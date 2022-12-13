Read full article on original website
Here's Why Investors Should Retain STERIS (STE) Stock for Now
STERIS plc STE has been gaining from strong segmental growth. The integration of Cantel Medical continued successfully, strengthening STERIS’ Endoscopy offerings. However, a challenging macroeconomic environment and stiff competition raise apprehension. In the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have dropped 19.3% compared with the...
Universal Logistics (ULH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Universal Logistics (ULH) closed the most recent trading day at $34.68, moving +0.06% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%. Heading into today, shares of the trucking and logistics company had...
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023
When novice investors are looking for ways to build wealth through the stock market, they can often overlook one of the most reliable methods: Buying shares of long-established quality companies that pay dividends, and reinvesting those payouts in more shares. It may not be as exciting as the hunt for...
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil and gas exploration and production company have returned -12.2% over the...
Should You Invest in the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Natural Gas segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 19th:. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. ARGO: This underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Implied SPYV Analyst Target Price: $43
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: SPYV), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $42.55 per unit.
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Earthstone (ESTE) Stock?
Investors in Earthstone Energy, Inc. ESTE need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Four Corners (FCPT) Sells Ohio Asset, Focuses on Growth Scopes
Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the disposition of a Red Lobster property in Ohio for $4.9 million. As part of its strategic efforts, FCPT plans to redeploy the proceeds into new investment prospects in sync with its thresholds. However, reflecting broader market concerns, shares of Four Corners were...
Down 9.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why ChromaDex (CDXC) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
ChromaDex (CDXC) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 9.6% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
FMC Corp (FMC) Up 20% in 6 Months: What's Behind the Rally?
Shares of FMC Corporation FMC have shot up 19.6% over the past six months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 12.8% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 6% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
PBF Energy (PBF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, PBF Energy (PBF) closed at $36.58, marking a -1.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Humana (HUM) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Humana (HUM) closed the most recent trading day at $503.53, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the health insurer had...
Is It Safe to Buy Growth Stocks Again?
Growth stocks ruled the market for much of the last decade, benefiting from a low-interest-rate environment and strong growth in the tech sector. However, that track record of outperformance came to an abrupt end in 2022 as interest rates jumped, and many companies posted disappointing results as they faced difficult comparisons after strong growth during the pandemic.
Recent Price Trend in Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) is Your Friend, Here's Why
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) was launched on 10/21/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets...
Oversold Conditions For Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Factors Setting the Tone for Carnival's (CCL) Q4 Earnings
Carnival Corporation CCL is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 21. In the last reported quarter, the company reported a negative earnings surprise of 383.3%. How are Estimates Placed?. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 89...
3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback
The 2022 bear market pivoted this fall resulting in a nice rally. The S&P 500 index has rebounded from this year's lows that saw it down more than 20% with a double-digit rise since the end of September. But that shouldn't give investors expectations that markets will move consistently higher from here.
