give the Kenton High School wrestling team their first victory of the season over Lima Bath in WBL action Thursday night. Senior, Gavin Manns, remains undefeated for the season and started the dual match up with a pin over Kahne Sullivan at the 175 lb weight class (2:37). Sullivan scored the first takedown in the match, but Manns was able to recover and gain a reversal before losing control at the edge of the mat. Manns then scored his own takedown just at the end of the first period to lead 4-3. Sullivan then chose the down position to start the 2nd; reached back to grab Manns head and quickly found himself on his back and pinned by Manns with a half-nelson.
KENTON, OH
wbnowqct.com

Crash And Arrest

Defiance Police responds to a solo crash on East River Drive…east of Carpenter Road. The driver took off on foot and then ran into the Maumee River…then swam over to Preston Island. With the assistance of the Defiance Fire Department and private citizens with a boat, officers were able to get to the island and take the driver into custody…identified as a 16-year-old juvenile from Deshler…taken to Defiance Regional Medical Center for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
DEFIANCE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Country music legends Diamond Rio come to Mansfield

MANSFIELD—Diamond Rio, a band known for dozens of hits and platinum albums for over 25 years, will play Mansfield, Ohio’s Renaissance Theatre on Saturday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. The band made popular with hits like “Meet in the Middle”, “How Your Love Makes Me Feel”, “One More Day” and more is sure to have audiences singing along.
MANSFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Wyandot Deputy Dies in Fatal Pickaway County Crash

Pickaway County – A crash occured in Pickaway County that involves a law enforcement vehicle and a prisoner around 11 am. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs office, Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a 2010 black Dodge Ram driven by Steven S. Short from Mt. Sterling, Ohio, was traveling...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wbnowqct.com

A Bust In Napoleon

Eric Rodriguez, 33, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for two years, fined $500, ordered to have no contact with the victim and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 79 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charges were amended from kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed. Rodriguez and a co-defendant, Miguel Garcia, 56, Napoleon, had been indicted on charges that they forced their way into another man’s home on Sept. 25 in Napoleon, restrained his liberty and forced him to drive him to a location. Garcia is awaiting sentencing on Jan. 18 on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
NAPOLEON, OH
The Lima News

Catlett acquitted of most serious charges

LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for five hours over a span of two days before returning verdicts of not guilty on rape and kidnapping charges against a Lima man Friday. The 12-member panel did, however, find Scott Catlett guilty of gross sexual imposition and a lesser-included charge...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

DPD: Teen jumps into Maumee River to evade police

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Defiance Police took a 16-year-old into custody after officers say they evaded police and jumped into the Maumee River following a car crash. According to the Defiance Police Department, the teenager crashed a car on E. River Drive, east of Carpenter Road in Defiance, Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m.
DEFIANCE, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. James Blauvelt, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for two counts of receiving stolen property. Dre’Vante Wilson, 23, of Lima, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pat $827.16 for carrying a...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy