Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Early morning house fire totals home in Gibson County
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Gibson County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Thursday morning. The department responded to a house fire along the Alamo Highway around 1 a.m. The department says the firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within two hours of their...
WBBJ
Rain Showers & Storm Chances Back on Tuesday/Wednesday
Temperatures will hang in the 40s all night long across West Tennessee but should warm back into the low 60s on Tuesday. Showers and storm chances will return late Tuesday and stick around during the day on Wednesday. Cooler but drier weather will be returning for the end of the work week. How cold will things get this weekend and how are our severe weather chances shaping up this week? Find out right here.
WBBJ
2022 Jackson Christmas Parade lights up downtown
JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Jackson Christmas parade was held downtown, with many attendees excited to see this year’s line up of floats and vehicles. “Just gathering. It’s nice to be a part of the Jackson culture. A nice Christmas parade coming from JCM basketball team, so this what it’s about,” said Malcolm.
thunderboltradio.com
Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break
Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
thunderboltradio.com
Tractor Breaks Power Pole and Damages Fiber Lines in Hickman County
Work continues in Western Kentucky after a vehicle struck a pole, that affected homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle County. Rita Alexander, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, said a tractor with the auger raised struck the pole around 7:00 last night. The pole broke, which also downed the...
millington-news.com
Harry’s Set to Open Jan. 17
About a year ago Harry Sinis announced his plans for a new Italian restaurant in Millington. Sinis updated the target opening date will be January 17, 2023 for Harry’s. The artist rendering Sinis unveiled this past January has nearly come to fruition at the corner of Highway 51 North and Wilkinsville. Crews have been working on renovating and expansion of the structure that will become the exclusive Italian eatery Harry’s. New Millington eatery will be located at 8472 Highway 51. The former Applebee’s will become the expanded future home of Harry’s Italian Restaurant.
wnbjtv.com
A 1.3 Million Dollar Dream House is for Sale in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. - Imagine your dream home right here in your city. Conner Real Estate is offering a one-million-dollar ranch house for sale. This dream home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Conner Real Estate agent Julie Holt says this house is rare for Jackson. “It’s a beautiful house, it’s...
WBBJ
TDOT officials talks about crack seen in social media post
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transformation is sharing information about a crack. Someone in traffic along Highway 412 noticed a crack in a beam that goes across Country Club Lane in Jackson. After making rounds all over social media, several viewers contacted WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News with...
Kait 8
Kennett is cleaning things up
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett City Council is trying to bring more cleanliness and organization to the city. This includes holding citizens more accountable for their trash. Dr. Chancellor Wayne, mayor of Kennett, told us that the city council approved citywide pickup for trash. Currently, citizens are paying different...
radionwtn.com
UC Schools Set Holiday Dismissal Times
Union City, Tenn.–Dismissal times at Union City Schools are set for the upcoming Christmas holiday break. The final day of classes is Friday, with an abbreviated schedule on tap for all three campuses. Pre-K students will be dismissed at 9 a.m., and kindergarten and middle school students will be...
Kait 8
Traffic resumes following crash on I-55
BURDETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Traffic has resumed following a crash on I-55 near Burdette. The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14., with traffic on Highway 141 being backed up for several miles as well. The area is back open as of 8 p.m., according to IDriveArkansas. There...
WBBJ
US Marshals relive 2020 Jackson shooting via true crime podcast
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new insight into law enforcement has come out, and it is taking listeners behind the scenes of true crime. The podcast titled “Chasing Evil” has been released by Emmy Award winner Chris Godswick, who is based in Nashville. The podcast brings stories from...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Announces 2023 Honorees
Union City, Tennessee—Discovery Park of America has announced the honorees for the 2023 Discovery Awards Gala and Fundraiser that will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023. The award recognizes individuals whose work, like that of Discovery Park, brings enlightenment, inspiration and education to those whose lives they’ve touched.
radionwtn.com
UT President Shares Personal History With UTM Grads
MARTIN, Tenn. – Randy Boyd has traveled widely and seen many things, so he used three stories from his personal experiences to advise graduates during his commencement address Dec. 10 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. The University of Tennessee System president spoke to 391 graduating seniors in person while others watched the ceremonies live online via Facebook and YouTube.
localmemphis.com
MPD finds body on Hwy 70 amid search for missing UofM student
MPD has not officially confirmed the identity of the body that found Monday Dec. 12. The body was found on Hwy 70 in Arlington.
City watch issued for missing U of M nursing student
UPDATE: Authorities confirmed that BarShay Wilson’s ID was found Monday near a burned car in Arlington. See story link below for latest details. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a nursing student that was supposed to graduate Saturday but never showed up. A city watch has been issued for 25-year-old BarShay Wilson who […]
WBBJ
Family robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday
MARTIN, Tenn. — A family was robbed at gunpoint in Martin on Monday on Cleveland Street. According to a police report from the Martin Police Department, around 6:20 p.m., one of the victims got home with her young child when three men broke into the home. The report says...
KFVS12
211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault
According to the USGS, more than 17 people reported feeling a 3.2 magnitude earthquake overnight. Small earthquake recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning. A small earthquake was recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning, October 27. First Alert from the Digital News Desk 10/12/22. Updated: Oct. 12,...
Missing University of Memphis nursing student’s body found
UPDATE, WEDNESDAY: Memphis Police officially confirmed that the remains found in Arlington belonged to missing student BarShay Wilson. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ID for missing nursing student BarShay Wilson was found near a body in Arlington, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. A city watch was issued for the 25-year-old after he was supposed to graduate […]
WBBJ
Woman stabbed over 100 times speaks out six years later
JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman recounted her experience after she was attacked by a patient at a local healthcare facility six years ago. “His life was taken right in front of me. I almost lost mine,” said Jessica Forsythe, who was a healthcare worker and a stabbing victim. “November 24, 2016, I was stabbed 105 times while I was 19 weeks pregnant in an officer-involved shooting at Pathways of Behavioral Health.”
Comments / 0