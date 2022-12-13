About a year ago Harry Sinis announced his plans for a new Italian restaurant in Millington. Sinis updated the target opening date will be January 17, 2023 for Harry’s. The artist rendering Sinis unveiled this past January has nearly come to fruition at the corner of Highway 51 North and Wilkinsville. Crews have been working on renovating and expansion of the structure that will become the exclusive Italian eatery Harry’s. New Millington eatery will be located at 8472 Highway 51. The former Applebee’s will become the expanded future home of Harry’s Italian Restaurant.

MILLINGTON, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO