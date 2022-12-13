Read full article on original website
vivathematadors.com
Hub City Homers: Remembering Mike Leach
College football lost an icon, a legend, and hopefully a future hall of famer in Mike Leach. his impact on the game is enormous, but his impact on Texas Tech may even be bigger. he represented what this program always should strive for, the ceiling of success Tech hopes to reach again and maybe even beyond.
everythinglubbock.com
Funeral details for former TTU coach Mike Leach released
LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU. The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.
Moderate earthquake reported in West Texas, felt in Lubbock
A moderate earthquake struck early Friday evening in West Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
Lubbock first responder in serious accident; family says they are in need of community support
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock AeroCare flight paramedic was seriously injured in a car accident on December 2, his loved ones told KLBK News on Monday. Spencer Henry was on his way to work when the call came in about a crash at 1585 and 62/82, just south of Wolfforth. Now, on day 11 in […]
Taunted for being Black, a student fought back, civil rights complaint says. The 30-second fight derailed her life.
SLATON, Texas — The Black girl’s hands were shaking as she approached a white classmate in gym class. “I told you,” Autumn Roberson-Manahan said, her voice quivering, “to stop using that word.”. Autumn, a 17-year-old senior at Slaton High School, said she’d asked the boy four...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December
We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
Plainview man among those charged with ‘solicitation of a minor’
A Plainview man, Rudolph “Rudy” Mireles Jr., 25, was among those arrested in a Texas law enforcement operation against child sexual abuse.
Are You Excited About What’s Taking Over The Old Furr’s Location In Lubbock?
Have you ever wanted to try hot pots? Lubbock doesn't have a restaurant dedicated to it...until now. As a foodie, I love trying new things and new ways to eat food. One of those things I have never done is hot pots. Hot pot is a cooking method that originated...
Man found with serious injuries in backyard of Lubbock home, police investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said investigators were on scene in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue after a man was found with serious injuries in the backyard of his home. LPD said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. on Friday. It was not immediately clear what caused the man’s injuries. The […]
One seriously hurt after car crashes in Lubbock dealership
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash in the 6000 block of Spur 327, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 8:20 p.m. A photojournalist on scene said a car crashed into the vehicles at Mears Mazda Volvo. LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was responding. […]
Man dead after being found in backyard, LPD said investigation underway
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police department confirmed late Friday evening that a man was dead after he was found in the backyard of his home with serious injuries. LPD said the call came in at 4:23 p.m. to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue. According to LPD, the case was classified as a death […]
everythinglubbock.com
Avenue P reopened after overnight fire, LFR says
LUBBOCK, Texas — At 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of 34th Street. A portion of Avenue P. from 34th to 36th Street was closed, then reopened once the fire was extinguished, LFR said. The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was...
Good deed gets punished: LPD report says man kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint
A man was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint Sunday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
DPS identified pickup driver who died in Hockley Co. crash
The victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash at FM 1585 and US 385 in Hockley County was publicly identified Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland was the driver.
KFDA
Shots fired in South Lubbock Co. leads to short pursuit, man and 2 juveniles arrested
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man and two juveniles were arrested following a pursuit that ended in South Lubbock County Thursday afternoon. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on patrol heard several shots near 146th and Ave P. A witness identified a White Hyundai Tucson as the vehicle from where the shots were fired.
Elderly woman killed in Hockley County fire identified
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office revealed new details, including the identity of a woman who was killed in a house fire on Wednesday. Volunteer firefighters from Lubbock County (Wolfforth, Carlisle and Shallowater) were called round 10:45 a.m. to a fire at 6791 Fox Road. According to HCSO, Edith Ostrander, 75, was […]
