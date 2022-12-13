Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Amazing Glaze Bakery & Pastry set to sweeten up Vass
Local baker Jamie Jamerson is excited to announce the latest addition to Vass’s expanding eatery scene with the opening of her new bakery, Amazing Glaze Bakery & Pastry. The shop aims to offer baked goods, sweet treats, and homemade delicacies to satiate the sweet tooth of the Sandhills. Jamie...
Anti-Semitic sign spotted over Moore County highway
An anti-Semitic sign was spotted over a Moore County highway Sunday morning.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Lula Frances Seagroves Braswell
Lula Frances Seagroves Braswell, age 83, passed on Friday, December 16, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A graveside service will be held 1PM Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Farmville Cemetery in Chatham County. Mrs. Braswell was born August 15, 1939, in Chatham County to the late...
Gas main break causes multiple Stanly County school closures today, officials say
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Some schools in Stanly County will be closed Wednesday after a gas main break, Stanly County Communications announced Wednesday morning. According to officials, the gas main break was caused by a third-party contractor working on Barbee’s Grove Rd off Highway 138 in the Oakboro-Aquadale area and happened Tuesday afternoon.
Police: 1 killed in early morning Laurinburg shooting; suspect in custody
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody after one person was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday in Laurinburg, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 1st Street in Laurinburg, police said. Warrants were obtained for suspect Byron Douglas McKenzie, 23, […]
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
Law enforcement vacancies persists in county
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has 25 vacant detention center jobs and 10 vacant patrol deputy jobs according to
WRAL
Southern Pines shop owner on Moore County power outage: 'Christmas for us in retail is like the Super Bowl'
Sundi McLaughlin is the owner of Mockingbird on Broad at 162 Northwest Broad St. She explained the impacts of having to close her business from Dec. 4 through Dec. 7 due to the Moore County power outage. McLaughlin reopened her store on Dec. 8. Sundi McLaughlin is the owner of...
The Laurinburg Exchange
Local Crime Report
LAURINBURG — A resident of Nichols Street reported to the police department on Friday someone forced entry into the home through a living room window and stole a black bag with ID documents, financial cards and an Apple iPhone 6s. LAURINBURG — A resident of Marcellus Street reported to...
cbs17
‘Missing. Murdered. Unsolved.’ Who killed NC’s Michael Crosby? Part 2
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – It was a New Year’s Eve murder in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For 22 years, police have been looking for Michael Crosby’s killer. The Chapel Hill Police Department said Crosby, of Raleigh, was a typical 20-year-old. “He had this infectious personality,” Chapel...
sandhillssentinel.com
Resident’s quick thinking saves home from fire
A home was saved from being destroyed by a fire Sunday night due to a resident’s quick thinking. Emergency units were dispatched to the home on Rosa Road in Cameron just after 7 p.m. for a fire in the home. The first arriving unit reported a fire in a bedroom. The fire was quickly knocked down and an investigation began.
ShotSpotter program finally going live in Durham
ShotSpotter can detect the sound of shots when a gun is fired outdoors within range of the sensors.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
wpde.com
Teen recovering after shooting in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old is recovering after being shot this past weekend in an outside storage building on Harrison Street in Laurinburg, according to police. Officers said the teen was treated at Scotland Memorial Hospital and later released. Officials added the "juvenile and witnesses were uncooperative." No...
sandhillssentinel.com
Woman with 4 children in car tries to flee traffic stop
A woman with four children in her car allegedly tried to flee from a deputy during a traffic stop on Friday. A deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department “attempted to initiate a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
2 cars recovered after nearly $1M Lillington car heist
Business has changed drastically for a car dealership in Harnett County.
1 stabbed, killed in Trinity on Thayer Road, deputies say
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County officials are investigating a fatal stabbing in Trinity on Tuesday. FOX8 is told the stabbing happened on Thayer Road around 5:25 p.m. Arriving deputies found one person who had been stabbed. Fire personnel and Randolph County EMS responded and were unable to revive the victim. Criminal and crime scene […]
chathamjournal.com
Group arrested in connection with armed robbery in western Chatham County
Siler City, NC – A series of arrests have been made in connection with an armed robbery which occurred in Chatham County in early November. The victim in the case reported being threatened, robbed, and held against her will in the home of Peter John Mein, 62, of 311 Piney Grove Church Road, Siler City.
cbs17
Young woman dies in Fayetteville apartment fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died during an apartment fire in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning, according to firefighters. The blaze happened just after 5 a.m. at the Branson Creek Commons apartments at 217 Giza Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville fire officials. Rashelle Wilson, 24, died...
WXII 12
Greensboro man sentenced for 2018 murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Ronald McCray last week. According to a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's office, Saequan Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen car. Greensboro...
