Southern Pines, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Amazing Glaze Bakery & Pastry set to sweeten up Vass

Local baker Jamie Jamerson is excited to announce the latest addition to Vass’s expanding eatery scene with the opening of her new bakery, Amazing Glaze Bakery & Pastry. The shop aims to offer baked goods, sweet treats, and homemade delicacies to satiate the sweet tooth of the Sandhills. Jamie...
VASS, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Lula Frances Seagroves Braswell

Lula Frances Seagroves Braswell, age 83, passed on Friday, December 16, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A graveside service will be held 1PM Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Farmville Cemetery in Chatham County. Mrs. Braswell was born August 15, 1939, in Chatham County to the late...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
The Laurinburg Exchange

Local Crime Report

LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Friday someone forced entry into the home through a living room window and stole a black bag with ID documents, financial cards and an Apple iPhone 6s. LAURINBURG — A resident of Marcellus Street reported to...
LAURINBURG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Resident’s quick thinking saves home from fire

A home was saved from being destroyed by a fire Sunday night due to a resident’s quick thinking. Emergency units were dispatched to the home on Rosa Road in Cameron just after 7 p.m. for a fire in the home. The first arriving unit reported a fire in a bedroom. The fire was quickly knocked down and an investigation began.
CAMERON, NC
wpde.com

Teen recovering after shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot this past weekend in an outside storage building on Harrison Street in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers said the teen was treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and later released. Officials added the "juvenile and witnesses were uncooperative." No...
LAURINBURG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Woman with 4 children in car tries to flee traffic stop

A woman with four children in her car allegedly tried to flee from a deputy during a traffic stop on Friday. A deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department “attempted to initiate a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
FOX8 News

1 stabbed, killed in Trinity on Thayer Road, deputies say

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County officials are investigating a fatal stabbing in Trinity on Tuesday. FOX8 is told the stabbing happened on Thayer Road around 5:25 p.m. Arriving deputies found one person who had been stabbed. Fire personnel and Randolph County EMS responded and were unable to revive the victim. Criminal and crime scene […]
TRINITY, NC
cbs17

Young woman dies in Fayetteville apartment fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died during an apartment fire in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning, according to firefighters. The blaze happened just after 5 a.m. at the Branson Creek Commons apartments at 217 Giza Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials. Rashelle Wilson, 24, died...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro man sentenced for 2018 murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Ronald McCray last week. According to a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's office, Saequan Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen car. Greensboro...
GREENSBORO, NC

