Eater

Where to Find the Best Versions of Classic Chinese Dishes in Austin

Chinese cuisine is generally fantastic — especially so in Austin where there are plentiful restaurants serving up a variety of amazing regional fare from the East Asian country. There’s a place for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the dishes, looking for epic banquet hall food, or missing comforting classics your families would make at home.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

South Austin toy shop to close on Christmas Eve after more than 30 years

Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened her first toy shop on South Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000s. Anna Barr has lived in the Austin area her entire life. She opened up her first toy shop on south Lamar across from Matt's El Rancho in the early 2000's. But with commercial rent prices rising, coupled with the intense struggles of a pandemic, Barr said that's when she decided to relocate her shop to the Brodie Oaks Shopping Center further down on South Lamar.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Featured neighborhood: The Oaklands in Round Rock offers extensive access to city amenities

The neighborhood was fully built out by 1999. (Photos by Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Located off of RM 620 near the St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center, The Oaklands is down the road from downtown Round Rock and multiple shopping centers and restaurants. Residents also enjoy access to a variety of health care options and specialties in several nearby medical office parks.
ROUND ROCK, TX
dailytrib.com

Pizza Hut clearing Marble Falls site for new building

After a yearlong hiatus, Pizza Hut is returning to Marble Falls. Site clearing on the property at the corner of U.S. 281 and RR 1431 began in early December after the city’s Development Services department granted building permits. No construction or opening date has been announced. The new building...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX

