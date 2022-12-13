Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 12/16/22
Following a Dec. 8 public hearing and review, the Lewes Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Commission has denied the request of Dionne Daisey-Williford to demolish the contributing structure at 331 Chestnut St. She made the request based on estimates from Scott Engineering that said the cost of repairing and converting...
Cape Gazette
Lewes Chamber extends many thanks
This year’s Lewes Christmas Parade, presented by the City of Lewes and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, was very fortunate to have Mother Nature on our side. The rain stopped an hour before the entries began lining up. Large crowds lined the parade route to watch the creativity on display from local residents. The lighting of the Christmas Tree in Zwaanendael Park, followed by the candlelight caroling led by Christy Taylor and her students, was a perfect way to end the evening.
Cape Gazette
Bring the Kalmar Nyckel back to Lewes
Delaware’s beautiful tall ship, the Kalmar Nyckel, has not docked at its Lewes summer home since 2018. During that summer, our ship would come to a stop 50 yards from the dock simply due to the absence of dredging, and it hasn’t been able to return since. In...
Cape Gazette
Thanks for Rehoboth marathon organizers
Big thank you to Rehoboth Beach Running Company, Seashore Striders and the City of Rehoboth Beach for producing, managing and supporting the magnificent Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon and Half Marathon. Beginning at 7 a.m., Dec. 3 with a beautiful sunrise, the race showcased Silver Lake, the Boardwalk and the ocean, streets and trails through the forest, with many water stops. It’s well protected and friendly people are everywhere. With about 3,000 runners, it’s a great event for everyone.
Cape Gazette
Historic caboose ready for move to Lewes display site Dec. 19
Stango Park in Lewes will be receiving a gift just in time for the holidays – a shiny-red, restored vintage Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. The vehicle will be moved by Coastal Towing early Monday, Dec. 19, and placed on the section of preserved track between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Seashore State Park Superintendent Doug Long honored
Delaware Seashore State Park Superintendent Doug Long, who will be retiring in January, was honored by the Delaware Seashore Preservation Foundation’s board of directors for his many years of support and leadership as Delaware State Parks liaison to the foundation. Long started with Delaware State Parks in 1993, serving...
Cape Gazette
Osher a great place to expand horizons
Remember that popular idiom about how difficult it is to teach an old dog new tricks?. I chronologically qualify as an old dog and am pleased to report that the catchphrase, like many generalizations, is categorically wrong. Shortly after my wife and I became full-time residents, we joined the University...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth High alumni thank fire company
As participants in this year’s Hometown Christmas Parade, Rehoboth High School alumni would like to give a big shout-out to Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company for its hard work and amazing organization in staging such an awesome holiday parade for all of our residents, young and old alike. All of the tireless time and effort resulted in this year’s parade being the best ever! We appreciate the opportunity to have been a part of the festivities this year.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Reading Champion crowned
DELAWARE – Fair View Elementary student Reid Chandler was crowned Delaware State Reading Champion for his participation in the Malcolm Youth Literacy Initiative. Reid read for a total of 6,670 minutes – more than 100 hours of reading in just a few weeks. City of Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen presented the award to him.
Cape Gazette
Beaches Seafood outside Lewes has closed
Beaches Seafood Market on Route 1 outside Lewes has closed. The Beaches Seafood in Milton remains open. Located in what was the longtime home of Jimmy Lynn’s Seafood, Don and Lori Allan opened Beaches Seafood in October 2016. The Allans announced the closure of the Lewes market in late November on the business’ Facebook page.
Cape Gazette
Eric C. O’Neill, kind-hearted man
Eric C. O’Neill, 54, of Lewes, passed away suddenly Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 15, 1967, in Coatesville, Pa., son of the late Adriel and Klara O’Neill. Eric was a graduate of Dover High School in Dover. Following graduation, he began a...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Industrial case maker relocating to Sussex County
CP Cases Inc. and designer and manufacturer of protective cases and racks for the defense industry and even rock bands, is moving to southern Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, MD, near the Delaware line to a 25,000-square-foot site in Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company will bring nine current employees to the Sussex County location and plans to create 16 new jobs there over the next three years.
Cape Gazette
Jimmy Boyer’s train collection finds new home
In its second year, the Georgetown Historical Society Train Museum is getting bigger and better. The Jimmy Boyer Christmas Train Show has one more open house taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, 510 South Bedford St., Georgetown. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
Cape Gazette
Sussex could be involved in Lewes plant’s future
Sussex County may or may not play a key role in the future of the Lewes wastewater treatment plant. It all depends on action taken by Lewes Board of Public Works. During the Dec. 6 Sussex County Council meeting, county engineer Hans Medlarz discussed the findings and options outlined in the Lewes wastewater treatment facility long-range planning study.
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages opens for business
Great Outdoor Cottages celebrated its grand opening Dec. 8 in Sussex County's Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. A ribbon cutting was conducted by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. And already, the company is looking to expand and hire more employees. Chief Operating Officer Mike Scheid said the goal was to build and sell 200 park models in 2022, and they have built 315 so far this year and will reach 345 cottages by year's end.
Cape Gazette
Ritter application should be approved
Atlantic Concrete Co. has a large sign on Old Orchard Road that warns those in the area about the firm’s work. It reads: “We are an early rising and extremely hardworking concrete plant. Unfortunately, our work inherently is noisy and very dusty.” The sign also says Atlantic Concrete has been in business for 45 years and plans to remain for at least another 45. It’s the company’s way of saying, “We were here first.” Development has surrounded the concrete plant on all sides, and it’s likely some new residents were unaware of the operation. Some have complained.
Cape Gazette
Robert Daniel Hauter, loved animals
Robert Daniel Hauter, 64 of Milford, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Bayhealth Medical Center in Milford. He was born Nov. 24, 1958, in Long Branch, N.J., son of Gyneth Mae Hauter and the late Robert George Hauter. Robert grew up in the Wayside area of Ocean Township, N.J....
Cape Gazette
Parcel Plus has you covered for the holidays!
R & L Liquors is your gateway to the latest in specialty craft and artisanal beverages. In one location, select beverages from some of the most desired producers have been assembled for you, whether for collecting, gifting, or enjoyment. Located in Historic Lewes. 207 2nd Street, Lewes. When you shop...
Four Places to Have a Delicious Lunch in Worcester County, MD
If you're like me, you aren't ready to break the fast until after 11, which means lunch is arguably the most important meal of the day. The early birds can have their bacon and eggs. Here's a list of lunch places for those of us who believe fried chicken and burgers are perfectly acceptable as the day's first meal, served with lots of coffee, of course.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council takes a look at code of conduct
During the recent election, several residents questioned Sussex County’s code of ethics, and suggested the county should have its own code. Currently, the county follows the state’s code of conduct, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Public Integrity Commission. During a Dec. 13 presentation to Sussex County...
