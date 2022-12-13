Read full article on original website
1 seriously injured in 8-car crash amid slick conditions, Elgin fire officials say
There were 4 vehicles involved in an initial crash Thursday night, then 4 more crashed into the mess, fire officials said.
Op-Ed: Elgin Residents Need to Know: What's Going On At This Apartment Complex?
The other night, my husband and I were watching a movie and our attention was interrupted by a series of "shrieks" outside our back door which I immediately recognized as sirens.
2 Aurora Firefighters Hurt During Hazardous Materials Incident Thursday
Authorities in suburban Aurora say that two firefighters suffered injuries while responding to a hazardous materials incident on Thursday morning. According to fire officials, firefighters were called to a building in the 600 block of West Illinois for an odor investigation. Employees reported that two chemicals had been accidentally mixed at the location, which created a vapor cloud that filled the room.
DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on
DUPAGE COUNTY - Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now. The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge. The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May. It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit...
Illinois witness says bright lights 50 feet overhead were disc shaped
Looking through window into night sky.Photo byEdward PoloonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at New Lenox reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering about 50 feet overhead at about 8:37 p.m. on January 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Police search for offender who fired shots from minivan in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Police are investigating after shots were fired from a minivan Monday night in suburban Mount Prospect. At about 8:23 p.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive. When officers arrived, they learned two people dressed in all...
Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator
A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
Jane Byrne Interchange Project finally coming to an end — over budget and years behind schedule
CHICAGO — After nine years, the Jane Byrne Interchange Project is finally coming to an end. It’s expected to be completed within the week. The exact date and time is dependent on weather conditions, but the Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday and hopes to have major lane closures lifted by […]
Metra UP-NW train strikes pedestrian in Mount Prospect, extensive delays expected
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Service on the Metra UP-NW line has been suspended in both directions after a train struck a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in Mount Prospect. Metra UP-NW train #619, which was scheduled to arrive at the Harvard station at 1:45 p.m., struck a pedestrian around 12:20 p.m., officials said.
Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
2 Wheaton women stalked on same day in separate incidents: Police
Wheaton Police said a woman who lives on the 600 block of North Scott Street said she woke up to a sound in her bedroom and there was a man standing there. Another woman, while out running, on Prairie Avenue said a man started following her.
Woman arrested following DUI crash in south suburbs
SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. — A Crete woman was arrested Monday following a DUI crash in November. On Nov. 14 just after 12:45 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to the area of I-394 southbound at Steger Road. When they arrived, police learned a red Ford was southbound when it struck a deer and came to a […]
Video shows Lightfoot's security detail shoot out robbers' SUV window in Logan Square
CHICAGO - Surveillance video released Thursday shows a member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail breaking up a robbery last month in Logan Square, shooting out the window of the getaway car during an exchange of gunfire. Three robbers pulled up to the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue...
Oak Park residents angry over village’s handling of Mike’s Place patrons
Just after midnight on Memorial Day, an argument at the Berwyn-based bar Mike’s Place led to gunfire outside the homes of Oak Park residents. The shooting came as no surprise to residents near Roosevelt Road. It was a natural escalation of troubling behaviors they had already witnessed. For years,...
Family's Chicago property taxes increase 440 percent; small apartment complex in bankruptcy danger
A Chicago family said their latest property tax bill increased 440% and now their modest apartment complex could go bankrupt.
Palos Park police can keep eye on empty homes
It’s official, the holidays are here, and people will be leaving town, visiting family and going somewhere else for the holidays. In Palos Park, a good number of residents head to warmer climates for the winter and others will leave after Christmas and not return until spring. Please utilize the police Vacation House Watch program.
New state law, reassessments and controversial TIF funds result in higher taxes for most property owners
As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing eye-popping increases of nearly 46%, according to a Treasurer’s Office analysis of 1.8 million tax bills. The analysis, which examined...
Rollover Crash On I-55 In Shorewood
The northbound I-55 entrance ramp to route 30 is closed due to a rollover semi on southbound I-55 near US 52. Southbound traffic is jammed from Black Road to US 52. Two right lanes are blocked. Northbound traffic is solid from US 52 as motorists slow to take a look at southbound problems.
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
