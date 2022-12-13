ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

gmu.edu

Winter 2022 graduates displayed grit and audacity in pursuing their degrees

George Mason University capped its 50th anniversary year by honoring more than 5,000 graduates at Winter Commencement, celebrating an esteemed class that bridges Mason to its second half-century as an independent university. A persistent cold drizzle dampened tassels on the honorees’ walk to EagleBank Arena but did not dilute the sense of accomplishment of the beaming scholars donning them.
gmu.edu

Student speaker Alamin is also a world-class judo athlete

This year’s Winter Commencement student speaker is Yasmin Alamin, who is graduating this December with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering. Alamin, who grew up in Northern Virginia, is the only girl among four siblings and has always had her mind set on achieving something great. She was homeschooled by her parents and attended Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) before coming to George Mason University.
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

What’s next for Stratford University students?

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. If you visit one of its buildings or try reaching anyone from Stratford University by email or phone, it’s hard to tell that just months ago, the for-profit college was operating two Northern Virginia locations and enrolling over 2,000 students.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
gmu.edu

Mason celebrates winter graduates

More than 5,000 students will graduate with degrees or certificates in the university’s Winter Commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. today at EagleBank Arena. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Mason’s YouTube channel. Mason alum Gregory W. Fowler, president of the University of Maryland Global Campus, is the featured...
FAIRFAX, VA
gmu.edu

Gregory Fowler 2022 Winter Commencement Remarks

Thank you, Rector Blackman … and to you, graduates—and my soon-to-be fellow alumni—let me join with all who are wishing you congratulations!. I sit through enough of these ceremonies to know that my presence and the words I share will be most appreciated if I keep my remarks brief and relevant.
FAIRFAX, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria is pushing for an independent health department

Alexandria is gunning for authority to run its own health department. Every year, Alexandria sends representatives to Richmond to plead its case to the General Assembly. With the city under the yoke of the Dillon Rule — which says that local government can only exercise powers expressly granted by the state — often times those legislative priorities focus on areas where the city wants a little more wiggle room.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Journal

Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

These mostly forgotten islands on the Potomac are finding modern-day uses

The Potomac is one of America’s most storied rivers, from its headwaters in West Virginia, through the nation’s capital, to its journey’s end at the Chesapeake Bay. In 1608, Capt. John Smith and his band of explorers were the first white men to sail the river above present-day Washington, D.C., traveling upstream until their small boat could go no farther, their progress blocked by islands that began to appear in the waters.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.

WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
WASHINGTON, DC
wvpublic.org

Oldest Continuously Operating Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors

The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest continuously operating manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis says it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV

