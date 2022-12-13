ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Yardbarker

Virginia Football Lands Commitment From Three-Star Defensive Lineman

Virginia earned another big win on the recruiting trail on Saturday, as three-star defensive lineman Jason Hammond II announced his commitment to UVA in a live video on social media. A 6'3", 285-pound defensive lineman from Fort Lauderdale, Hammond chose Virginia over offers from nearly a dozen Power Five football...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WPTV

Players, businesses ready for return of Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton Bowl — the only college bowl game in Palm Beach County —is returning Tuesday. The Liberty Flames are facing off against the Toledo Rockets at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University. Boca Raton businesses rejoice knowing the...
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami New Times

Free Speech Auditing Community Shaken by Death of Miami Activist Jay Lopez

Jay Michael Lopez had been gaining a devoted following as a Miami-based free-speech activist and YouTube personality over the past year. He recorded dozens of tense interactions with cops, government clerks, and “Karens,” in which he'd challenge their understanding of his right to film in public. The 39-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
WINKNEWS.com

100-year-old Florida lawyer may be oldest practicing attorney in the state

MIAMI (CBS Miami) At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio became a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes became more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal-scarred Warren Harding was president. In 1922, Jay Simons was born and would later embark on a legal career spanning decades and continuing into 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

Boynton Beach Fire Rescue water training

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and the Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue team partnered for training to simulate the rescue of a victim in dangerous, fast-moving water Thursday. "What we're trying to do is have a better response, you know, with what equipment is going to...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Check out the live music this week at Clematis By Night

The city of West Palm hosts Clematis By Night every Thursday. It's an evening filled with music, food and more. This week, The Bobby Rodriguez Orchestra, an 18-piece jazz big band, will be playing. Waterfront Commons is at 100 N. Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach. WPBF 25 News...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach

FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Fort Lauderdale Illustrated

4 New Eateries on the Scene

Taco Craft A downtown Fort Lauderdale favorite has planted roots in Plantation. Helmed by Handcrafted Hospitality founder Marc Falsetto, Taco Craft slings Mexican cuisine and refreshing cocktails inside West Broward’s luxury dining and shopping complex, Plantation Walk. Enjoy made-from-scratch dishes, such as a guacamole flight featuring flavors like Classic, Tropical, Sweet Potato, and Taco & […] The post 4 New Eateries on the Scene appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

