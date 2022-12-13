Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks registerWatchful EyeVirginia State
gmu.edu
Winter 2022 graduates displayed grit and audacity in pursuing their degrees
George Mason University capped its 50th anniversary year by honoring more than 5,000 graduates at Winter Commencement, celebrating an esteemed class that bridges Mason to its second half-century as an independent university. A persistent cold drizzle dampened tassels on the honorees’ walk to EagleBank Arena but did not dilute the sense of accomplishment of the beaming scholars donning them.
gmu.edu
Student speaker Alamin is also a world-class judo athlete
This year’s Winter Commencement student speaker is Yasmin Alamin, who is graduating this December with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering. Alamin, who grew up in Northern Virginia, is the only girl among four siblings and has always had her mind set on achieving something great. She was homeschooled by her parents and attended Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) before coming to George Mason University.
WTOP
What’s next for Stratford University students?
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. If you visit one of its buildings or try reaching anyone from Stratford University by email or phone, it’s hard to tell that just months ago, the for-profit college was operating two Northern Virginia locations and enrolling over 2,000 students.
gmu.edu
Mason celebrates winter graduates
More than 5,000 students will graduate with degrees or certificates in the university’s Winter Commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. today at EagleBank Arena. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Mason’s YouTube channel. Mason alum Gregory W. Fowler, president of the University of Maryland Global Campus, is the featured...
gmu.edu
Gregory Fowler 2022 Winter Commencement Remarks
Thank you, Rector Blackman … and to you, graduates—and my soon-to-be fellow alumni—let me join with all who are wishing you congratulations!. I sit through enough of these ceremonies to know that my presence and the words I share will be most appreciated if I keep my remarks brief and relevant.
WUSA
Weather, staffing issues lead to 'Code Orange' in Prince Willam County schools
Prince William County Public Schools put a 'Code Orange' into effect. That means schools are closed. But students are still expected to do work remotely.
D.C. marching band known as the 'Pride of Capitol Hill' gets big surprise
The Blue and White Marching Machine of Washington D.C., known as the "Pride of Capitol Hill", were surprised with new band shoes.
Here's what 'code orange' means for Prince William County Public Schools
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — While numerous school districts in the DMV were operating on a two-hour delay Thursday, and some chose to close altogether, most Prince William County teachers, students and parents were told to work from home. Ahead of the wet and icy weather, Prince William County...
alxnow.com
Alexandria is pushing for an independent health department
Alexandria is gunning for authority to run its own health department. Every year, Alexandria sends representatives to Richmond to plead its case to the General Assembly. With the city under the yoke of the Dillon Rule — which says that local government can only exercise powers expressly granted by the state — often times those legislative priorities focus on areas where the city wants a little more wiggle room.
As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending
Hours later, legislative panel endorses spending guidelines that leaders describe as 'fiscally responsible' The post As Democrats prepare to retake power in Annapolis, Hogan issues warning on spending appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Pedestrian bridge to be built near Prince William Co. school where students were killed crossing highway
A pedestrian bridge will be built over U.S. Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Battlefield High School — a dangerous crossing where two Prince William County students were killed crossing the highway in 2021. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $2 million to...
marketplace.org
D.C. could become the largest U.S. city to experiment with free transit
Washington D.C. could soon become the largest U.S. city where you can ride the bus for free. There are a couple of caveats, though: The free fare only applies to trips within city limits, and metro riders will still have to pay. That measure would cost the city around $42...
School Resource Officers Investigate Threat Of Mass Violence At Maryland High School
A potential tragedy was avoided in Charles County when officers were able to intervene after there was a threat of mass violence uttered by a student at North Point High School.At 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office said that a School Resource Of…
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Bay Journal
Oaks are dying at record rates across Chesapeake region
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying — along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard — at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
bethesdamagazine.com
These mostly forgotten islands on the Potomac are finding modern-day uses
The Potomac is one of America’s most storied rivers, from its headwaters in West Virginia, through the nation’s capital, to its journey’s end at the Chesapeake Bay. In 1608, Capt. John Smith and his band of explorers were the first white men to sail the river above present-day Washington, D.C., traveling upstream until their small boat could go no farther, their progress blocked by islands that began to appear in the waters.
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
Fired superintendent, school division spokesman appear in court following indictments in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The former superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools and its chief spokesman who was placed on leave Monday appeared in court Tuesday following their indictments by a special grand jury. Dr. Scott Ziegler, whom the Fairfax County School Board voted unanimously to fire on Dec. 6, faces three […]
fox5dc.com
An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.
WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
wvpublic.org
Oldest Continuously Operating Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors
The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest continuously operating manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis says it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
