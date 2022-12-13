ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

vivathematadors.com

Hub City Homers: Remembering Mike Leach

College football lost an icon, a legend, and hopefully a future hall of famer in Mike Leach. his impact on the game is enormous, but his impact on Texas Tech may even be bigger. he represented what this program always should strive for, the ceiling of success Tech hopes to reach again and maybe even beyond.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Funeral details for former TTU coach Mike Leach released

LUBBOCK, Texas— The funeral service for former Texas Tech University Head Football Coach Mike Leach was announced to take place on Tuesday, December 20 inside the Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University, according to social media post from MSU. The service was also announced to be livestreamed on WatchESPN.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 38 People Arrested the First Full Week of December

We are currently in the middle of December and are almost through the year. As the year comes to a close we are starting to see a few vehicle assaults, I am blaming all the fog we have been having lately for the culprit. As we get closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanza, the Posadas and everything else celebrated in December there seems to be a lull in arrests which is hopefully a good thing that could mean there is a lull in crime.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Avenue P reopened after overnight fire, LFR says

LUBBOCK, Texas — At 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of 34th Street. A portion of Avenue P. from 34th to 36th Street was closed, then reopened once the fire was extinguished, LFR said. The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was...
LUBBOCK, TX

