Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
Eater
Where to Find the Best Versions of Classic Chinese Dishes in Austin
Chinese cuisine is generally fantastic — especially so in Austin where there are plentiful restaurants serving up a variety of amazing regional fare from the East Asian country. There’s a place for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the dishes, looking for epic banquet hall food, or missing comforting classics your families would make at home.
This Popular Texas Restaurant Sign Shares Hilarious Holiday Messages
Have you seen this sign before? I'm sure most of us have. It's been a social media favorite for years. El Arroyo is an historic Mexican-food eatery in Austin, with an outdoor sign that's grabbed the attention of patrons and people worldwide. In business since 1975, the restaurant has plans...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Matthew McConaughey’s Austin fundraiser to feature Garth Brooks
The two-day fundraiser is scheduled for April 27-28, 2023. The event includes golfing, a gala and fashion show.
Eater
Four Austin Closures to Know About: A Taiwanese Food Truck, Mexican Restaurant, NOLA-ish Spot, and All-Day Cafe
Four Austin food spots announced closures this month: Taiwanese food truck Song La in South Austin, Southern Californian-Mexican restaurant R19 in Lakeway, New Orleans-ish spot Wicky’s Walkup in East Austin, and coffee shop Thrive Craft House in Central Austin. First, Taiwanese food truck Song La announced that it would...
New senior living community now open in West Austin
The Reserve at Lake Austin is now open for leasing at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) The Reserve at Lake Austin, a retirement community in West Austin, is now leasing out units for its facility at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. The space also recently began moving residents...
What’s Better Than HEB? How About A Massive Two Story HEB!
There is nothing more Texas than HEB and now after three years in the making, we can say there is nothing bigger in Texas than HEB! A two story HEB that is!. It's the first multi-story HEB in Austin and it's scheduled to open in Austin, February 2023. HEB is...
2,200-acre development Thomas Ranch to build 3,500 homes west of Austin
Construction is expected to begin in 2023.
South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years
Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
Texas Monthly dubs Austin its 2023 ‘Bum Steer of the Year’
In its toast to the "dopes, villains, and terrible ideas that bedeviled our beloved state over the past twelve months," Texas Monthly crowned the city of Austin its 2023 Bum Steer of the Year.
1st multi-level H-E-B coming to west Austin
The same firm, Lake Flato Architects, that designed H-E-B's Mueller location also worked on this one. Renderings of the new store are on H-E-B's website.
Police recover food trailer stolen from north Austin restaurant
Trinh Nguyen, the co-owner of Le Bleu restaurant on Research Blvd., said officers now have the bright green food trailer that someone took from a parking spot in front of her business. Details are not available yet about how police located the trailer or where they found it in Austin.
Featured neighborhood: The Oaklands in Round Rock offers extensive access to city amenities
The neighborhood was fully built out by 1999. (Photos by Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Located off of RM 620 near the St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, The Oaklands is down the road from downtown Round Rock and multiple shopping centers and restaurants. Residents also enjoy access to a variety of health care options and specialties in several nearby medical office parks.
dailytrib.com
Pizza Hut clearing Marble Falls site for new building
After a yearlong hiatus, Pizza Hut is returning to Marble Falls. Site clearing on the property at the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 began in early December after the city’s Development Services department granted building permits. No construction or opening date has been announced. The new building...
Thief steals hopes for north Austin restaurant expansion
A surveillance camera captured someone driving a large, dark-colored truck steal a food trailer from a parking space directly in front of the Le Bleu Vietnamese restaurant, located at 9070 Research Blvd. near Burnet Road.
Peter Boghossian teaches 'forbidden classes' as 'truth-seeking' University of Austin raises $100 million
Peter Boghossian provided insight into the University of Austin's first year, telling Fox News that the nascent institution raised more than $100 million from donors.
Augusta Free Press
It’s hard to imagine Texas coach Chris Beard surviving details of alleged attack on fiancée
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard “snapped” and became “super violent” during an argument with his fiancée early Monday, leaving the woman with bite marks, bruises and an abrasion above her right temple, among other visible injuries. This is all according to an Austin Police arrest...
fox7austin.com
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
Why does this part of Cedar Park see more mental health calls?
Andrea Richardson, executive director of Bluebonnet Trails Community Services, said because there are more locations like schools and hospitals in the two-mile radius around the crossroad, signs of mental health or medical treatment for mental health are better detected and reported.
