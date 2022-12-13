Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 4 Bishop Gorman dominates No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna 49-14 in GEICO State Champions Bowl Series
Four-star junior Elija Lofton scored three of his five touchdowns in the first half as Bishop Gorman – playing on its home field – jumped out to a 28-0 lead late in the second quarter. The Gaels (14-1) won their 13th straight game since losing to No. 2...
Miami Lands American Heritage RB Mark Fletcher
Miami Hurricanes gain Mark Fletcher’s commitment.
Top247 S Conrad Hussey, a Penn State commit, is visiting Miami this weekend
Miami has another high school target on campus this weekend. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas Top247 safety Conrad Hussey is in Coral Gables on Saturday. It’s unclear at the moment whether or not it’s an official or unofficial visit but the Penn State commit has been photographed inside the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility on Saturday.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Girls Soccer Beats 2 Undefeated Teams This Week
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls soccer team had a triumphant week, scoring two impressive victories against formidable opponents. The Eagles started it off by handing Pembroke Pines Charter their first loss in their sixth game with a 2-0 win. Grace Dykstra scored both goals to give her ten on the season, while Ella Stevens recorded a shutout in net.
Yardbarker
Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Three-Star Defensive Lineman
Virginia earned another big win on the recruiting trail on Saturday, as three-star defensive lineman Jason Hammond II announced his commitment to UVA in a live video on social media. A 6'3", 285-pound defensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale, Hammond chose Virginia over offers from nearly a dozen Power Five football...
Florida State surges into clash with St. John’s
Florida State will shoot for a third consecutive victory Saturday when the Seminoles St. John’s in the Orange Bowl Classic
jerryratcliffe.com
Virginia gains commitment from Ft. Lauderdale defensive tackle Hammond II
With national signing day only five days away, Virginia picked up a late commitment on Saturday from a 3-star defensive tackle from one of Florida’s storied high school football programs. Jason Hammond II, a 6-foot-3, 283-pound lineman from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, announced on his Twitter that...
WPTV
Players, businesses ready for return of Boca Raton Bowl
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton Bowl — the only college bowl game in Palm Beach County —is returning Tuesday. The Liberty Flames are facing off against the Toledo Rockets at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University. Boca Raton businesses rejoice knowing the...
Palm Beach County's newest high school announces its mascot. And the winner is ...
When Dr. Joaquín García High School's athletes hit the field, track or diamond next year, they'll be announced to the world as the Bulldogs. The school, which opens in August off Lyons Road in the Lake Worth area, announced Thursday that its official mascot will be a fierce looking white bulldog.
Miami New Times
Free Speech Auditing Community Shaken by Death of Miami Activist Jay Lopez
Jay Michael Lopez had been gaining a devoted following as a Miami-based free-speech activist and YouTube personality over the past year. He recorded dozens of tense interactions with cops, government clerks, and “Karens,” in which he'd challenge their understanding of his right to film in public. The 39-year-old...
WINKNEWS.com
100-year-old Florida lawyer may be oldest practicing attorney in the state
MIAMI (CBS Miami) At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio became a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes became more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal-scarred Warren Harding was president. In 1922, Jay Simons was born and would later embark on a legal career spanning decades and continuing into 2022.
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
Knallhart Group to Open Palm Room on Las Olas Boulevard
The elevated bar is expected to open in February
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue water training
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue team partnered for training to simulate the rescue of a victim in dangerous, fast-moving water Thursday. "What we're trying to do is have a better response, you know, with what equipment is going to...
Fire erupts at Boca Raton condominium building
A fire erupts inside the four-story Boca View Condominium building on Spanish River Road in Boca Raton.
WPBF News 25
Check out the live music this week at Clematis By Night
The city of West Palm hosts Clematis By Night every Thursday. It's an evening filled with music, food and more. This week, The Bobby Rodriguez Orchestra, an 18-piece jazz big band, will be playing. Waterfront Commons is at 100 N. Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. WPBF 25 News...
WPBF News 25
Coast Guard searching for migrants off Lake Worth Beach after survivor says boat capsized
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Coast Guard is searching for nine migrants off Lake Worth Beach on Monday. A person was rescued by a good Samaritan at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and told officials he and nine others had capsized early Sunday morning. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach
FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
4 New Eateries on the Scene
Taco Craft A downtown Fort Lauderdale favorite has planted roots in Plantation. Helmed by Handcrafted Hospitality founder Marc Falsetto, Taco Craft slings Mexican cuisine and refreshing cocktails inside West Broward’s luxury dining and shopping complex, Plantation Walk. Enjoy made-from-scratch dishes, such as a guacamole flight featuring flavors like Classic, Tropical, Sweet Potato, and Taco & […] The post 4 New Eateries on the Scene appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
